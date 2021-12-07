VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-7-21 Games

It's our first reset of the VHSL Hoops Top Ten Rankings for all six classifications since last week's debut to open the 2021-22 campaign. Already, there is some movement four of the six classes.

Most notably is the huge jump up that Lancaster under Coach Dwayne Pinn makes from out of the rankings in Class 1 all the way up to the No. 3 spot after beating the previous No. 3 in West Point, 70-60.

At the top in Class 6, Landstown slides just one spot after winning an overtime thriller over city rival Salem on Friday night before falling to Menchville out of Newport News, 70-61, in the Route 60 Invitational at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. Menchville stays in the No. 3 spot in Class 5.

Even without key football players Jacob Thomas and Dylan Hundertmark, Stone Bridge is off to a 4-0 start in surviving some close games to hang on to the No. 1 ranking, for now, ahead of the aforementioned Monarchs and L.C. Bird. Another squad eying them out of the Potomac District is Independence as Corey Stitzel's talent-laden Tigers are also 4-0, fresh off a 62-60 escape of Class 4 contender Loudoun County.

Three other teams sitting in the No. 1 spots for now - Hayfield (which moves up from No. 2 to No. 1 in Class 6), Varina and Parry McCluer - are all set to open up their seasons this week.

Check out the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



