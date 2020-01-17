VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1/17/20 Action
Session 1 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic took place last weekend, featuring several ranked teams across the state. Two of the No. 1 ranked teams - Norview and King's Fork - prevailed, while previously undefeated South County suffered its first loss of the season.
In fact, we are down to just three remaining unbeaten squads across the whole state. Halifax County is one of them in Class 4, while Cave Spring and Central-Woodstock in Class 3 are the other two without a blemish to date.
See the latest rankings installment below ...
Note * means that includes their record in the Eastern District Tournament
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/16)
|
1
|
1
|
South County
|
13-1
|
2
|
6
|
Western Branch
|
9-3
|
3
|
2
|
John Champe
|
11-3
|
4
|
5
|
Oscar Smith
|
9-3
|
5
|
8
|
Yorktown
|
13-1
|
6
|
4
|
Potomac
|
11-3
|
7
|
3
|
Thomas Edison
|
10-2
|
8
|
9
|
South Lakes
|
11-3
|
9
|
10
|
Centreville
|
9-3
|
10
|
7
|
Fairfax
|
10-3
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/16)
|
1
|
1
|
Norview
|
15-1*
|
2
|
2
|
Henrico
|
11-2
|
3
|
3
|
Green Run
|
11-2
|
4
|
5
|
Kecoughtan
|
9-3
|
5
|
4
|
Varina
|
8-2
|
6
|
7
|
Potomac Falls
|
10-3
|
7
|
6
|
Maury
|
11-4*
|
8
|
8
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
6-3
|
9
|
NR
|
L.C. Bird
|
9-2
|
19
|
NR
|
North Stafford
|
6-3
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/16)
|
1
|
1
|
King's Fork
|
11-1
|
2
|
2
|
Menchville
|
10-1
|
3
|
3
|
Courtland
|
12-1
|
4
|
4
|
Wilson
|
11-1*
|
5
|
5
|
Halifax County
|
12-0
|
6
|
6
|
Loudoun Valley
|
9-3
|
7
|
7
|
Huguenot
|
10-2
|
8
|
8
|
Smithfield
|
12-1
|
9
|
NR
|
Louisa
|
8-2
|
10
|
NR
|
Jamestown
|
10-3
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/16)
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
12-0
|
2
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
10-2
|
3
|
2
|
Spotswood
|
8-3
|
4
|
5
|
Lafayette
|
12-1
|
5
|
6
|
Goochland
|
7-1
|
6
|
3
|
Western Albemarle
|
11-2
|
7
|
7
|
Charlottesville
|
12-1
|
8
|
8
|
Central-Woodstock
|
11-0
|
9
|
9
|
Lakeland
|
9-3
|
10
|
10
|
Northside
|
10-4
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/16)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
9-2
|
2
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
11-2
|
3
|
4
|
Dan River
|
11-2
|
4
|
5
|
Buckingham
|
11-1
|
5
|
3
|
Radford
|
8-2
|
6
|
7
|
Brunswick
|
10-3
|
7
|
10
|
Gate City
|
8-4
|
8
|
NR
|
Martinsville
|
8-4
|
9
|
6
|
Central-Wise
|
11-4
|
10
|
8
|
Lee
|
10-3
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/16)
|
1
|
2
|
Grundy
|
10-1
|
2
|
3
|
Riverheads
|
7-2
|
3
|
7
|
Lancaster
|
9-4
|
4
|
1
|
George Wythe
|
10-3
|
5
|
4
|
Mathews
|
11-4
|
6
|
8
|
Parry McCluer
|
8-4
|
7
|
5
|
Colonial Beach
|
10-4
|
8
|
10
|
Auburn
|
7-5
|
9
|
NR
|
Charles City
|
10-4
|
10
|
NR
|
Eastside
|
6-6
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.