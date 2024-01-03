Advertisement
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering January 2024 Action

Matthew Hatfield
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016.
We've flipped the calendar from 2023 to 2024 as we get closer to the midway point of the season. Numerous holiday tournaments, some inside the Commonwealth and many involving teams heading out-of-state, impact our latest rankings.

George Wythe grabbed attention with its landmark 56-45 win over Dorman, reigning 5A State Champs in South Carolina, at the Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tennessee. Though the Maroons lost their next two tests there, it was certainly one of the more impressive victories for the program in quite some time, which is saying something since they reached the State Finals last March. Junior guard Reed Kirtner had 40 points on 8-of-12 shooting from behind the arc in a 96-95 loss to Ohio power Mentor.

As for the team Wythe lost to in the State Finals at the Class 1 level last winter, the Lancaster Red Devils opened 7-0 before seeing its 36-game winning streak snapped in the Finals of the Strasburg Holiday Tournament, coming up short to West Virginia heavyweight Buckhannon-Upshur, 43-37.

In Class 6, Patriot was set to leap to the top of the rankings after taking down previous No. 1 South Lakes, 83-72, behind the trio of Isaiah Vick, Dezmond Hopkins and Harvard commit Tey Barbour. Those three combined for 67 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists that night. But the Pioneers suffered their third loss of the season down in Hampton as they erased a 16-point deficit, only to fall to the Crabbers, 56-55 on a dunk from 6'8" sophomore Gavin Kay in the closing seconds.

Taking the top spot in Class 6 is Oscar Smirh, which breezed by host Wakefield to win the 21st Annual George Long Holiday Tournament in Arlington as LaVar Griffin's Tigers shared the ball to the tune of 17 assists on 24 made field goals in the 62-46 victory over another Top Ten ranked opponent.

New to the rankings after outlasting Norfolk Collegiate 78-77 in double-overtime to win their second straight Springer Holiday Classic Championship is Manchester. Devon Bell was named Tourney MVP with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Also out in Wise, Lebanon avenged its loss earlier the season to Honaker behind 23 points and 10 rebounds from Mike Reece, who averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 RPG in the event and tossed in a buzzer-beater during the 58-57 triumph in the Championship of the 9th Annual Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.

Albemarle, Tuscarora, Charlottesville, Landstown, Tunstall, James River-Midlothian and Lake Taylor were among other ranked teams that won tourneys in the past several days.

You can see the full rankings below...


* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


K.J. Lucas, who scored 28 points earlier in the season against Dominion District rival Monacan, helped lead the Lancers to a second straight Highland Springs Holiday Tournament as they outlasted Norfolk Collegiate in double-overtime in the Championship
K.J. Lucas, who scored 28 points earlier in the season against Dominion District rival Monacan, helped lead the Lancers to a second straight Highland Springs Holiday Tournament as they outlasted Norfolk Collegiate in double-overtime in the Championship (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/2)

1

4

Oscar Smith

7-0

2

2

Patriot

5-3

3

1

South Lakes

8-2

4

3

West Potomac

7-2

5

5

Alexandria City

6-2

6

6

Potomac

9-1

7

8

Forest Park

5-2

8

10

Landstown

7-4

9

NR

Manchester

9-2

10

7

Wakefield

8-2
Dropped Out: #9 Glen Allen (7-4)

Honorable Mention:
Western Branch (7-2)
W.T. Woodson (6-3)
George Marshall (10-2)
South County (7-3)
McLean (8-4)


James River went a perfect 3-0 down in Florida, winning the Pine Key bracket with a 68-62 victory over Farragut as Maurice Davis took home MVP honors after a 20-point, 15-rebound performance.
James River went a perfect 3-0 down in Florida, winning the Pine Key bracket with a 68-62 victory over Farragut as Maurice Davis took home MVP honors after a 20-point, 15-rebound performance. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/2)

