VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 24, 2021
As September draws to a close, there are some colossal matchups on the board this weekend that will have major implications not only on these rankings moving forward, but the playoff picture.
The VHSL will be releasing its first official set of power ratings on Monday, October 11th. In the meantime, as we wait, there might not be a bigger game the rest of the regular season in all of Class 3, and more specifically Region 3C, than the one at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg with No. 1 Liberty Christian (3-0) playing host to No. 3 Brookville (3-0).
Many expect the winner of that game to see Phoebus in the State Championship game at Liberty University in December, but if you told me the loser of this regular season heavyweight tilt is there and captures the crown, that would not surprise me either.
Over in Norfolk, two teams that won State Championships in 2019 - Maury from Class 5 and Lake Taylor then in Class 4 and now down in Class 3 - square off with a chance to bolster their postseason outlook after each suffered an early season stumble. Another Tidewater game of significance features Western Branch (4-0), just outside our Class 6 Top Ten for the time being, hosting a Class 4 King's Fork team that could be the team to beat come playoff time in Region 4A.
Woodgrove takes on a Broad Run team that is now No. 2 in Class 4 after top-ranked Tuscarora fell to Heritage-Leesburg, which at 4-0 is the fastest riser in our rankings this week from outside the picture entirely to the No. 3 spot in Class 4 by virtue of its triumph over the Huskies.
A lot of eyes will be on Class 2 title contender Graham taking on Class 1 perennial power Galax in an out-of-district matchup. Another matchup that shouldn't be slept on is King & Queen out of the Tidewater District visiting Northern Neck playoff staple Essex in a game that will have ramifications on Region 1A.
Below you can see the latest Top Tens across the six classes as well as a running list of statewide scores for the season and the VHSL's updated sheet of rescheduled / postponed games.
Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here
See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here
Note - This list was compiled entering Friday September 24, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
2-1
|
L 0-49 to St. John Bosco (CA)
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
2-0
|
W 28-20 over Westfield
|
3
|
3
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Freedom-PW
|
3-1
|
W 35-0 over Unity Reed
|
5
|
5
|
Manchester
|
2-1
|
W 38-6 over Powhatan
|
6
|
7
|
Madison
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
7
|
8
|
Ocean Lakes
|
3-0
|
W 42-0 over Princess Anne
|
8
|
HM
|
Robinson
|
4-0
|
W 48-20 over Chantilly
|
9
|
10
|
Centreville
|
3-1
|
W 46-0 over Wakefield
|
10
|
6
|
Unity Reed
|
3-1
|
L 0-35 to Freedom-PW
Honorable Mention:
Western Branch (4-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
4-0
|
W 43-7 over Colonial Forge
|
2
|
3
|
Maury
|
1-1
|
W 63-0 over Granby
|
3
|
4
|
Green Run
|
3-0
|
W 40-19 over Salem-VB
|
4
|
2
|
Highland Springs
|
2-2
|
L 25-26 to Martinsburg, WV
|
5
|
5
|
Independence
|
3-0
|
W 35-14 over Washington, WV
|
6
|
7
|
Mountain View
|
4-0
|
W 49-7 over James Monroe
|
7
|
8
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
6
|
North Stafford
|
2-1
|
L 19-20 to Lake Braddock
|
9
|
10
|
Riverbend
|
3-1
|
W 42-20 over Chancellor
|
10
|
NR
|
Woodgrove
|
2-0
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (4-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
Salem
|
2-1
|
W 42-0 over Northside
|
2
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
4-0
|
W 49-7 over Lightridge
|
3
|
NR
|
Heritage-Leesburg
|
4-0
|
W 32-27 over Tuscarora
|
4
|
1
|
Tuscarora
|
3-1
|
L 27-32 to Heritage-Leesburg
|
5
|
5
|
Dinwiddie
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
King's Fork
|
2-0
|
W 42-2 over Great Bridge
|
7
|
7
|
Varina
|
2-0
|
W 28-21 over Hermitage
|
8
|
8
|
King George
|
2-0
|
W 35-0 over Washington & Lee
|
9
|
9
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
2-1
|
W 34-0 over Deep Run
|
10
|
4
|
E.C. Glass
|
3-1
|
L 42-49 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
4-0
|
W 48-0 over Bethel
|
3
|
3
|
Brookville
|
3-0
|
W 68-14 over Jefferson Forest
|
4
|
4
|
Lafayette
|
2-0
|
W 35-24 over York
|
5
|
5
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
W 36-0 over Henrico
|
6
|
7
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3-1
|
W 49-42 over E.C. Glass
|
7
|
6
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-1
|
W 28-26 over Norview
|
8
|
NR
|
Hidden Valley
|
4-0
|
W 55-51 over Glenvar
|
9
|
NR
|
Christiansburg
|
3-0
|
W 28-20 over Central-Wise
|
10
|
8
|
York
|
2-1
|
L 14-35 to Kettle Run
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
3-0
|
W 28-27 over Union
|
2
|
3
|
Appomattox
|
2-1
|
W 35-14 over Lord Botetourt
|
3
|
2
|
Union
|
2-1
|
L 27-28 to Graham
|
4
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
1-1
|
L 10-28 to Riverheads
|
5
|
5
|
Clarke County
|
3-0
|
W 13-7 over Central-Woodstock
|
6
|
7
|
King William
|
2-1
|
W 65-6 over Caroline
|
7
|
6
|
Glenvar
|
3-1
|
L 51-55 to Hidden Valley
|
8
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
3-0
|
W 42-13 over Grundy
|
9
|
9
|
Virginia High
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
HM
|
Strasburg
|
3-0
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Radford (3-1)
Luray (3-0)
Central-Woodstock (3-1)
Poquoson (1-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
4-0
|
W 28-10 over Stuarts Draft
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
3-1
|
W 34-27 over Radford in OT
|
4
|
4
|
Rural Retreat
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
King & Queen
|
4-0
|
W 39-14 over Isle of Wight
|
6
|
6
|
Essex
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Holston
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
Chilhowie
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
NR
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
2-0
|
W 49-14 over William Campbell
|
10
|
NR
|
Sussex Central
|
2-1
|
W 22-16 over Colonial Beach
Honorable Mention:
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (2-1)
Giles (3-1)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.