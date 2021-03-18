VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - March 18, 2021 Edition

While March Madness gets underway this weekend with College Basketball, the abbreviated High School Football campaign for 2020-21 is just passing the midway point for the regular season.

With teams playing no more than six regular season contests and several getting in just five or four due to pauses from COVID related reasons or because teams may lack the available players, every game is even more meaningful than before when it comes to the playoff watch.

Some usual contenders could be in trouble for making the playoffs. There's no shortage of big games, quite a few involving those at the Class 6 level. Centreville and Westfield play in a game that has major impact in 6D, while Massaponax plays Colonial Forge in a monumental matchup of 6B teams.

The Region 3C battle at City Stadium between Brookville and Heritage-Lynchburg, both 3-0 overall, also looks to be a mighty interesting one. Brookville hasn't knocked off the Pioneers since 2015.

There are significant contests involving teams from different classifications, too. One that will be very pivotal is in Chesapeake, where Deep Creek out of Region 5A visits Region 6A heavyweight Oscar Smith in a late Saturday afternoon tilt. Hopewell, the defending Class 3 State Champs, comes off its two-week pause to travel to Dinwiddie, who can boost its chances of reaching a deep Region 4B playoff field if they're able to knock off the Blue Devils.

No changes at the top of the rankings, but still some movement throughout the Top Tens, which we outline below...



Note - Rankings are through games played on Thursday, March 18, 2021



