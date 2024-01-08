Very little movement in the rankings from our first installment of 2024 to this week. In fact, only two teams - Wakefield and Rock Ridge - dropped out entirely. And in the case of Wakefield, it's probably a bit unfair as the Warriors are 10-2 overall and did not suffer a loss, but W.T. Woodson's four-overtime thrilling win over West Potomac, which also lost a squeaker to another Patriot District title contender in Alexandria City, bumps the Cavaliers into the Top Ten at the Class 6 level.

Also of note this past week was the fact that John Marshall suffered its first loss to a team from the Richmond area since 2017 as private school contender St. Christopher's, led by VCU signee Brandon Jennings, toppled the reigning two-time Class 2 State Champion Justices, 53-50.

There are some intriguing games on the docket this week, beginning on Monday night, January 8th, with Spotswood at Handley as well as Bay Rivers District contenders Grafton and Lafayete squaring off in Williamsburg. Spotswood won its first matchup with Handley earlier this season, 71-61 on December 5th in Penn Laird.

Following that on Tuesday, January 9th, it's Auburn hosting George Wythe in what could certainly turn out to be a preview of the Region 1C Championship. Worth circling on Thursday, January 11th is defending Class 5 State Champ Woodside hosting Hampton, a squad that sits at 9-1 overall and on a nine-game winning streak since falling at home to the Wolverines, 52-39.

Another rivalry game that highlights the schedule comes on Friday, January 12th with Green Run visiting Landstown.



* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games



