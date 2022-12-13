Football season is now complete and the attention shifts to the winter sports across the state, including basketball.

There isn't a whole lot of movement from Week 2 to Week 3 our rankings.

One of the big matchups last weekend saw Northside end the 27-game winning streak of defending Class 3 State Champ Cave Spring in a 57-38 victory at home. Sophomores Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey combined for 30 points in the win. In fact, Hardy had 16 of his 20 points in the second half alone on a night when the Knights uncharacteristically struggled shooting from behind the arc to the tune of just 3-of-20.

Potomac, under new Head Coach Anthony Mills, rallied from 17 down at the half to defeat Thomas Edison, 76-61, in the inaugural Kyle Honore Tip-Off Classic.

NC State signee Dennis Parker Jr. put up 26 points as John Marshall beat private school powerhouse DeMatha of Hyattsville, Maryland in the National Hoops Festival, 69-62. That win can certainly give Ty White's Justices - reigning Class 2 State Champs - more national fanfare and notoriety. They host Landstown, a regular Class 6 contender, on Wednesday, December 14th to continue their rugged out-of-district slate.

From the Class 1 perspective, Lancaster scored a huge 62-51 victory over Cape Henry, known as one of the state's premier private school programs, in the John Stone Memorial Tournament held at Christchurch.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



