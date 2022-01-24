 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-24-22 Games
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-24-22 Games

Matthew Hatfield
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Hard to believe that the month of January is winding down and the playoffs are approaching. Although Mother Nature in the form of snow forced the cancellation of Day 2 of the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps Classic, some important results have come in the past two weeks on the hardwood for this latest rankings change.

Just six unbeaten squads remain with the likes of Northern Virginia contenders Hayfield and Patriot out of Class 6, Tidewater teams Maury and Kempsville in Class 5 (irony there being that Kempsville Head Coach Darren Sanderlin coached Maury Head Coach Brandon Plummer when the Bookers of Booker T. Washington won a AAA state title in 2005-06), and two that could be on a collision course in the State Semis in Class 4 with King's Fork out of Suffolk and Varina from Richmond.

There are also plenty of teams on win streak going into this week as Albemarle has reeled off 11 consecutive victories under veteran sideline boss Greg Maynard. Ditto for Kecoughtan, which avenged its lone regular season defeat from the opener by beating Woodside. Over in Class 4, Courtland has won nine in a row and suddenly popped in the rankings.

A huge matchup on Monday night in Class 3 features Northside, winners of 10 in a row, taking on a Cave Spring team who suffered its only loss of the campaign to the Vikings back in December. Petersburg is starting to rev things up in that division, too, with five wins in a row.

Over in Class 2, Radford has played stifling defense as they've become known for under Head Coach Rick Cormany. James River-Buchanan avenged a loss earlier in the season to Lord Botetourt with a 69-54 triumph on January 22nd and they figure to be a team to watch out for come playoff time.

Regional play is slated to start on Friday, February 18th. As for the State Quarterfinals, they are listed to take place on March 4-5, followed by the State Semis from March 7-8 with the State Finals scheduled to return to VCU on March 10-12 after a hiatus because of COVID.

Check out more in the latest rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Courtney Coffer's Vikings of Woodbridge snapped a 23-game losing streak to traditional state contender Potomac with a 69-62 victory that marked the program's first over the Panthers since February 13, 2009
Courtney Coffer's Vikings of Woodbridge snapped a 23-game losing streak to traditional state contender Potomac with a 69-62 victory that marked the program's first over the Panthers since February 13, 2009 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Hayfield

14-0

2

3

Patriot

12-0

3

6

Fairfax

12-1

4

5

Landstown

8-4

5

8

W.T. Woodson

11-2

6

10

Madison

12-3

7

2

South Lakes

12-2

8

7

Oscar Smith

8-3

9

HM

Woodbridge

10-3

10

4

Manchester

12-2
Dropped Out: #9 Lake Braddock (11-3)

Honorable Mention:
James River-Midlothian (11-2)
South County (9-4)
Battlefield (9-3)
Potomac (8-3)
Langley (8-3)


Gray Proffitt has been finishing at the rim and putting up strong numbers all season long for the Douglas Freeman Mavericks, who have only lost to perennial Richmond contenders Henrico and John Marshall so far this season
Gray Proffitt has been finishing at the rim and putting up strong numbers all season long for the Douglas Freeman Mavericks, who have only lost to perennial Richmond contenders Henrico and John Marshall so far this season (Jeff Self, Special to VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

2

Maury

15-0; 12-0*

2

3

L.C. Bird

11-1

3

1

Stone Bridge

11-2

4

7

Kecoughtan

11-1

5

8

Kempsville

7-0

6

9

Menchville

11-3

7

NR

Potomac Falls

12-3

8

4

Independence

11-3

9

10

Douglas Freeman

13-2

10

HM

Albemarle

12-1
Dropped Out: #5 Bethel (8-2) and #6 Woodside (8-3)

Honorable Mention:
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (12-3)
William Fleming (10-2)
Salem-VB (9-2)
Green Run (7-4)
Norview (10-7; 9-6)


Xavier Brown has consistently been putting up huge numbers for the Jamestown Eagles to make him a Player of the Year candidate in Class 4
Xavier Brown has consistently been putting up huge numbers for the Jamestown Eagles to make him a Player of the Year candidate in Class 4 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Varina

13-0

2

2

King's Fork

10-0

3

3

Western Albemarle

12-1

4

5

Eastern View

9-1

5

6

Jamestown

6-1

6

7

Loudoun Valley

12-3

7

NR

Courtland

11-2

8

4

E.C. Glass

10-3

9

NR

Loudoun County

10-4

10

9

Blacksburg

9-3
Dropped Out: #8 Henrico (9-4) and #10 Hampton (6-4)

Honorable Mention:
Orange County (11-2)
Grafton (10-3)
Hanover (10-3)
Manor (7-5; 7-4)
Sherando (10-6)


Spotswood's Carmelo Pacheco has been a bucket getter his entire career, recently eclipsing 1000 points with the Blazers, who saw their talented sharp-shooting swingman hit for more than 30 points in five of the team's first 11 contests this season
Spotswood's Carmelo Pacheco has been a bucket getter his entire career, recently eclipsing 1000 points with the Blazers, who saw their talented sharp-shooting swingman hit for more than 30 points in five of the team's first 11 contests this season (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Northside

14-1

2

2

Cave Spring

13-1

3

3

Liberty Christian

12-1

4

4

Hopewell

10-3

5

5

Petersburg

10-3

6

6

Tunstall

12-2

7

8

William Monroe

9-1

8

7

Lord Botetourt

10-4

9

HM

Spotswood

9-6

10

10

Wilson Memorial

9-3
Dropped Out: #9 Abingdon (8-6)

Honorable Mention:
Caroline (9-3)
Broadway (10-6)
Skyline (8-5)


Ty White's Justices look primed for another state title run, riding a seven-game winning streak that includes quality victories over area foes L.C. Bird and Douglas Freeman
Ty White's Justices look primed for another state title run, riding a seven-game winning streak that includes quality victories over area foes L.C. Bird and Douglas Freeman (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

John Marshall

10-3

2

5

Radford

7-2

3

2

James River-Buchanan

10-3

4

6

East Rockingham

11-4

5

4

Union

11-4

6

3

Ridgeview

13-2

7

8

Glenvar

10-3

8

HM

Central-Woodstock

10-4

9

10

Virginia High

10-4

10

7

TJ-Richmond

6-2
Dropped Out: #9 Nelson County (8-2)

Honorable Mention:
Martinsville (8-4)
Greensville (3-1)
Alleghany (9-3)


Even though their record isn't glossy, few teams want to run across Auburn with scoring machine Ethan Millirons - a commit to D-2 St. Thomas Aquinas (NY) - in the playoffs
Even though their record isn't glossy, few teams want to run across Auburn with scoring machine Ethan Millirons - a commit to D-2 St. Thomas Aquinas (NY) - in the playoffs (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Parry McCluer

10-2

2

2

Lancaster

11-1

3

3

Altavista

8-2

4

4

Rye Cove

13-2

5

7

Buffalo Gap

11-2

6

6

Twin Springs

9-6

7

5

West Point

8-4

8

HM

Rappahannock County

9-4

9

HM

Washington & Lee

8-4

10

9

Auburn

7-6
Dropped Out: #8 Lebanon (10-4) and #10 Fort Chiswell (11-3)

Honorable Mention:
Middlesex (7-3)
Narrows (8-4)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

