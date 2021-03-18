 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - March 18, 2021 Edition
football

VHSL Football Top Tens - March 18, 2021 Edition

Matthew Hatfield
While March Madness gets underway this weekend with College Basketball, the abbreviated High School Football campaign for 2020-21 is just passing the midway point for the regular season.

With teams playing no more than six regular season contests and several getting in just five or four due to pauses from COVID related reasons or because teams may lack the available players, every game is even more meaningful than before when it comes to the playoff watch.

Some usual contenders could be in trouble for making the playoffs. There's no shortage of big games, quite a few involving those at the Class 6 level. Centreville and Westfield play in a game that has major impact in 6D, while Massaponax plays Colonial Forge in a monumental matchup of 6B teams.

The Region 3C battle at City Stadium between Brookville and Heritage-Lynchburg, both 3-0 overall, also looks to be a mighty interesting one. Brookville hasn't knocked off the Pioneers since 2015.

There are significant contests involving teams from different classifications, too. One that will be very pivotal is in Chesapeake, where Deep Creek out of Region 5A visits Region 6A heavyweight Oscar Smith in a late Saturday afternoon tilt. Hopewell, the defending Class 3 State Champs, comes off its two-week pause to travel to Dinwiddie, who can boost its chances of reaching a deep Region 4B playoff field if they're able to knock off the Blue Devils.

No changes at the top of the rankings, but still some movement throughout the Top Tens, which we outline below...


Note - Rankings are through games played on Thursday, March 18, 2021


VMI signee Noel Innocent and the Colonial Forge Eagles look to knock Massaponax from the ranks of the unbeaten
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

2-0

Idle

2

2

South County

4-0

W 37-20 over Robinson

3

3

Massaponax

4-0

W 40-0 over Mountain View

4

4

Freedom-PW

2-1

W 35-6 over Woodbridge

5

5

Lake Braddock

2-1

W 49-28 over W.T. Woodson

6

9

Madison

3-0

W 21-14 over Westfield

7

HM

Chantilly

3-0

W 48-7 over Hayfield

8

8

Robinson

3-1

L 20-37 to South County

9

HM

Colonial Forge

3-1

W 35-7 over North Stafford

10

10

Thomas Dale

2-0

W 39-34 over L.C. Bird
Dropped Out: #6 Westfield (1-2) fell to Madison 21-14 and #7 Ocean Lakes (2-1) fell to Princess Anne 22-7

Honorable Mention:
Riverbend (2-1)
Patriot (2-0)
Gar-Field (3-0)


Air Force commit Isaiah Henderson and the Sun Devils escaped with a narrow 28-27 win over Green Run
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Highland Springs

3-0

W 35-9 over Glen Allen

2

2

Stone Bridge

3-0

W 42-6 over Potomac Falls

3

4

Maury

2-1

W 64-6 over Granby

4

5

Salem-VB

3-0

W 28-27 over Green Run

5

6

Hermitage

3-0

W 41-3 over Mills Godwin

6

7

Deep Creek

3-0

W 33-0 over Great Bridge

7

9

Varina

3-1

W 28-7 over Deep Run

8

8

Cox

3-0

Forfeit win over First Colonial

9

3

Deep Run

2-1

L 7-28 to Varina

10

10

Prince George

3-0

W 37-6 over Colonial Heights

Honorable Mention:
Princess Anne (2-1)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lake Taylor

3-0

W 20-16 over Booker T.

2

2

Tuscarora

3-0

W 20-19 over Broad Run

3

3

Salem

3-0

Idle

4

5

Louisa

3-0

Idle

5

6

Patrick Henry-Ashland

3-0

W 56-14 over Mechanicsville

6

4

Broad Run

2-1

L 19-20 to Tuscarora

7

7

Pulaski County

4-0

W 56-0 over Blacksburg

8

8

Monacan

4-0

W 29-14 over Clover Hill

9

9

Churchland

2-0

Idle

10

HM

Kettle Run

3-0

W 36-6 over Culpeper
Dropped Out: #10 Eastern View (3-1) fell to King George 35-6

Honorable Mention:
King George (3-0)


Brad Bradley and the Pioneers take on Brookville next with a chance to move a step closer to locking up the top seed in Region 3C
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Lord Botetourt

3-0

W 55-13 over William Byrd

2

2

Hopewell

1-0

Idle

3

3

Lafayette

3-0

W 42-0 over Warhill

4

4

Phoebus

2-0

W 23-12 over Hampton

5

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-0

W 69-16 over Rustburg

6

6

Goochland

3-0

W 14-12 over Liberty-Bealeton

7

7

Brookville

3-0

W 47-29 over Amherst

8

8

Abingdon

3-0

W 59-3 over Lee High

9

9

Brentsville District

4-0

W 22-3 over William Monroe

10

10

Turner Ashby

3-0

W 27-0 over East Rock

Honorable Mention:
Carroll County (4-0)


Zane Rupe and the Radford Bobcats have won each of their first three games by at least 38 points
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Appomattox

3-0

W 83-6 over Nelson County

2

2

Graham

3-0

W 48-3 over Marion

3

3

Radford

3-0

W 48-6 over Giles

4

4

Stuarts Draft

3-0

W 42-7 over Wilson Memorial

5

5

Clarke County

2-0

Idle

6

6

Central-Wise

2-1

W 44-12 over Gate City

7

7

Ridgeview

1-1

Idle

8

8

Strasburg

3-0

W 48-0 over Madison County

9

9

King William

3-0

W 48-8 over West Point

10

HM

Union

3-0

W 33-12 over John Battle
Dropped Out: #10 Poquoson (0-1) fell to New Kent 41-31

Honorable Mention:
Tazewell (2-1)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

3-0

W 49-6 over Fort Defiance

2

2

Galax

3-0

W 7-0 over George Wythe

3

3

Narrows

3-0

W 43-0 over East Mont

4

6

J.I. Burton

2-1

W 40-6 over Thomas Walker

5

4

George Wythe

1-1

L 0-7 to Galax

6

8

King & Queen

4-0

W 42-14 over Rappahannock

7

9

Grayson County

2-1

W 41-13 over Auburn

8

HM

Eastside

3-0

W 40-14 over Rye Cove

9

HM

Holston

3-1

W 43-7 over Northwood

10

NR

Patrick Henry-GS

2-1

W 38-13 over Honaker
Dropped Out: #5 Chilhowie (2-2) fell to Rural Retreat 33-11; #7 Rappahannock (1-1) fell to #8 King & Queen 42-14; #10 William Campbell (1-2) fell to Altavista 29-22

Honorable Mention:
Castlewood (2-1)
Rural Retreat (2-1)
Grundy (2-1)

Opted Out:
5. Essex



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


