VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 24, 2021

As September draws to a close, there are some colossal matchups on the board this weekend that will have major implications not only on these rankings moving forward, but the playoff picture.

The VHSL will be releasing its first official set of power ratings on Monday, October 11th. In the meantime, as we wait, there might not be a bigger game the rest of the regular season in all of Class 3, and more specifically Region 3C, than the one at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg with No. 1 Liberty Christian (3-0) playing host to No. 3 Brookville (3-0).

Many expect the winner of that game to see Phoebus in the State Championship game at Liberty University in December, but if you told me the loser of this regular season heavyweight tilt is there and captures the crown, that would not surprise me either.

Over in Norfolk, two teams that won State Championships in 2019 - Maury from Class 5 and Lake Taylor then in Class 4 and now down in Class 3 - square off with a chance to bolster their postseason outlook after each suffered an early season stumble. Another Tidewater game of significance features Western Branch (4-0), just outside our Class 6 Top Ten for the time being, hosting a Class 4 King's Fork team that could be the team to beat come playoff time in Region 4A.

Woodgrove takes on a Broad Run team that is now No. 2 in Class 4 after top-ranked Tuscarora fell to Heritage-Leesburg, which at 4-0 is the fastest riser in our rankings this week from outside the picture entirely to the No. 3 spot in Class 4 by virtue of its triumph over the Huskies.

A lot of eyes will be on Class 2 title contender Graham taking on Class 1 perennial power Galax in an out-of-district matchup. Another matchup that shouldn't be slept on is King & Queen out of the Tidewater District visiting Northern Neck playoff staple Essex in a game that will have ramifications on Region 1A.

Below you can see the latest Top Tens across the six classes as well as a running list of statewide scores for the season and the VHSL's updated sheet of rescheduled / postponed games.

Note - This list was compiled entering Friday September 24, 2021



