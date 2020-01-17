News More News
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1/17/20 Action

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Session 1 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic took place last weekend, featuring several ranked teams across the state. Two of the No. 1 ranked teams - Norview and King's Fork - prevailed, while previously undefeated South County suffered its first loss of the season.

In fact, we are down to just three remaining unbeaten squads across the whole state. Halifax County is one of them in Class 4, while Cave Spring and Central-Woodstock in Class 3 are the other two without a blemish to date.

See the latest rankings installment below ...

Note * means that includes their record in the Eastern District Tournament


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/16)

1

1

South County

13-1

2

6

Western Branch

9-3

3

2

John Champe

11-3

4

5

Oscar Smith

9-3

5

8

Yorktown

13-1

6

4

Potomac

11-3

7

3

Thomas Edison

10-2

8

9

South Lakes

11-3

9

10

Centreville

9-3

10

7

Fairfax

10-3
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/16)

1

1

Norview

15-1*

2

2

Henrico

11-2

3

3

Green Run

11-2

4

5

Kecoughtan

9-3

5

4

Varina

8-2

6

7

Potomac Falls

10-3

7

6

Maury

11-4*

8

8

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

6-3

9

NR

L.C. Bird

9-2

19

NR

North Stafford

6-3
Dropped Out: #9 Hermitage (7-3) and #10 Indian river (11-2)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/16)

1

1

King's Fork

11-1

2

2

Menchville

10-1

3

3

Courtland

12-1

4

4

Wilson

11-1*

5

5

Halifax County

12-0

6

6

Loudoun Valley

9-3

7

7

Huguenot

10-2

8

8

Smithfield

12-1

9

NR

Louisa

8-2

10

NR

Jamestown

10-3
Dropped Out: #9 Blacksburg (7-3) and #10 Monacan (8-3)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/16)

1

1

Cave Spring

12-0

2

4

Hopewell

10-2

3

2

Spotswood

8-3

4

5

Lafayette

12-1

5

6

Goochland

7-1

6

3

Western Albemarle

11-2

7

7

Charlottesville

12-1

8

8

Central-Woodstock

11-0

9

9

Lakeland

9-3

10

10

Northside

10-4
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/16)

1

1

John Marshall

9-2

2

2

East Rockingham

11-2

3

4

Dan River

11-2

4

5

Buckingham

11-1

5

3

Radford

8-2

6

7

Brunswick

10-3

7

10

Gate City

8-4

8

NR

Martinsville

8-4

9

6

Central-Wise

11-4

10

8

Lee

10-3
Dropped Out: #9 Fort Chiswell (7-3)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/16)

1

2

Grundy

10-1

2

3

Riverheads

7-2

3

7

Lancaster

9-4

4

1

George Wythe

10-3

5

4

Mathews

11-4

6

8

Parry McCluer

8-4

7

5

Colonial Beach

10-4

8

10

Auburn

7-5

9

NR

Charles City

10-4

10

NR

Eastside

6-6
Dropped Out: #6 J.I. Burton (9-4) and #9 Bland (7-3)


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

