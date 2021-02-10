VirginiaPreps - VHSL Gymnastics State Championships Postponed & Rescheduled

Charlottesville, Va. – Due to the weather forecast calling for heavy snowfall in various areas throughout the Commonwealth, the VHSL gymnastics finals scheduled for Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach has been postponed and re-scheduled for next Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20 at Kellam.

Please note the following changes to the schedules below.

Team Competition – Friday, February 19

at Floyd Kellam E. High School

Individual Competition – Saturday, February 20

at Floyd Kellam E. High School



