Former 5-star OL Zach Rice to Syracuse

North Carolina offensive lineman Zach Rice is transferring to Syracuse, Rivals learned on Wednesday.
In 2024, Rice appeared in six games on offense and special teams.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder played 12 games in 2023, mostly on special teams, and played in two games in 2022.
Rivals.com had Rice ranked No. 24 overall, No. 1 in Virginia and No. 2 at tackle in the class of 2022 coming out of Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy.
He played in the Under Armour All-American Bowl and was invited to the Polynesian Bowl.
