Session 1 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic took place last weekend, featuring several ranked teams across the state. Two of the No. 1 ranked teams - Norview and King's Fork - prevailed, while previously undefeated South County suffered its first loss of the season.

In fact, we are down to just three remaining unbeaten squads across the whole state. Halifax County is one of them in Class 4, while Cave Spring and Central-Woodstock in Class 3 are the other two without a blemish to date.

See the latest rankings installment below ...

Note * means that includes their record in the Eastern District Tournament



