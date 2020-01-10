News More News
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1/10/20 Action

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
We've got some changes to the latest Top Ten across all six classifications. Any new No. 1 ranked squads? Find out below.

The 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic is this weekend with Session 1 at Green run and Session 2 in a couple weeks on January 25th at Churchland. Each will certainly have an impact on the rankings as well.

Let's now get to the latest ratings, sorted by ranks for each classification with last week's ranking right next to where they currently sit...

Note * means that includes their record in the Eastern District Tournament


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/9)

1

1

South County

11-0

2

2

John Champe

9-3

3

3

Thomas Edison

8-1

4

4

Potomac

9-2

5

6

Oscar Smith

7-2

6

8

Western Branch

7-3

7

5

Fairfax

8-2

8

9

Yorktown

11-1

9

NR

South Lakes

8-3

10

NR

Centreville

7-3
Dropped Out: #7 Thomas Dale (8-2) and #10 Massaponax (7-2)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/9)

1

1

Norview

12-1*

2

2

Henrico

9-1

3

4

Green Run

10-1

4

7

Varina

7-1

5

3

Kecoughtan

8-2

6

8

Maury

9-3*

7

9

Potomac Falls

8-3

8

10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

5-3

9

5

Hermitage

6-2

10

6

Indian River

10-1
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/9)

1

1

King's Fork

9-1

2

2

Menchville

8-1

3

5

Courtland

10-1

4

6

Woodrow Wilson

9-1*

5

7

Halifax County

9-0

6

4

Loudoun Valley

6-3

7

3

Huguenot

6-2

8

NR

Smithfield

9-1

9

8

Blacksburg

7-1

10

NR

Monacan

7-1
Dropped Out: #9 E.C. Glass (8-3) and #10 GW-Danville (6-5)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/9)

1

1

Cave Spring

10-0

2

2

Spotswood

5-2

3

3

Western Albemarle

10-1

4

4

Hopewell

8-2

5

5

Lafayette

10-1

6

7

Goochland

5-1

7

6

Charlottesville

9-1

8

NR

Central-Woodstock

8-0

9

10

Lakeland

7-3

10

9

Northside

7-4
Dropped Out: #8 Christiansburg (9-3)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/9)

1

1

John Marshall

8-2

2

2

East Rockingham

9-1

3

3

Radford

7-0

4

4

Dan River

9-1

5

5

Buckingham

10-0

6

10

Central-Wise

10-3

7

7

Brunswick

7-3

8

6

Lee

9-2

9

9

Fort Chiswell

6-2

10

NR

Gate City

5-4
Dropped Out: #8 Floyd County (8-5)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/9)

1

2

George Wythe

9-1

2

3

Grundy

9-1

3

1

Riverheads

5-1

4

4

Mathews

10-2

5

5

Colonial Beach

9-3

6

8

J.I. Burton

8-3

7

7

Lancaster

6-4

8

6

Parry McCluer

5-3

9

NR

Bland

6-2

10

NR

Auburn

5-5
Dropped Out: #9 Narrows (5-2) and #10 Northampton (7-4)


