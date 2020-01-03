Happy New Year to all! It's hard to believe that we've arrived at 2020 and the High School Basketball season for some has reached the halfway point. There are also others that have played as few as four games in our rankings.

At this point a year ago, there were 11 unbeaten teams. Going into the first Friday of 2020, there are 13 squads with unblemished marks.

Meanwhile, there are four teams that have won state titles - Landstown, L.C. Bird, Gate City and Martinsville - within the past four years that fell out of the latest Top Ten. In the case of two of them, they are currently below the .500 mark, having played difficult schedules with out-of-state foes in holiday tournaments. Another team that has been to a pair of State Finals in the last two years - Eastside - also dropped out with a record under .500, while the Class 4 runner-up from a season ago in Louisa fell out at 3-2 overall.

The 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic is on the horizon with Session 1 on January 11th and Session 2 on January 25th. Each will certainly have an impact on the rankings as well.

Let's now get to the latest ratings, sorted by ranks for each classification with last week's ranking right next to where they currently sit...

Note * means that includes their record in the Eastern District Tournament



