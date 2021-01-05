VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - 2021 New Year Edition

Our first Top Ten since the season debuted on Monday, December 21st comes during this first week of January. We figured to skip a week with the holiday break. Ordinarily, there would be holiday tournaments all over the state, but not the case with COVID-19, which has caused 22 school divisions and 39 schools to opt out of the season altogether.

Additionally, there are 117 schools across 45 school divisions that have delayed play for the VHSL's Season 1. If they don't begin soon, it'll be hard to imagine many of them being able to string together enough games for a legitimate playoff run.

Nonetheless, a few have recently reversed course - such as Petersburg in Class 3, which jumps in the rankings after starting on the opt out list. Virginia Beach City Public Schools on Monday night also gave the go-ahead for its 11 programs to begin practice this week with games likely to commence around January 20th, so that bodes well for title contenders such as Landstown in Class 6 (State Champs in 2019) and Green Run in Class 5 (which shared the state title with Norview last year).

Even though the list of ranked schools that have played so far is just 22 out of a possible 60, we do have some changes in every division with the exception of Class 6, where there are a couple of unbeaten 4-0 teams on our 'Honorable Mention' section, waiting to jump in the Top Ten.

You can see each Top Ten below...

* Note - All records are through games played on Monday, January 4, 2021. *



