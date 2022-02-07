 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-7-22 Games
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-07 16:00:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 2-7-22 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The regular season is nearing the finish line. Just a couple weeks until the playoffs arrive. Here's our first installment of the Top Tens for all six classifications in VHSL Hoops for the month of February in 2022.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Hayfield

19-0

2

2

Patriot

19-0

3

3

Landstown

11-4

4

4

Madison

16-3

5

5

South Lakes

16-2

6

6

Oscar Smith

14-3

7

7

South County

14-4

8

8

W.T. Woodson

14-3

9

10

Fairfax

14-2

10

HM

James River (Midlothian)

12-3
Dropped Out: #9 Woodbridge (12-5)

Honorable Mention:
Manchester (17-3)
John Champe (14-4)
Battlefield (14-4)
Lake Braddock (14-4)
C.D. Hylton (15-6)


Greg Maynard has won 539 games versus just 250 losses through February 4, 2022 in his marvelous career at the helm of the Albemarle Patriots
Greg Maynard has won 539 games versus just 250 losses through February 4, 2022 in his marvelous career at the helm of the Albemarle Patriots (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Maury

17-0; 14-0*

2

3

Kecoughtan

16-1

3

2

L.C. Bird

14-2

4

5

Potomac Falls

17-3

5

7

Menchville

13-4

6

8

Independence

14-4

7

9

Douglas Freeman

17-2

8

6

Stone Bridge

13-4

9

10

Albemarle

16-2

10

HM

William Fleming

16-3
Dropped Out: #4 Kempsville (9-2)

Honorable Mention:
Princess Anne (11-3)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (16-5)
Woodside (12-4)
Glen Allen (15-3)
Highland Springs (14-4)

Junior guard Michael 'M.J.' Smith has been on a scoring tear lately for the Manor Mustangs, who look to make noise in the upcoming Region 4A Tournament later this month
Junior guard Michael 'M.J.' Smith has been on a scoring tear lately for the Manor Mustangs, who look to make noise in the upcoming Region 4A Tournament later this month (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Varina

18-0

2

2

King's Fork

16-0

3

3

Western Albemarle

16-1

4

4

Eastern View

14-1

5

7

Courtland

16-2

6

5

Jamestown

13-3

7

8

E.C. Glass

17-3

8

NR

Loudoun County

15-5

9

6

Loudoun Valley

15-4

10

HM

Manor

10-6; 10-5*
Dropped Out: #9 Blacksburg (12-5) and #10 Orange County (13-4)

Honorable Mention:
GW-Danville (12-5)
Sherando (14-6)
Grafton (13-4)
Henrico (12-6)

Kyle Ferguson scored 33 points in a 60-56 win for the Heritage Pioneers out of Lynchburg over Jefferson Forest on February 4th
Kyle Ferguson scored 33 points in a 60-56 win for the Heritage Pioneers out of Lynchburg over Jefferson Forest on February 4th (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

Cave Spring

19-1

2

2

Northside

18-2

3

5

Petersburg

14-3

4

6

Tunstall

16-2

5

8

Spotswood

11-6

6

9

Lord Botetourt

14-6

7

4

Hopewell

12-5

8

3

Liberty Christian

14-4

9

10

Wilson Memorial

13-4

10

NR

Heritage-Lynchburg

11-8
Dropped Out: #7 William Monroe (12-3)

Honorable Mention:
Fluvanna (12-6)
Abingdon (11-7)
Skyline (12-6)
Park View-South Hill (9-3)
Broadway (11-7)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

1

John Marshall

13-5

2

3

James River-Buchanan

14-3

3

4

East Rockingham

16-4

4

5

Union

14-5

5

2

Radford

11-4

6

7

Ridgeview

16-3

7

6

Central-Woodstock

14-6

8

NR

Graham

8-6

9

NR

Nottoway

10-1

10

10

Greensville

6-1
Dropped Out: #8 Glenvar (12-6) and #9 Virginia High (13-6)

Honorable Mention:
Nelson County (13-2)
Alleghany (13-4)
Martinsville (9-8)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 2/7)

1

2

Lancaster

16-1

2

1

Parry McCluer

14-3

3

5

Rye Cove

16-3

4

6

Twin Springs

14-7

5

4

Buffalo Gap

14-3

6

7

West Point

13-5

7

3

Altavista

11-3

8

8

Rappahannock County

13-5

9

9

Auburn

11-7

10

10

Fort Chiswell

17-3

Honorable Mention:
Northwood (12-5)
Washington & Lee (11-5)
Chilhowie (11-7)
Eastside (11-8)
Narrows (12-6)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}