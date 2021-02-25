VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21

The 2020-21 Virginia High School League Football season is already underway. After literally no games in the calendar year of 2020, pigskin action returned here in February - yes, February - this week.

It ended a drought of 436 days without High School Football, going back to December 14, 2019 when the likes of South County, Maury, Lake Taylor, Hopewell, Appomattox and Riverheads hoisted State Championship trophies.

There will be plenty of storylines to follow in an abbreviated season over six weeks of regular season games with four postseason rounds, one fewer than the norm.

Of the 318 VHSL member schools, most all are planning to play, though there are some that have opted out due to concerns with COVID-19. There are also some schools that will be playing a shortened season, just not competing in the VHSL's playoff structure.

Below you can see a list of those not participating, color coded with a look at the schools who are playing in which classification and what region.

