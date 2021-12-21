VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-21-21 Games

It's the holiday season and there are a bevy of tournaments that will impact the rankings moving forward, post-Christmas.

For the time being, there were still some shake-ups as Potomac and West Potomac dropped out of the Class 6 Top Ten with Lake Braddock and Fairfax - both out of the Patriot District - moving into the rankings.

Douglas Freeman is an unbeaten knocking on the door in Class 5 as there are nine squads with a loss or unbeaten to go with Menchville, which despite two losses owns a victory over Class 6 contender Landstown.

Over in Class 4, there are four unbeaten teams in the rankings with Varina, King's Fork, Western Albemarle and Henrico, who used to compete at the Class 5 level.

Class 3 sees Northside, Cave Spring and Liberty at the top, while Tunstall is a team on the rise behind junior guard D'Dric Rogers, who notched the first triple-double in Tunstall history with 22 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds against Hargrave.

Each of the top six teams in Class 2 have been beaten, though the schedules have been stiff for some of those teams, including John Marshall, which fell in overtime while short-handed at Class 6 Landstown recently,. James River's 74-68 victory over East Rockingham opened some eyes.

In Class 1, defending State Champ Parry McCluer suffered its first loss of the season, 54-43 to Class 3 contender Liberty Christian, but they maintain the top spot ahead of unblemished teams Lancaster and Rye Cove, which continues to get star performances from 6-foot-6 senior center Ethan Chavez.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



