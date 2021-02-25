VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21

VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21
The 2020-21 Virginia High School League Football season is already underway. After literally no games in the calendar year of 2020, pigskin action returned here in February - yes, February - this week.
It ended a drought of 436 days without High School Football, going back to December 14, 2019 when the likes of South County, Maury, Lake Taylor, Hopewell, Appomattox and Riverheads hoisted State Championship trophies.
There will be plenty of storylines to follow in an abbreviated season over six weeks of regular season games with four postseason rounds, one fewer than the norm.
Of the 318 VHSL member schools, most all are planning to play, though there are some that have opted out due to concerns with COVID-19. There are also some schools that will be playing a shortened season, just not competing in the VHSL's playoff structure.
Below you can see a list of those not participating, color coded with a look at the schools who are playing in which classification and what region.
*** List as of 2-22-21 of Schools Not Participating + Delayed in VHSL's 2020-21 Season 2 ***
As things move along, the Top Ten will be adjusted, most likely on a week-to-week basis. Check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum.
So without any further ado, here are the Top Tens for each classification . . .
Note - This list was compiled on Monday, February 22, 2021.
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|2019 Final Rank
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
13-2
|
2
|
2
|
Westfield
|
13-1
|
3
|
3
|
South County
|
15-0
|
1
|
4
|
Lake Braddock
|
10-3
|
7
|
5
|
Massaponax
|
10-3
|
5
|
6
|
Freedom-PW
|
11-1
|
6
|
7
|
Ocean Lakes
|
8-4
|
NR
|
8
|
Colonial Forge
|
11-3
|
4
|
9
|
Centreville
|
4-7
|
NR
|
10
|
Riverbend
|
3-7
|
NR
Honorable Mention:
Thomas Dale
Yorktown
Patriot
Landstown
Unity Reed
Osbourn Park
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|2019 Final Rank
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
12-1
|
4
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
12-2
|
2
|
3
|
Maury
|
15-0
|
1
|
4
|
Manchester
|
11-2
|
6
|
5
|
Deep Run
|
11-1
|
7
|
6
|
Salem-VB
|
12-1
|
5
|
7
|
Varina
|
11-3
|
3
|
8
|
Princess Anne
|
8-3
|
NR
|
9
|
Woodgrove
|
7-5
|
NR
|
10
|
Mountain View
|
10-3
|
10
Honorable Mention:
Hermitage
Indian River
North Stafford
Cox
Woodside
Green Run
Briar Woods
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|2019 Final Rank
|
1
|
Lake Taylor
|
13-2
|
1
|
2
|
Tuscarora
|
13-2
|
2
|
3
|
Salem
|
12-2
|
3
|
4
|
Broad Run
|
12-1
|
4
|
5
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
11-1
|
8
|
6
|
Dinwiddie
|
7-6
|
NR
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
10-4
|
6
|
8
|
Louisa
|
11-1
|
7
|
9
|
Pulaski County
|
9-3
|
10
|
10
|
Churchland
|
10-3
|
9
Honorable Mention:
Eastern View
GW-Danville
Monacan
Loudoun County
Warwick
E.C. Glass
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|2019 Final Rank
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
14-1
|
2
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
15-0
|
1
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
9-2
|
NR
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
11-2
|
4
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
12-2
|
3
|
6
|
Magna Vista
|
8-4
|
NR
|
7
|
Goochland
|
12-2
|
5
|
8
|
Brookville
|
4-7
|
NR
|
9
|
York
|
11-1
|
7
|
10
|
Abingdon
|
5-6
|
NR
Honorable Mention:
James Monroe
Skyline
Liberty Christian
Southampton
Brentsville District
Hidden Valley
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|2019 Final Rank
|
1
|
Appomattox
|
13-2
|
1
|
2
|
Graham
|
11-3
|
3
|
3
|
Radford
|
9-3
|
9
|
4
|
Central-Wise
|
10-3
|
5
|
5
|
Stuarts Draft
|
13-2
|
2
|
6
|
Ridgeview
|
9-3
|
7
|
7
|
Clarke County
|
8-3
|
NR
|
8
|
Glenvar
|
7-5
|
NR
|
9
|
Poquoson
|
7-5
|
NR
|
10
|
East Rockingham
|
8-5
|
8
Honorable Mention:
Union
Richlands
King William
Strasburg
Gretna
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|2019 Final Rank
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
15-0
|
1
|
2
|
Galax
|
12-2
|
2
|
3
|
Chilhowie
|
9-3
|
8
|
4
|
J.I. Burton
|
10-3
|
7
|
5
|
George Wythe
|
9-3
|
5
|
6
|
Narrows
|
11-1
|
6
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
13-1
|
3
|
8
|
William Campbell
|
5-6
|
NR
|
9
|
Rappahannock
|
9-4
|
10
|
10
|
Northumberland
|
5-6
|
NR
Honorable Mention:
Hurley
Altavista
Grayson County
Holston
Opted Out:
5. Essex
