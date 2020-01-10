VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1/10/20 Action
We've got some changes to the latest Top Ten across all six classifications. Any new No. 1 ranked squads? Find out below.
The 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic is this weekend with Session 1 at Green run and Session 2 in a couple weeks on January 25th at Churchland. Each will certainly have an impact on the rankings as well.
Let's now get to the latest ratings, sorted by ranks for each classification with last week's ranking right next to where they currently sit...
Note * means that includes their record in the Eastern District Tournament
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/9)
|
1
|
1
|
South County
|
11-0
|
2
|
2
|
John Champe
|
9-3
|
3
|
3
|
Thomas Edison
|
8-1
|
4
|
4
|
Potomac
|
9-2
|
5
|
6
|
Oscar Smith
|
7-2
|
6
|
8
|
Western Branch
|
7-3
|
7
|
5
|
Fairfax
|
8-2
|
8
|
9
|
Yorktown
|
11-1
|
9
|
NR
|
South Lakes
|
8-3
|
10
|
NR
|
Centreville
|
7-3
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/9)
|
1
|
1
|
Norview
|
12-1*
|
2
|
2
|
Henrico
|
9-1
|
3
|
4
|
Green Run
|
10-1
|
4
|
7
|
Varina
|
7-1
|
5
|
3
|
Kecoughtan
|
8-2
|
6
|
8
|
Maury
|
9-3*
|
7
|
9
|
Potomac Falls
|
8-3
|
8
|
10
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
5-3
|
9
|
5
|
Hermitage
|
6-2
|
10
|
6
|
Indian River
|
10-1
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/9)
|
1
|
1
|
King's Fork
|
9-1
|
2
|
2
|
Menchville
|
8-1
|
3
|
5
|
Courtland
|
10-1
|
4
|
6
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
9-1*
|
5
|
7
|
Halifax County
|
9-0
|
6
|
4
|
Loudoun Valley
|
6-3
|
7
|
3
|
Huguenot
|
6-2
|
8
|
NR
|
Smithfield
|
9-1
|
9
|
8
|
Blacksburg
|
7-1
|
10
|
NR
|
Monacan
|
7-1
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/9)
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
10-0
|
2
|
2
|
Spotswood
|
5-2
|
3
|
3
|
Western Albemarle
|
10-1
|
4
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
8-2
|
5
|
5
|
Lafayette
|
10-1
|
6
|
7
|
Goochland
|
5-1
|
7
|
6
|
Charlottesville
|
9-1
|
8
|
NR
|
Central-Woodstock
|
8-0
|
9
|
10
|
Lakeland
|
7-3
|
10
|
9
|
Northside
|
7-4
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/9)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
8-2
|
2
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
9-1
|
3
|
3
|
Radford
|
7-0
|
4
|
4
|
Dan River
|
9-1
|
5
|
5
|
Buckingham
|
10-0
|
6
|
10
|
Central-Wise
|
10-3
|
7
|
7
|
Brunswick
|
7-3
|
8
|
6
|
Lee
|
9-2
|
9
|
9
|
Fort Chiswell
|
6-2
|
10
|
NR
|
Gate City
|
5-4
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (thru 1/9)
|
1
|
2
|
George Wythe
|
9-1
|
2
|
3
|
Grundy
|
9-1
|
3
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
5-1
|
4
|
4
|
Mathews
|
10-2
|
5
|
5
|
Colonial Beach
|
9-3
|
6
|
8
|
J.I. Burton
|
8-3
|
7
|
7
|
Lancaster
|
6-4
|
8
|
6
|
Parry McCluer
|
5-3
|
9
|
NR
|
Bland
|
6-2
|
10
|
NR
|
Auburn
|
5-5
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.