 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-25 17:26:16 -0600') }} football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - First Edition for 2020-21

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The 2020-21 Virginia High School League Football season is already underway. After literally no games in the calendar year of 2020, pigskin action returned here in February - yes, February - this week.

It ended a drought of 436 days without High School Football, going back to December 14, 2019 when the likes of South County, Maury, Lake Taylor, Hopewell, Appomattox and Riverheads hoisted State Championship trophies.

There will be plenty of storylines to follow in an abbreviated season over six weeks of regular season games with four postseason rounds, one fewer than the norm.

Of the 318 VHSL member schools, most all are planning to play, though there are some that have opted out due to concerns with COVID-19. There are also some schools that will be playing a shortened season, just not competing in the VHSL's playoff structure.

Below you can see a list of those not participating, color coded with a look at the schools who are playing in which classification and what region.

*** List as of 2-22-21 of Schools Not Participating + Delayed in VHSL's 2020-21 Season 2 ***

As things move along, the Top Ten will be adjusted, most likely on a week-to-week basis. Check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for periodic updates, and to see results, make sure you visit our Scoreboard Forum.

So without any further ado, here are the Top Tens for each classification . . .


Note - This list was compiled on Monday, February 22, 2021.


Might Oscar Smith and South County meet again in the State Championship game?
Might Oscar Smith and South County meet again in the State Championship game? (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2019 Record 2019 Final Rank

1

Oscar Smith

13-2

2

2

Westfield

13-1

3

3

South County

15-0

1

4

Lake Braddock

10-3

7

5

Massaponax

10-3

5

6

Freedom-PW

11-1

6

7

Ocean Lakes

8-4

NR

8

Colonial Forge

11-3

4

9

Centreville

4-7

NR

10

Riverbend

3-7

NR

Honorable Mention:
Thomas Dale
Yorktown
Patriot
Landstown
Unity Reed
Osbourn Park


Oklahoma signee Damond Harmon is part of another star-studded squad at Highland Springs, which goes for its fifth state title in six seasons
Oklahoma signee Damond Harmon is part of another star-studded squad at Highland Springs, which goes for its fifth state title in six seasons (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2019 Record 2019 Final Rank

1

Highland Springs

12-1

4

2

Stone Bridge

12-2

2

3

Maury

15-0

1

4

Manchester

11-2

6

5

Deep Run

11-1

7

6

Salem-VB

12-1

5

7

Varina

11-3

3

8

Princess Anne

8-3

NR

9

Woodgrove

7-5

NR

10

Mountain View

10-3

10

Honorable Mention:
Hermitage
Indian River
North Stafford
Cox
Woodside
Green Run
Briar Woods


Since 2012, Hank Sawyer's Titans have 27 playoff victories, three of which were in State Championship games
Since 2012, Hank Sawyer's Titans have 27 playoff victories, three of which were in State Championship games (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2019 Record 2019 Final Rank

1

Lake Taylor

13-2

1

2

Tuscarora

13-2

2

3

Salem

12-2

3

4

Broad Run

12-1

4

5

Liberty-Bealeton

11-1

8

6

Dinwiddie

7-6

NR

7

Patrick Henry-Ashland

10-4

6

8

Louisa

11-1

7

9

Pulaski County

9-3

10

10

Churchland

10-3

9

Honorable Mention:
Eastern View
GW-Danville
Monacan
Loudoun County
Warwick
E.C. Glass


Lord Botetourt will look to run behind another massive o-line as they try to make their third trip to the State Championship game since 2015, but this time win it
Lord Botetourt will look to run behind another massive o-line as they try to make their third trip to the State Championship game since 2015, but this time win it (Madison Oxley, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2019 Record 2019 Final Rank

1

Lord Botetourt

14-1

2

2

Hopewell

15-0

1

3

Lafayette

9-2

NR

4

Phoebus

11-2

4

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

12-2

3

6

Magna Vista

8-4

NR

7

Goochland

12-2

5

8

Brookville

4-7

NR

9

York

11-1

7

10

Abingdon

5-6

NR

Honorable Mention:
James Monroe
Skyline
Liberty Christian
Southampton
Brentsville District
Hidden Valley


Tre Lawing and the Raiders have their sights set on capturing the program's fifth state title in six seasons as they play for their Head Coach, Doug Smith, who battles cancer
Tre Lawing and the Raiders have their sights set on capturing the program's fifth state title in six seasons as they play for their Head Coach, Doug Smith, who battles cancer (Malcolm Johnson, Appomattox Photographer)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2019 Record 2019 Final Rank

1

Appomattox

13-2

1

2

Graham

11-3

3

3

Radford

9-3

9

4

Central-Wise

10-3

5

5

Stuarts Draft

13-2

2

6

Ridgeview

9-3

7

7

Clarke County

8-3

NR

8

Glenvar

7-5

NR

9

Poquoson

7-5

NR

10

East Rockingham

8-5

8

Honorable Mention:
Union
Richlands
King William
Strasburg
Gretna


The Class 1 conversation always seemingly begins and ends with Riverheads, a program aiming to sit in exclusivity come May as the only one in VHSL history to win five consecutive State Championships
The Class 1 conversation always seemingly begins and ends with Riverheads, a program aiming to sit in exclusivity come May as the only one in VHSL history to win five consecutive State Championships (Marsel T. Mason)
Class  1 Top Ten:
Rank Team 2019 Record 2019 Final Rank

1

Riverheads

15-0

1

2

Galax

12-2

2

3

Chilhowie

9-3

8

4

J.I. Burton

10-3

7

5

George Wythe

9-3

5

6

Narrows

11-1

6

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

13-1

3

8

William Campbell

5-6

NR

9

Rappahannock

9-4

10

10

Northumberland

5-6

NR

Honorable Mention:
Hurley
Altavista
Grayson County
Holston

Opted Out:
5. Essex



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}