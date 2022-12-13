VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 12-13-22 Games (Week 3)
Football season is now complete and the attention shifts to the winter sports across the state, including basketball.
There isn't a whole lot of movement from Week 2 to Week 3 our rankings.
One of the big matchups last weekend saw Northside end the 27-game winning streak of defending Class 3 State Champ Cave Spring in a 57-38 victory at home. Sophomores Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey combined for 30 points in the win. In fact, Hardy had 16 of his 20 points in the second half alone on a night when the Knights uncharacteristically struggled shooting from behind the arc to the tune of just 3-of-20.
Potomac, under new Head Coach Anthony Mills, rallied from 17 down at the half to defeat Thomas Edison, 76-61, in the inaugural Kyle Honore Tip-Off Classic.
NC State signee Dennis Parker Jr. put up 26 points as John Marshall beat private school powerhouse DeMatha of Hyattsville, Maryland in the National Hoops Festival, 69-62. That win can certainly give Ty White's Justices - reigning Class 2 State Champs - more national fanfare and notoriety. They host Landstown, a regular Class 6 contender, on Wednesday, December 14th to continue their rugged out-of-district slate.
From the Class 1 perspective, Lancaster scored a huge 62-51 victory over Cape Henry, known as one of the state's premier private school programs, in the John Stone Memorial Tournament held at Christchurch.
Check out more in the latest rankings below...
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 12/13)
|
1
|
1
|
Hayfield
|
3-0
|
2
|
3
|
Patriot
|
2-1
|
3
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-0
|
4
|
5
|
Battlefield
|
6-0
|
5
|
8
|
Potomac
|
4-0
|
6
|
7
|
Landstown
|
5-1
|
7
|
3
|
South County
|
1-2
|
8
|
6
|
Washington-Liberty
|
3-1
|
9
|
10
|
Madison
|
4-1
|
10
|
HM
|
Manchester
|
5-0
Honorable Mention:
Alexandria City (3-0)
Colgan (4-0)
Freedom-Woodbridge (3-0)
Thomas Edison (5-1)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 12/13)
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
2-0
|
2
|
2
|
Menchville
|
5-0
|
3
|
3
|
Woodside
|
4-1
|
4
|
4
|
Maury
|
5-2; 3-1*
|
5
|
6
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
3-1
|
6
|
8
|
L.C. Bird
|
4-1
|
7
|
9
|
Stone Bridge
|
4-1
|
8
|
10
|
Albemarle
|
2-1
|
9
|
5
|
William Fleming
|
3-1
|
10
|
NR
|
Mills Godwin
|
6-0
Honorable Mention:
Potomac Falls (4-1)
Norview (4-1; 1-1*)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 12/13)
|
1
|
1
|
King's Fork
|
2-1
|
2
|
2
|
Varina
|
3-1
|
3
|
3
|
E.C. Glass
|
1-0
|
4
|
4
|
Western Albemarle
|
3-0
|
5
|
5
|
Tuscarora
|
3-1
|
6
|
6
|
GW-Danville
|
2-0
|
7
|
7
|
Smithfield
|
4-1
|
8
|
9
|
Courtland
|
3-1
|
9
|
8
|
Loudoun County
|
3-2
|
10
|
NR
|
Hanover
|
3-0
Honorable Mention:
Loudoun Valley (5-2)
King George (3-0)
Orange County (4-0)
Great Bridge (3-1)
Millbrook (3-2)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 12/13)
|
1
|
4
|
Northside
|
3-0
|
2
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
5-0
|
3
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
2-1
|
4
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
4-2
|
5
|
6
|
Lake Taylor
|
3-1; 3-0*
|
6
|
3
|
Petersburg
|
1-2
|
7
|
7
|
Abingdon
|
3-0
|
8
|
9
|
Fluvanna
|
5-0
|
9
|
10
|
Tunstall
|
5-0
|
10
|
8
|
Phoebus
|
2-1
Honorable Mention:
Staunton (3-0)
William Monroe (4-1)
Skyline (2-0)
Caroline (2-2)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 12/13)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
3-0
|
2
|
2
|
Radford
|
1-0
|
3
|
3
|
Strasburg
|
1-0
|
4
|
4
|
Floyd County
|
3-0
|
5
|
5
|
James River-Buchanan
|
4-1
|
6
|
7
|
Virginia High
|
2-0
|
7
|
9
|
Martinsville
|
4-0
|
8
|
HM
|
Ridgeview
|
2-0
|
9
|
6
|
Brunswick
|
4-1
|
10
|
10
|
Graham
|
0-0
Honorable Mention:
Page County (3-0)
Alleghany (2-1)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 12/13)
|
1
|
1
|
Lancaster
|
4-0
|
2
|
2
|
George Wythe
|
3-0
|
3
|
5
|
Altavista
|
4-1
|
4
|
3
|
Twin Springs
|
0-2
|
5
|
8
|
Auburn
|
4-1
|
6
|
7
|
Narrows
|
2-1
|
7
|
4
|
Northampton
|
1-2
|
8
|
9
|
Franklin
|
5-0
|
9
|
6
|
Buffalo Gap
|
5-1
|
10
|
10
|
Eastside
|
2-2
Honorable Mention:
Carver Academy (4-0)
Fort Chiswell (3-0)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald and The Farmville Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.