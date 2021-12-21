VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-21-21 Games
It's the holiday season and there are a bevy of tournaments that will impact the rankings moving forward, post-Christmas.
For the time being, there were still some shake-ups as Potomac and West Potomac dropped out of the Class 6 Top Ten with Lake Braddock and Fairfax - both out of the Patriot District - moving into the rankings.
Douglas Freeman is an unbeaten knocking on the door in Class 5 as there are nine squads with a loss or unbeaten to go with Menchville, which despite two losses owns a victory over Class 6 contender Landstown.
Over in Class 4, there are four unbeaten teams in the rankings with Varina, King's Fork, Western Albemarle and Henrico, who used to compete at the Class 5 level.
Class 3 sees Northside, Cave Spring and Liberty at the top, while Tunstall is a team on the rise behind junior guard D'Dric Rogers, who notched the first triple-double in Tunstall history with 22 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds against Hargrave.
Each of the top six teams in Class 2 have been beaten, though the schedules have been stiff for some of those teams, including John Marshall, which fell in overtime while short-handed at Class 6 Landstown recently,. James River's 74-68 victory over East Rockingham opened some eyes.
In Class 1, defending State Champ Parry McCluer suffered its first loss of the season, 54-43 to Class 3 contender Liberty Christian, but they maintain the top spot ahead of unblemished teams Lancaster and Rye Cove, which continues to get star performances from 6-foot-6 senior center Ethan Chavez.
Check out more in the latest rankings below...
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/21)
|
1
|
1
|
Hayfield
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
South Lakes
|
7-0
|
3
|
2
|
Landstown
|
6-2
|
4
|
4
|
Patriot
|
4-0
|
5
|
5
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-0
|
6
|
6
|
Centreville
|
6-0
|
7
|
10
|
Manchester
|
8-0
|
8
|
7
|
Madison
|
6-1
|
9
|
HM
|
Fairfax
|
6-0
|
10
|
NR
|
Lake Braddock
|
5-0
Honorable Mention:
James River-Midlothian (5-1)
Western Branch (3-2)
South County (3-2)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/21)
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
6-1
|
2
|
2
|
L.C. Bird
|
6-0
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
8-0; 5-0
|
4
|
5
|
Independence
|
7-1
|
5
|
6
|
Bethel
|
6-0
|
6
|
10
|
Woodside
|
5-1
|
7
|
7
|
Kecoughtan
|
5-1
|
8
|
8
|
Salem-VB
|
5-1
|
9
|
4
|
Menchville
|
5-2
|
10
|
9
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
5-1
Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (6-0)
Albemarle (5-1)
William Fleming (5-2)
Norview (6-2; 5-1)
Kempsville (2-0)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/21)
|
1
|
1
|
Varina
|
5-0
|
2
|
2
|
King's Fork
|
4-0
|
3
|
3
|
Western Albemarle
|
6-0
|
4
|
4
|
Jamestown
|
6-1
|
5
|
6
|
Loudoun County
|
5-2
|
6
|
5
|
E.C. Glass
|
6-1
|
7
|
8
|
Eastern View
|
4-1
|
8
|
HM
|
Henrico
|
5-0
|
9
|
9
|
Loudoun Valley
|
6-2
|
10
|
7
|
Hampton
|
4-2
Honorable Mention:
Grafton (6-2)
Hanover (4-2)
Courtland (4-2)
GW-Danville (3-3)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/21)
|
1
|
1
|
Northside
|
5-1
|
2
|
2
|
Cave Spring
|
6-1
|
3
|
3
|
Liberty Christian
|
6-0
|
4
|
4
|
Petersburg
|
5-2
|
5
|
5
|
Hopewell
|
5-2
|
6
|
6
|
Wilson Memorial
|
6-0
|
7
|
7
|
Abingdon
|
2-1
|
8
|
9
|
Tunstall
|
7-1
|
9
|
HM
|
Fluvanna
|
6-1
|
10
|
8
|
Skyline
|
5-2
Honorable Mention:
Lord Botetourt (5-1)
Caroline (5-0)
William Monroe (4-1)
Charlottesville (3-3)
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/21)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
3-2
|
2
|
2
|
Union
|
3-1
|
3
|
4
|
Radford
|
1-1
|
4
|
5
|
James River-Buchanan
|
5-2
|
5
|
8
|
Glenvar
|
8-1
|
6
|
3
|
East Rockingham
|
3-2
|
7
|
7
|
Ridgeview
|
3-0
|
8
|
10
|
TJ-Richmond
|
4-0
|
9
|
NR
|
Nelson County
|
6-1
|
10
|
HM
|
Graham
|
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record (entering 12/21)
|
1
|
1
|
Parry McCluer
|
3-1
|
2
|
2
|
Lancaster
|
8-0
|
3
|
5
|
Rye Cove
|
6-0
|
4
|
3
|
Eastside
|
5-1
|
5
|
7
|
Altavista
|
5-2
|
6
|
4
|
Twin Springs
|
4-3
|
7
|
9
|
West Point
|
4-2
|
8
|
10
|
Buffalo Gap
|
5-1
|
9
|
HM
|
Lebanon
|
5-1
|
10
|
6
|
Auburn
|
1-3
Honorable Mention:
Fort Chiswell (5-1)
Middlesex (5-2)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal.