VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-7-21 Games
It's our first reset of the VHSL Hoops Top Ten Rankings for all six classifications since last week's debut to open the 2021-22 campaign. Already, there is some movement four of the six classes.
Most notably is the huge jump up that Lancaster under Coach Dwayne Pinn makes from out of the rankings in Class 1 all the way up to the No. 3 spot after beating the previous No. 3 in West Point, 70-60.
At the top in Class 6, Landstown slides just one spot after winning an overtime thriller over city rival Salem on Friday night before falling to Menchville out of Newport News, 70-61, in the Route 60 Invitational at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton. Menchville stays in the No. 3 spot in Class 5.
Even without key football players Jacob Thomas and Dylan Hundertmark, Stone Bridge is off to a 4-0 start in surviving some close games to hang on to the No. 1 ranking, for now, ahead of the aforementioned Monarchs and L.C. Bird. Another squad eying them out of the Potomac District is Independence as Corey Stitzel's talent-laden Tigers are also 4-0, fresh off a 62-60 escape of Class 4 contender Loudoun County.
Three other teams sitting in the No. 1 spots for now - Hayfield (which moves up from No. 2 to No. 1 in Class 6), Varina and Parry McCluer - are all set to open up their seasons this week.
Check out the latest rankings below...
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/7)
|
1
|
2
|
Hayfield
|
|
2
|
1
|
Landstown
|
2-1
|
3
|
3
|
South Lakes
|
3-0
|
4
|
5
|
Patriot
|
1-0
|
5
|
6
|
West Potomac
|
|
6
|
8
|
Oscar Smith
|
1-0
|
7
|
9
|
Centreville
|
1-0
|
8
|
HM
|
Madison
|
3-0
|
9
|
4
|
Potomac
|
1-1
|
10
|
7
|
Western Branch
|
1-1
Honorable Mention:
Fairfax (2-0)
C.D. Hylton (3-0)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
4-0
|
2
|
2
|
L.C. Bird
|
1-0
|
3
|
3
|
Menchville
|
3-0
|
4
|
4
|
Independence
|
4-0
|
5
|
6
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
1-0
|
6
|
7
|
Maury
|
3-0*
|
7
|
HM
|
Bethel
|
3-0
|
8
|
8
|
Salem-VB
|
1-1
|
9
|
5
|
Kecoughtan
|
2-1
|
10
|
HM
|
William Fleming
|
2-0
Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (4-0)
Woodside (1-1)
Kempsville (1-1)
Henrico (1-0)
Norview (2-1*; 1-0)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Varina
|
|
2
|
2
|
King's Fork
|
2-0
|
3
|
3
|
Western Albemarle
|
2-0
|
4
|
4
|
Loudoun County
|
2-1
|
5
|
7
|
Jamestown
|
2-0
|
6
|
NR
|
E.C. Glass
|
3-0
|
7
|
9
|
Loudoun Valley
|
3-1
|
8
|
10
|
Manor
|
1-1* (1-0)
|
9
|
HM
|
Hampton
|
3-0
|
10
|
5
|
Eastern View
|
0-1
Honorable Mention:
Pulaski County (1-0)
Jefferson Forest (2-1)
Hanover (2-0)
Grafton (2-1)
GW-Danville (0-1)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
2-0
|
2
|
3
|
Northside
|
1-0
|
3
|
4
|
Liberty Christian
|
2-0
|
4
|
5
|
Skyline
|
1-0
|
5
|
6
|
Abingdon
|
|
6
|
7
|
Petersburg
|
1-0
|
7
|
2
|
Spotswood
|
1-2
|
8
|
8
|
Lord Botetourt
|
1-0
|
9
|
10
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-1*
|
10
|
9
|
Hopewell
|
2-1
Honorable Mention:
Fluvanna (2-0)
Tunstall (2-1)
Broadway (3-1)
Wilson Memorial (3-0)
Phoebus (1-2)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/7)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
1-0
|
2
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
1-0
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
|
4
|
4
|
Radford
|
|
5
|
5
|
James River-Buchanan
|
1-0
|
6
|
7
|
Central-Woodstock
|
|
7
|
9
|
Gate City
|
1-0
|
8
|
10
|
Ridgeview
|
1-0
|
9
|
6
|
Floyd County
|
0-1
|
10
|
8
|
Martinsville
|
0-1
Honorable Mention:
Graham
Dan River (1-1)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/7)
|
1
|
1
|
Parry McCluer
|
|
2
|
2
|
Twin Springs
|
1-0
|
3
|
NR
|
Lancaster
|
5-0
|
4
|
2
|
Auburn
|
0-1
|
5
|
5
|
Eastside
|
|
6
|
6
|
Altavista
|
3-1
|
7
|
NR
|
Rye Cove
|
2-0
|
8
|
4
|
West Point
|
1-1
|
9
|
NR
|
Bland County
|
3-0
|
10
|
10
|
Holston
|
Honorable Mention:
Buffalo Gap (2-0)
Lebanon (1-0)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.