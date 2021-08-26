VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2021 Season

The 2021 Virginia High School Football League season gets underway this week back in its spot we've become accustomed to over the years - late August. Yes, we're in the middle of the dog days of summer, and if you've been outside lately, it's brutally hot.

No need to fear - the temperatures will be dropping soon enough, and there will be plenty of entertaining action to check out. This season, there should hopefully be more stadiums with fans near or close to capacities compared to the abbreviated spring seasons that wrapped up on May 1st, often in front of empty or close venues.

There are still protocols and safety measures in place, as there should be, so that the teams can partake in one of our nation's most beloved sporting activities.

After the shortest off-season in our lifetimes, we're ready to unveil - or unmask maybe we shall say? - the initial rankings as who we think make up the best of the best when it comes to Virginia football for this year. There are plenty of familiar team names at or near the top, and to refresh your memory on how they did / finished last season during the shortened campaign, see the links below.

Final VHSL Top Ten Football Rankings for 2020-21

See Final Playoff Brackets Here

As things move along, the Top Ten will be adjusted on a week-to-week basis. Check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page.

So enough babble from and let's get to it -- our Preseason Top Tens for each classification...

Note - This list was published on Thursday, August 26, 2021



