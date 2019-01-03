Happy New Year to all. It's hard to believe that we've arrived at 2019 and the High School Basketball season for some has reached the halfway point. There are also others that have played as few as six games in our rankings, meaning the aren't even one-third of the way done.

Currently, we head into the first weekend of January with just 11 unbeaten teams remaining in VHSL Hoops, four of which reside in the always top-heavy Class 5. Defending State Champ Varina leads the way of that quartet, followed by Maury, Potomac Falls and Patrick Henry-Roanoke.

Three undefeated schools are at the Class 4 level with GW-Danville and Louisa as well as Millbrook. None of those three made the State Tournament last season with the Eagles coming the closest, denied a fifth straight trip with a narrow regional loss to Jefferson Forest.

Radford and East Rockingham could certainly be on a State Championship collision course in Class 2 come March and they are the division's only unblemished teams for the time being. Patriot is the lone undefeated rep for Class 6 and ditto for Northside - which came a win away from a state title two season ago - at the Class 3 level. There are no more undefeated teams in Class 1, perhaps making it the most wide open of the bunch.

Let's get to the latest rankings, sorted by rank for each classification with last week's ranking right next to where they currently sit...



