 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 16, 2021
VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 16, 2021

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
There are a host of mega games on the docket this week, headlined by California powerhouse St. John Bosco Prep - ranked No. 3 in the country by USA Today - coming to Chesapeake to take on reigning Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith.

Highland Springs takes on West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg, which beat defending Class 4 State Champ Salem earlier this year. Northern Virginia is full of intriguing matchups with Chantilly at Robinson, Westfield at South County, and Colonial Forge traveling to reigning Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge.

Riverheads is riding the state's longest winning streak at 39 victories in a row, and after their impressive and dominant performance against traditional Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt on the road, the Gladiators take on a Stuarts Draft team that made it to the Class 2 State Finals each of the past two seasons.

Lord Botetourt fell out of the rankings, but they look to avoid dropping to 1-3 when they take on defending Class 2 State Champ Appomattox.

It all gets underway on Thursday night with Union visiting Graham in a re-match of their thrilling Region 2D playoff game from April.

Great games galore, and in addition a new No. 1 team at the Class 2 level, there are four new teams in the rankings with King George, Magna Vista, Virginia High and Grundy.


Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here


Note - This list was compiled entering Thursday, September 16, 2021


The Madison defense played lights out in its 41-0 shutout of Yorktown, which last got blanked by the Warhawks in 2003
The Madison defense played lights out in its 41-0 shutout of Yorktown, which last got blanked by the Warhawks in 2003 (Twitter)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 57-0 over Grassfield

2

2

South County

1-0

Idle

3

3

Thomas Dale

2-0

Idle

4

4

Freedom-PW

2-1

L 35-38 to Stone Bridge

5

5

Manchester

1-1

W 63-8 over George Wythe

6

6

Unity Reed

3-0

W 28-7 over Woodbridge

7

7

Madison

2-1

W 41-0 over Yorktown

8

8

Ocean Lakes

2-0

Idle

9

9

Colonial Forge

0-1

W 34-17 over West Potomac

10

10

Centreville

2-1

W 42-0 over Mount Vernon

Honorable Mention:
Osbourn (3-0)
Robinson (3-0)


Eli Mason and the Bulldogs of Stone Bridge won a high-scoring battle over Freedom, 38-35, to stay unbeaten before another Class 6 test with Colonial Forge coming to town
Eli Mason and the Bulldogs of Stone Bridge won a high-scoring battle over Freedom, 38-35, to stay unbeaten before another Class 6 test with Colonial Forge coming to town (Steven Holland Sports Images)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Stone Bridge

3-0

W 38-35 over Freedom-PW

2

2

Highland Springs

2-1

W 45-19 over Prince George

3

3

Maury

0-1

L 27-29 to New Bern, NC

4

4

Green Run

2-0

W 21-13 over Kempsville

5

5

Independence

2-0

W 42-6 over Bishop Ireton

6

6

North Stafford

2-0

Idle

7

7

Mountain View

3-0

W 36-13 over Liberty-Bealeton

8

8

Indian River

1-0

Idle

9

9

Salem-VB

2-0

W 8-6 over Tallwood

10

10

Riverbend

2-1

W 52-19 over Courtland

Honorable Mention:
Hermitage (1-0)


Cameron Martindale and the Salem Spartans prevailed 46-20 over a William Fleming team that made the Class 5 State Semis a season ago to even their record to 1-1
Cameron Martindale and the Salem Spartans prevailed 46-20 over a William Fleming team that made the Class 5 State Semis a season ago to even their record to 1-1 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Tuscarora

3-0

W 42-35 over John Champe

2

2

Salem

1-1

W 46-20 over Fleming

3

3

Broad Run

3-0

W 35-0 over Loudoun Valley

4

8

E.C. Glass

3-0

W 42-32 over GW-Danville

5

6

Dinwiddie

1-0

Idle

6

7

King's Fork

1-0

Idle

7

7

Varina

1-0

Idle

8

NR

King George

1-0

W 33-15 over Louisa

9

5

Patrick Henry-Ashland

1-1

L 26-27 to Hermitage (OT)

10

10

Eastern View

2-0

Idle
Dropped Out: #4 Louisa (2-1) fell to King George 33-15
Brad Bradley's Pioneers got back on track with a 56-13 rout of Appomattox that halted a 23-game winning streak for the Raiders
Brad Bradley's Pioneers got back on track with a 56-13 rout of Appomattox that halted a 23-game winning streak for the Raiders (Matthew Hatfield)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Liberty Christian

3-0

W 56-26 over Franklin Co.

2

2

Phoebus

3-0

W 41-6 over Warwick

3

3

Brookville

2-0

Idle

4

4

Lafayette

1-0

W 48-0 over Grafton

5

5

Hopewell

1-0

W 35-13 over Norcom

6

8

Lake Taylor

1-1

W 53-35 over Currituck, NC

7

10

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

W 56-13 over Appomattox

8

9

York

2-0

W 31-13 over Poquoson

9

NR

Magna Vista

2-1

W 43-6 over Gretna

10

6

Brentsville District

2-1

L 14-35 to Kettle Run
Dropped Out: #7 Lord Botetourt (1-2) fell to #1 Riverheads 62-32

Honorable Mention:
Turner Ashby (2-1)
Booker T. Washington (2-0)
Christiansburg (2-0)
Goochland (1-1)


UVA commit Brody Meadows and the Graham G-Men vault to the top spot in advance of a huge showdown at Mitchell Stadium with the Union Bears, who knocked them out of the playoffs last April
UVA commit Brody Meadows and the Graham G-Men vault to the top spot in advance of a huge showdown at Mitchell Stadium with the Union Bears, who knocked them out of the playoffs last April (Rivals.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

2

Graham

2-0

W 35-0 over Richlands

2

3

Union

2-0

W 50-20 over J.I. Burton

3

1

Appomattox

1-1

L 13-56 to Heritage-Lynchburg

4

4

Stuarts Draft

1-0

Idle

5

6

Clarke County

2-0

Idle

6

8

Glenvar

3-0

W 28-14 over Cave Spring

7

7

King William

1-1

Idle

8

9

Ridgeview

2-0

W 12-0 over Central-Wise

9

NR

Virginia High

3-0

W 66-40 over Patrick Henry-GS

10

5

Central-Wise

2-1

L 0-12 to Ridgeview
Dropped Out: #10 Poquoson (0-1) fell to #9 York 31-13

Honorable Mention:
Central-Woodstock (3-0)
Radford (3-0)
Strasburg (3-0)
Luray (2-0)


Cayden Cook-Cash had 156 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as Riverheads extended their winning streak to 39 games with a 62-38 victory at Lord Botetourt
Cayden Cook-Cash had 156 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as Riverheads extended their winning streak to 39 games with a 62-38 victory at Lord Botetourt (Bob Lanum of BobLimages.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

3-0

W 62-38 over Lord Botetourt

2

2

Northumberland

2-0

Idle

3

3

Galax

2-1

W 7-6 over Carroll County

4

4

Rural Retreat

2-0

Idle

5

5

King & Queen

3-0

W 44-0 over Cumberland

6

6

Essex

2-0

Idle

7

7

Holston

3-0

W 41-6 over Twin Springs

8

10

Chilhowie

3-0

W 32-18 over Narrows

9

NR

Grundy

1-0

W 20-19 over Blacksburg

10

8

Narrows

2-1

L 18-32 to Chilhowie
Dropped Out: #9 Patrick Henry-GS (1-1) fell to Virginia High 66-40

Honorable Mention:
West Point (1-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


