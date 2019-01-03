Ticker
basketball

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - 2019 New Year Edition

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Happy New Year to all. It's hard to believe that we've arrived at 2019 and the High School Basketball season for some has reached the halfway point. There are also others that have played as few as six games in our rankings, meaning the aren't even one-third of the way done.

Currently, we head into the first weekend of January with just 11 unbeaten teams remaining in VHSL Hoops, four of which reside in the always top-heavy Class 5. Defending State Champ Varina leads the way of that quartet, followed by Maury, Potomac Falls and Patrick Henry-Roanoke.

Three undefeated schools are at the Class 4 level with GW-Danville and Louisa as well as Millbrook. None of those three made the State Tournament last season with the Eagles coming the closest, denied a fifth straight trip with a narrow regional loss to Jefferson Forest.

Radford and East Rockingham could certainly be on a State Championship collision course in Class 2 come March and they are the division's only unblemished teams for the time being. Patriot is the lone undefeated rep for Class 6 and ditto for Northside - which came a win away from a state title two season ago - at the Class 3 level. There are no more undefeated teams in Class 1, perhaps making it the most wide open of the bunch.

Let's get to the latest rankings, sorted by rank for each classification with last week's ranking right next to where they currently sit...


Datq1bhrbcaowahlp6pg
Sherman Rivers and his Pioneers of Patriot are the last remaining unbeaten squad in Class 6
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/2/19)

1

4

Patriot

10-0

2

3

Landstown

8-2

3

5

Oscar Smith

7-1

4

1

Osbourn

11-1

5

2

Granby

10-3

6

7

Western Branch

6-1

7

6

South County

7-4

8

NR

Cox

6-2

9

9

Lake Braddock

8-2

10

NR

Fairfax

11-1
Dropped Out: #8 West Potomac (6-3) and #10 W.T. Woodson (7-4)
I4tiijxro9k33cdov5re
Ian Anderson and the Panthers have yet to suffer a loss, making them one of four unbeaten squads in Class 5
Matthew Hatfield
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/2/19)

1

1

Varina

6-0

2

2

Maury

11-0

3

3

Potomac Falls

9-0

4

4

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

9-0

5

5

L.C. Bird

4-2

6

7

Henrico

11-1

7

10

Green Run

9-2

8

NR

William Fleming

9-1

9

9

Wakefield

8-4

10

6

Potomac

8-4
Dropped Out: #8 Menchville (6-2)
Spupog3m2vj6i0sxzsr6
Chris Shelton's outside shooting makes Louisa one of the top contenders for the Class 4 crown
Matthew Hatfield
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/2/19)

1

2

GW-Danville

9-0

2

3

Louisa

8-0

3

4

Handley

7-1

4

6

Millbrook

11-0

5

1

Monacan

6-2

6

5

King's Fork

8-2

7

NR

Riverside

11-1

8

8

Jefferson Forest

7-3

9

9

Grafton

7-2

10

10

Loudoun Valley

6-3
Dropped Out: #7 Smithfield (7-2)
Aiq4hygffi4gzecnc4fe
Detionne Leach and the Phantoms will try to re-group from a loss to Churchland in the Allen Iverson Crossover Showcase
Matthew Hatfield
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/2/19)

1

2

Northside

10-0

2

1

John Marshall

6-3

3

3

Phoebus

7-2

4

4

Spotswood

6-2

5

5

Hopewell

7-2

6

9

Lakeland

8-1

7

6

Cave Spring

8-4

8

8

Tabb

8-1

9

NR

Petersburg

8-2

10

7

Culpeper

5-2
Dropped Out: #10 Broadway (9-5)
N3anzcj20jp4qgzh7n3g
Wofford signee Zac Ervin of Gate City recently eclipsed 2000 points for his career with the Blue Devils
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/2/19)

1

1

Radford

6-0

2

3

East Rockingham

9-0

3

2

Gate City

7-2

4

4

Martinsville

7-3

5

7

Brunswick

7-2

6

8

Bluestone

7-4

7

NR

Robert E. Lee-Staunton

6-2

8

5

Central-Woodstock

6-3

9

NR

Glenvar

5-3

10

NR

Graham

3-3
Dropped Out: #6 Fort Chiswell (9-3), #9 George Mason (4-5) and #10 Goochland (2-3)
Ijlicdgo7ezcbbwza3nl
Surry's Monte Pope surpassed 1000 career points while playing for his father, Head Coach James Pope, as the Cougars beat Sussex Central before taking down Peninsula Catholic to capture their own Holiday Classic
Matthew Hatfield
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (thru 1/2/19)

1

1

Surry

11-1

2

3

Eastside

11-1

3

2

George Wythe

8-1

4

4

Lancaster

5-2

5

5

Grundy

7-1

6

8

Auburn

9-2

7

6

J.I. Burton

6-3

8

9

Bland

5-3

9

NR

Parry McCluer

5-2

10

NR

Rappahannock

9-1
Dropped Out: #7 Riverheads (4-3) and #10 Chilhowie (3-3)


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.


{{ article.author_name }}