VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 16, 2021

There are a host of mega games on the docket this week, headlined by California powerhouse St. John Bosco Prep - ranked No. 3 in the country by USA Today - coming to Chesapeake to take on reigning Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith.

Highland Springs takes on West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg, which beat defending Class 4 State Champ Salem earlier this year. Northern Virginia is full of intriguing matchups with Chantilly at Robinson, Westfield at South County, and Colonial Forge traveling to reigning Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge.

Riverheads is riding the state's longest winning streak at 39 victories in a row, and after their impressive and dominant performance against traditional Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt on the road, the Gladiators take on a Stuarts Draft team that made it to the Class 2 State Finals each of the past two seasons.

Lord Botetourt fell out of the rankings, but they look to avoid dropping to 1-3 when they take on defending Class 2 State Champ Appomattox.

It all gets underway on Thursday night with Union visiting Graham in a re-match of their thrilling Region 2D playoff game from April.

Great games galore, and in addition a new No. 1 team at the Class 2 level, there are four new teams in the rankings with King George, Magna Vista, Virginia High and Grundy.





Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here





Note - This list was compiled entering Thursday, September 16, 2021



