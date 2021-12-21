 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-21-21 Games
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-21 19:39:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-21-21 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
It's the holiday season and there are a bevy of tournaments that will impact the rankings moving forward, post-Christmas.

For the time being, there were still some shake-ups as Potomac and West Potomac dropped out of the Class 6 Top Ten with Lake Braddock and Fairfax - both out of the Patriot District - moving into the rankings.

Douglas Freeman is an unbeaten knocking on the door in Class 5 as there are nine squads with a loss or unbeaten to go with Menchville, which despite two losses owns a victory over Class 6 contender Landstown.

Over in Class 4, there are four unbeaten teams in the rankings with Varina, King's Fork, Western Albemarle and Henrico, who used to compete at the Class 5 level.

Class 3 sees Northside, Cave Spring and Liberty at the top, while Tunstall is a team on the rise behind junior guard D'Dric Rogers, who notched the first triple-double in Tunstall history with 22 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds against Hargrave.

Each of the top six teams in Class 2 have been beaten, though the schedules have been stiff for some of those teams, including John Marshall, which fell in overtime while short-handed at Class 6 Landstown recently,. James River's 74-68 victory over East Rockingham opened some eyes.

In Class 1, defending State Champ Parry McCluer suffered its first loss of the season, 54-43 to Class 3 contender Liberty Christian, but they maintain the top spot ahead of unblemished teams Lancaster and Rye Cove, which continues to get star performances from 6-foot-6 senior center Ethan Chavez.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Junior guard Margad Choijilsuren is averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game for a Fairfax team off to a 5-0 start (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record (entering 12/21)

1

1

Hayfield

5-0

2

3

South Lakes

7-0

3

2

Landstown

6-2

4

4

Patriot

4-0

5

5

Oscar Smith

3-0

6

6

Centreville

6-0

7

10

Manchester

8-0

8

7

Madison

6-1

9

HM

Fairfax

6-0

10

NR

Lake Braddock

5-0
Dropped Out: #8 Potomac (4-2) and #9 West Potomac (2-3)

Honorable Mention:
James River-Midlothian (5-1)
Western Branch (3-2)
South County (3-2)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record (entering 12/21)

1

1

Stone Bridge

6-1

2

2

L.C. Bird

6-0

3

3

Maury

8-0; 5-0

4

5

Independence

7-1

5

6

Bethel

6-0

6

10

Woodside

5-1

7

7

Kecoughtan

5-1

8

8

Salem-VB

5-1

9

4

Menchville

5-2

10

9

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

5-1

Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (6-0)
Albemarle (5-1)
William Fleming (5-2)
Norview (6-2; 5-1)
Kempsville (2-0)


Corey Long poured in 27 points for the Cyclones of Eastern View in a 65-42 win at Chancellor on December 17th (DOUG JOHNSON / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record (entering 12/21)

1

1

Varina

5-0

2

2

King's Fork

4-0

3

3

Western Albemarle

6-0

4

4

Jamestown

6-1

5

6

Loudoun County

5-2

6

5

E.C. Glass

6-1

7

8

Eastern View

4-1

8

HM

Henrico

5-0

9

9

Loudoun Valley

6-2

10

7

Hampton

4-2

Honorable Mention:
Grafton (6-2)
Hanover (4-2)
Courtland (4-2)
GW-Danville (3-3)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record (entering 12/21)

1

1

Northside

5-1

2

2

Cave Spring

6-1

3

3

Liberty Christian

6-0

4

4

Petersburg

5-2

5

5

Hopewell

5-2

6

6

Wilson Memorial

6-0

7

7

Abingdon

2-1

8

9

Tunstall

7-1

9

HM

Fluvanna

6-1

10

8

Skyline

5-2
Dropped Out: #10 Spotswood (5-4)

Honorable Mention:
Lord Botetourt (5-1)
Caroline (5-0)
William Monroe (4-1)
Charlottesville (3-3)


Bradley Bunch is no stranger to big scoring outputs, piling up 30-plus points in each of his team's first three games (Todd Brase Photography)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record (entering 12/21)

1

1

John Marshall

3-2

2

2

Union

3-1

3

4

Radford

1-1

4

5

James River-Buchanan

5-2

5

8

Glenvar

8-1

6

3

East Rockingham

3-2

7

7

Ridgeview

3-0

8

10

TJ-Richmond

4-0

9

NR

Nelson County

6-1

10

HM

Graham


Dropped Out: #6 Central-Woodstock (4-2) and #9 Martinsville (2-2)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record (entering 12/21)

1

1

Parry McCluer

3-1

2

2

Lancaster

8-0

3

5

Rye Cove

6-0

4

3

Eastside

5-1

5

7

Altavista

5-2

6

4

Twin Springs

4-3

7

9

West Point

4-2

8

10

Buffalo Gap

5-1

9

HM

Lebanon

5-1

10

6

Auburn

1-3
Dropped Out: #8 Holston (0-2)

Honorable Mention:
Fort Chiswell (5-1)
Middlesex (5-2)



