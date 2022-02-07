VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-7-22 Games
The regular season is nearing the finish line. Just a couple weeks until the playoffs arrive. Here's our first installment of the Top Tens for all six classifications in VHSL Hoops for the month of February in 2022.
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Hayfield
|
19-0
|
2
|
2
|
Patriot
|
19-0
|
3
|
3
|
Landstown
|
11-4
|
4
|
4
|
Madison
|
16-3
|
5
|
5
|
South Lakes
|
16-2
|
6
|
6
|
Oscar Smith
|
14-3
|
7
|
7
|
South County
|
14-4
|
8
|
8
|
W.T. Woodson
|
14-3
|
9
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
14-2
|
10
|
HM
|
James River (Midlothian)
|
12-3
Honorable Mention:
Manchester (17-3)
John Champe (14-4)
Battlefield (14-4)
Lake Braddock (14-4)
C.D. Hylton (15-6)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Maury
|
17-0; 14-0*
|
2
|
3
|
Kecoughtan
|
16-1
|
3
|
2
|
L.C. Bird
|
14-2
|
4
|
5
|
Potomac Falls
|
17-3
|
5
|
7
|
Menchville
|
13-4
|
6
|
8
|
Independence
|
14-4
|
7
|
9
|
Douglas Freeman
|
17-2
|
8
|
6
|
Stone Bridge
|
13-4
|
9
|
10
|
Albemarle
|
16-2
|
10
|
HM
|
William Fleming
|
16-3
Honorable Mention:
Princess Anne (11-3)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (16-5)
Woodside (12-4)
Glen Allen (15-3)
Highland Springs (14-4)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Varina
|
18-0
|
2
|
2
|
King's Fork
|
16-0
|
3
|
3
|
Western Albemarle
|
16-1
|
4
|
4
|
Eastern View
|
14-1
|
5
|
7
|
Courtland
|
16-2
|
6
|
5
|
Jamestown
|
13-3
|
7
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
17-3
|
8
|
NR
|
Loudoun County
|
15-5
|
9
|
6
|
Loudoun Valley
|
15-4
|
10
|
HM
|
Manor
|
10-6; 10-5*
Honorable Mention:
GW-Danville (12-5)
Sherando (14-6)
Grafton (13-4)
Henrico (12-6)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
19-1
|
2
|
2
|
Northside
|
18-2
|
3
|
5
|
Petersburg
|
14-3
|
4
|
6
|
Tunstall
|
16-2
|
5
|
8
|
Spotswood
|
11-6
|
6
|
9
|
Lord Botetourt
|
14-6
|
7
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
12-5
|
8
|
3
|
Liberty Christian
|
14-4
|
9
|
10
|
Wilson Memorial
|
13-4
|
10
|
NR
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
11-8
Honorable Mention:
Fluvanna (12-6)
Abingdon (11-7)
Skyline (12-6)
Park View-South Hill (9-3)
Broadway (11-7)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/7)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
13-5
|
2
|
3
|
James River-Buchanan
|
14-3
|
3
|
4
|
East Rockingham
|
16-4
|
4
|
5
|
Union
|
14-5
|
5
|
2
|
Radford
|
11-4
|
6
|
7
|
Ridgeview
|
16-3
|
7
|
6
|
Central-Woodstock
|
14-6
|
8
|
NR
|
Graham
|
8-6
|
9
|
NR
|
Nottoway
|
10-1
|
10
|
10
|
Greensville
|
6-1
Honorable Mention:
Nelson County (13-2)
Alleghany (13-4)
Martinsville (9-8)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 2/7)
|
1
|
2
|
Lancaster
|
16-1
|
2
|
1
|
Parry McCluer
|
14-3
|
3
|
5
|
Rye Cove
|
16-3
|
4
|
6
|
Twin Springs
|
14-7
|
5
|
4
|
Buffalo Gap
|
14-3
|
6
|
7
|
West Point
|
13-5
|
7
|
3
|
Altavista
|
11-3
|
8
|
8
|
Rappahannock County
|
13-5
|
9
|
9
|
Auburn
|
11-7
|
10
|
10
|
Fort Chiswell
|
17-3
Honorable Mention:
Northwood (12-5)
Washington & Lee (11-5)
Chilhowie (11-7)
Eastside (11-8)
Narrows (12-6)
