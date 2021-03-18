VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - March 18, 2021 Edition

VHSL Football Top Tens - March 18, 2021 Edition
While March Madness gets underway this weekend with College Basketball, the abbreviated High School Football campaign for 2020-21 is just passing the midway point for the regular season.
With teams playing no more than six regular season contests and several getting in just five or four due to pauses from COVID related reasons or because teams may lack the available players, every game is even more meaningful than before when it comes to the playoff watch.
Some usual contenders could be in trouble for making the playoffs. There's no shortage of big games, quite a few involving those at the Class 6 level. Centreville and Westfield play in a game that has major impact in 6D, while Massaponax plays Colonial Forge in a monumental matchup of 6B teams.
The Region 3C battle at City Stadium between Brookville and Heritage-Lynchburg, both 3-0 overall, also looks to be a mighty interesting one. Brookville hasn't knocked off the Pioneers since 2015.
There are significant contests involving teams from different classifications, too. One that will be very pivotal is in Chesapeake, where Deep Creek out of Region 5A visits Region 6A heavyweight Oscar Smith in a late Saturday afternoon tilt. Hopewell, the defending Class 3 State Champs, comes off its two-week pause to travel to Dinwiddie, who can boost its chances of reaching a deep Region 4B playoff field if they're able to knock off the Blue Devils.
No changes at the top of the rankings, but still some movement throughout the Top Tens, which we outline below...
Note - Rankings are through games played on Thursday, March 18, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
4-0
|
W 37-20 over Robinson
|
3
|
3
|
Massaponax
|
4-0
|
W 40-0 over Mountain View
|
4
|
4
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-1
|
W 35-6 over Woodbridge
|
5
|
5
|
Lake Braddock
|
2-1
|
W 49-28 over W.T. Woodson
|
6
|
9
|
Madison
|
3-0
|
W 21-14 over Westfield
|
7
|
HM
|
Chantilly
|
3-0
|
W 48-7 over Hayfield
|
8
|
8
|
Robinson
|
3-1
|
L 20-37 to South County
|
9
|
HM
|
Colonial Forge
|
3-1
|
W 35-7 over North Stafford
|
10
|
10
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
W 39-34 over L.C. Bird
Honorable Mention:
Riverbend (2-1)
Patriot (2-0)
Gar-Field (3-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
3-0
|
W 35-9 over Glen Allen
|
2
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
3-0
|
W 42-6 over Potomac Falls
|
3
|
4
|
Maury
|
2-1
|
W 64-6 over Granby
|
4
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
3-0
|
W 28-27 over Green Run
|
5
|
6
|
Hermitage
|
3-0
|
W 41-3 over Mills Godwin
|
6
|
7
|
Deep Creek
|
3-0
|
W 33-0 over Great Bridge
|
7
|
9
|
Varina
|
3-1
|
W 28-7 over Deep Run
|
8
|
8
|
Cox
|
3-0
|
Forfeit win over First Colonial
|
9
|
3
|
Deep Run
|
2-1
|
L 7-28 to Varina
|
10
|
10
|
Prince George
|
3-0
|
W 37-6 over Colonial Heights
Honorable Mention:
Princess Anne (2-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lake Taylor
|
3-0
|
W 20-16 over Booker T.
|
2
|
2
|
Tuscarora
|
3-0
|
W 20-19 over Broad Run
|
3
|
3
|
Salem
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
5
|
Louisa
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
3-0
|
W 56-14 over Mechanicsville
|
6
|
4
|
Broad Run
|
2-1
|
L 19-20 to Tuscarora
|
7
|
7
|
Pulaski County
|
4-0
|
W 56-0 over Blacksburg
|
8
|
8
|
Monacan
|
4-0
|
W 29-14 over Clover Hill
|
9
|
9
|
Churchland
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
HM
|
Kettle Run
|
3-0
|
W 36-6 over Culpeper
Honorable Mention:
King George (3-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
3-0
|
W 55-13 over William Byrd
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
3-0
|
W 42-0 over Warhill
|
4
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
2-0
|
W 23-12 over Hampton
|
5
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3-0
|
W 69-16 over Rustburg
|
6
|
6
|
Goochland
|
3-0
|
W 14-12 over Liberty-Bealeton
|
7
|
7
|
Brookville
|
3-0
|
W 47-29 over Amherst
|
8
|
8
|
Abingdon
|
3-0
|
W 59-3 over Lee High
|
9
|
9
|
Brentsville District
|
4-0
|
W 22-3 over William Monroe
|
10
|
10
|
Turner Ashby
|
3-0
|
W 27-0 over East Rock
Honorable Mention:
Carroll County (4-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Appomattox
|
3-0
|
W 83-6 over Nelson County
|
2
|
2
|
Graham
|
3-0
|
W 48-3 over Marion
|
3
|
3
|
Radford
|
3-0
|
W 48-6 over Giles
|
4
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
3-0
|
W 42-7 over Wilson Memorial
|
5
|
5
|
Clarke County
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Central-Wise
|
2-1
|
W 44-12 over Gate City
|
7
|
7
|
Ridgeview
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
Strasburg
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Madison County
|
9
|
9
|
King William
|
3-0
|
W 48-8 over West Point
|
10
|
HM
|
Union
|
3-0
|
W 33-12 over John Battle
Honorable Mention:
Tazewell (2-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
3-0
|
W 49-6 over Fort Defiance
|
2
|
2
|
Galax
|
3-0
|
W 7-0 over George Wythe
|
3
|
3
|
Narrows
|
3-0
|
W 43-0 over East Mont
|
4
|
6
|
J.I. Burton
|
2-1
|
W 40-6 over Thomas Walker
|
5
|
4
|
George Wythe
|
1-1
|
L 0-7 to Galax
|
6
|
8
|
King & Queen
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over Rappahannock
|
7
|
9
|
Grayson County
|
2-1
|
W 41-13 over Auburn
|
8
|
HM
|
Eastside
|
3-0
|
W 40-14 over Rye Cove
|
9
|
HM
|
Holston
|
3-1
|
W 43-7 over Northwood
|
10
|
NR
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
2-1
|
W 38-13 over Honaker
Honorable Mention:
Castlewood (2-1)
Rural Retreat (2-1)
Grundy (2-1)
Opted Out:
5. Essex