1

1

Woodside

8-0

2

2

Potomac Falls

10-0

3

3

King's Fork

5-2

4

5

L.C. Bird

8-0

5

6

Norview

5-1; 4-0*

6

9

Albemarle

8-3

7

7

Maury

8-3; 5-3*

8

HM

James River-Midlothian

9-1

9

10

Menchville

5-2

10

NR

Green Run

6-3
Dropped Out: #4 William Fleming (5-3) and #8 Kempsville (5-3)

Honorable Mention:
Hermitage (7-2)
Cox (8-1)
Salem-Virginia Beach (7-3)
Massaponax (8-3)
Kellam (5-2)


Gavin Kay came through in the closing seconds of Hampton's 56-55 win over Patriot, just a week after earning MVP honors in their win over Kempsville at the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase
Gavin Kay came through in the closing seconds of Hampton's 56-55 win over Patriot, just a week after earning MVP honors in their win over Kempsville at the Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/2)

1

1

Varina

4-1

2

2

Hampton

7-1

3

3

Charlottesville

10-0

4

4

Tuscarora

7-1

5

HM

Henrico

9-2

6

3

John Handley

6-3

7

7

Broad Run

5-2

8

HM

Jefferson Forest

7-2

9

9

Rock Ridge

6-2

10

10

Churchland

7-3; 7-2*
Dropped Out: #6 E.C. Glass (5-4) and #8 Monacan (6-4)

Honorable Mention:
Woodgrove (6-2)
Blacksburg (7-3)
Atlee (9-2)
Eastern View (5-4)
Loudoun Valley (6-4)


Not only have the Tunstall Trojans started 11-0 with each win by double-digits, but they took home the Championship at the Northside Invitational Tournament by winning the three contests by an average of 21.7 points per game
Not only have the Tunstall Trojans started 11-0 with each win by double-digits, but they took home the Championship at the Northside Invitational Tournament by winning the three contests by an average of 21.7 points per game (Submitted Photo)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/2)

1

1

Lake Taylor

10-1; 8-0*

2

3

Spotswood

9-0

3

4

Tunstall

11-0

4

2

Northside

8-2

5

10

Carroll County

9-0

6

6

Western Albemarle

8-3

7

HM

Rustburg

9-1

8

HM

Hopewell

7-2

9

9

Grafton

6-1

10

8

James Monroe

8-2
Dropped Out: #5 Cave Spring (4-5) and #7 Booker T. Washington (6-2; 5-1*)

Honorable Mention:
Meridian (7-0)
Lafayette (6-1)
Alleghany (8-2)
William Monroe (9-2)
New Kent (6-2)


Sophomore forward Latrell Allmond had a game-winner against St. John's of D.C. at the horn in the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina
Sophomore forward Latrell Allmond had a game-winner against St. John's of D.C. at the horn in the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/2)

1

1

John Marshall

9-2

2

4

Greensville

9-0

3

3

Floyd County

5-3

4

HM

Lebanon

9-2

5

7

Bruton

6-2

6

9

Graham

3-1

7

2

Gate City

3-3

8

NR

Clarke County

6-3

9

6

Union

6-4

10

NR

Virginia High

6-4
Dropped Out: #5 Luray (4-3), #8 Radford (2-3) and #10 Madison Count (4-5)

Honorable Mention:
Ridgeview (6-4)
Martinsville (6-5)
Amelia (4-2)


Tony Dunford's George Wythe Maroons put forth a strong showing against quality competition at the prestigious Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, knocking off South Carolina power Dorman
Tony Dunford's George Wythe Maroons put forth a strong showing against quality competition at the prestigious Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, knocking off South Carolina power Dorman (Jason Grubb)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/2)

1

1

George Wythe

6-2

2

2

Lancaster

7-1

3

4

Narrows

9-1

4

7

Brunswick

8-3

5

3

Franklin

7-3

6

8

Altavista

6-2

7

6

Carver Academy

7-1

8

HM

Northampton

7-3

9

NR

Parry McCluer

7-3

10

10

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

9-3
Dropped Out: #5 Auburn (4-5) and #9 Honaker (4-4)

Honorable Mention:
Chilhowie (7-3)
Rappahannock County (6-1)
Grundy (5-4)


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network.

