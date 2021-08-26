 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2021 Season
VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2021 Season

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
The 2021 Virginia High School Football League season gets underway this week back in its spot we've become accustomed to over the years - late August. Yes, we're in the middle of the dog days of summer, and if you've been outside lately, it's brutally hot.

No need to fear - the temperatures will be dropping soon enough, and there will be plenty of entertaining action to check out. This season, there should hopefully be more stadiums with fans near or close to capacities compared to the abbreviated spring seasons that wrapped up on May 1st, often in front of empty or close venues.

There are still protocols and safety measures in place, as there should be, so that the teams can partake in one of our nation's most beloved sporting activities.

After the shortest off-season in our lifetimes, we're ready to unveil - or unmask maybe we shall say? - the initial rankings as who we think make up the best of the best when it comes to Virginia football for this year. There are plenty of familiar team names at or near the top, and to refresh your memory on how they did / finished last season during the shortened campaign, see the links below.

Final VHSL Top Ten Football Rankings for 2020-21

See Final Playoff Brackets Here

As things move along, the Top Ten will be adjusted on a week-to-week basis. Check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum as well as the VHSL's Football page.

So enough babble from and let's get to it -- our Preseason Top Tens for each classification...

Note - This list was published on Thursday, August 26, 2021


Oscar Smith is always in the Championship conversation, and the 2021 campaign should be no different for the Tigers from Chesapeake
Oscar Smith is always in the Championship conversation, and the 2021 campaign should be no different for the Tigers from Chesapeake (Greg Bishop, GregBishopPhoto.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2020-21 Record 20-21 Final Rank

1

Oscar Smith

9-0

1

2

South County

9-1

3

3

Manchester

6-1

4 (in Class 5)

4

Madison

8-1

4

5

Thomas Dale

6-1

6

6

Colonial Forge

4-2

NR

7

Freedom

3-3

NR

8

Westfield

4-3

NR

9

Centreville

3-3

NR

10

Gar-Field

6-1

9

Honorable Mention:
Ocean Lakes
Chantilly
John Champe
South Lakes
Yorktown
Lake Braddock
Robinson
Landstown
Unity Reed
West Springfield


Jacob Thomas of Stone Bridge has proven to be one of the state's truly most special talents, and this year will line-up at quarterback on offense for a Bulldogs team that tries to capture a second crown in a span of eight months
Jacob Thomas of Stone Bridge has proven to be one of the state's truly most special talents, and this year will line-up at quarterback on offense for a Bulldogs team that tries to capture a second crown in a span of eight months (Steven Holland of Holland Sports Images)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2020-21 Record 20-21 Final Rank

1

Stone Bridge

9-0

1

2

Highland Springs

8-1

2

3

Maury

6-2

3

4

Green Run

3-2

10

5

Riverbend

4-2

NR

6

Independence

5-2

4 (in Class 3)

7

North Stafford

2-4

NR

8

Indian River

3-3

NR

9

William Fleming

6-3

7

10

Salem-VB

3-1

6

Honorable Mention:
Hermitage
Mountain View
Glen Allen
Briar Woods
Prince George
Bayside
Nansemond River
Woodside
Woodgrove


James Madison University commit Chauncey Logan will be a key playmaker for the Salem Spartans, who seek their 11th state title in program history
James Madison University commit Chauncey Logan will be a key playmaker for the Salem Spartans, who seek their 11th state title in program history (Photo From Logan's Twitter)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2020-21 Record 20-21 Final Rank

1

Salem

10-0

1

2

Tuscarora

7-1

3

3

Broad Run

5-2

6

4

Louisa

6-1

7

5

Patrick Henry-Ashland

6-1

8

6

Dinwiddie

4-2

NR

7

Churchland

4-2

9

8

King's Fork

3-1

NR

9

Varina

4-2

NR

10

Deep Creek

6-2

8 (in Class 5)

Honorable Mention:
Monacan
Hampton
Eastern View
GW-Danville
King George
James Wood
Warhill
Sherando
Powhatan
Hanover


There might not be a more highly regarded or recruited offensive linemen in the country than Liberty Christian's Zach Rice, who before heading off to college, would like to go from winning a regional title during his junior year to capturing a State Championship as a senior
There might not be a more highly regarded or recruited offensive linemen in the country than Liberty Christian's Zach Rice, who before heading off to college, would like to go from winning a regional title during his junior year to capturing a State Championship as a senior (Submitted Photo)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2020-21 Record 20-21 Final Rank

1

Liberty Christian

6-2

3

2

Lake Taylor

7-1

2 (in Class 4)

3

Lord Botetourt

9-1

2

4

Phoebus

4-1

5

5

Lafayette

9-0

1

6

Brookville

6-1

7

7

Hopewell

3-2

10

8

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-2

9

9

Goochland

6-1

6

10

Brentsville District

5-2

NR

Honorable Mention:
Magna Vista
Abingdon
Turner Ashby
Broadway
Wilson Memorial
Northside


Tre Lawing and the Raiders go for a three-peat, which would mark the program's sixth title in seven seasons if it comes to fruition in December
Tre Lawing and the Raiders go for a three-peat, which would mark the program's sixth title in seven seasons if it comes to fruition in December (Designz by Davis)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2020-21 Record 20-21 Final Rank

1

Appomattox

10-0

1

2

Graham

5-1

5

3

Union

6-3

3

4

Stuarts Draft

8-2

2

5

King William

4-0

4

6

Central-Wise

5-2

6

7

Clarke County

3-1

NR

8

Poquoson

4-3

7

9

Glenvar

5-3

8

10

Ridgeview

3-1

NR

Honorable Mention:
Tazewell
Page County
Virginia High
Radford
Central-Woodstock
Floyd County
Strasburg


Riverheads Head Coach Robert Casto has hoisted the VHSL State Championship trophy eight times
Riverheads Head Coach Robert Casto has hoisted the VHSL State Championship trophy eight times (Marsel T. Mason, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2020-21 Record 20-21 Final Rank

1

Riverheads

10-0

1

2

Galax

9-1

2

3

J.I. Burton

4-1

5

4

Northumberland

1-3

NR

5

Rural Retreat

4-2

10

6

King & Queen

6-1

8

7

Essex

N/A

Did Not Play

8

Holston

6-2

4

9

Narrows

7-1

3

10

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

5-2

6

Honorable Mention:
Grundy
Chilhowie
Buffalo Gap
West Point
Sussex Central
Thomas Walker
William Campbell
Eastside



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


