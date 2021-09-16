VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Sept. 16, 2021
There are a host of mega games on the docket this week, headlined by California powerhouse St. John Bosco Prep - ranked No. 3 in the country by USA Today - coming to Chesapeake to take on reigning Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith.
Highland Springs takes on West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg, which beat defending Class 4 State Champ Salem earlier this year. Northern Virginia is full of intriguing matchups with Chantilly at Robinson, Westfield at South County, and Colonial Forge traveling to reigning Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge.
Riverheads is riding the state's longest winning streak at 39 victories in a row, and after their impressive and dominant performance against traditional Class 3 contender Lord Botetourt on the road, the Gladiators take on a Stuarts Draft team that made it to the Class 2 State Finals each of the past two seasons.
Lord Botetourt fell out of the rankings, but they look to avoid dropping to 1-3 when they take on defending Class 2 State Champ Appomattox.
It all gets underway on Thursday night with Union visiting Graham in a re-match of their thrilling Region 2D playoff game from April.
Great games galore, and in addition a new No. 1 team at the Class 2 level, there are four new teams in the rankings with King George, Magna Vista, Virginia High and Grundy.
Note - This list was compiled entering Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
2-0
|
W 57-0 over Grassfield
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-1
|
L 35-38 to Stone Bridge
|
5
|
5
|
Manchester
|
1-1
|
W 63-8 over George Wythe
|
6
|
6
|
Unity Reed
|
3-0
|
W 28-7 over Woodbridge
|
7
|
7
|
Madison
|
2-1
|
W 41-0 over Yorktown
|
8
|
8
|
Ocean Lakes
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
Colonial Forge
|
0-1
|
W 34-17 over West Potomac
|
10
|
10
|
Centreville
|
2-1
|
W 42-0 over Mount Vernon
Honorable Mention:
Osbourn (3-0)
Robinson (3-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
3-0
|
W 38-35 over Freedom-PW
|
2
|
2
|
Highland Springs
|
2-1
|
W 45-19 over Prince George
|
3
|
3
|
Maury
|
0-1
|
L 27-29 to New Bern, NC
|
4
|
4
|
Green Run
|
2-0
|
W 21-13 over Kempsville
|
5
|
5
|
Independence
|
2-0
|
W 42-6 over Bishop Ireton
|
6
|
6
|
North Stafford
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Mountain View
|
3-0
|
W 36-13 over Liberty-Bealeton
|
8
|
8
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
Salem-VB
|
2-0
|
W 8-6 over Tallwood
|
10
|
10
|
Riverbend
|
2-1
|
W 52-19 over Courtland
Honorable Mention:
Hermitage (1-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Tuscarora
|
3-0
|
W 42-35 over John Champe
|
2
|
2
|
Salem
|
1-1
|
W 46-20 over Fleming
|
3
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
3-0
|
W 35-0 over Loudoun Valley
|
4
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
3-0
|
W 42-32 over GW-Danville
|
5
|
6
|
Dinwiddie
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
7
|
King's Fork
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Varina
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
NR
|
King George
|
1-0
|
W 33-15 over Louisa
|
9
|
5
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
1-1
|
L 26-27 to Hermitage (OT)
|
10
|
10
|
Eastern View
|
2-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
3-0
|
W 56-26 over Franklin Co.
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
3-0
|
W 41-6 over Warwick
|
3
|
3
|
Brookville
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Lafayette
|
1-0
|
W 48-0 over Grafton
|
5
|
5
|
Hopewell
|
1-0
|
W 35-13 over Norcom
|
6
|
8
|
Lake Taylor
|
1-1
|
W 53-35 over Currituck, NC
|
7
|
10
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
2-1
|
W 56-13 over Appomattox
|
8
|
9
|
York
|
2-0
|
W 31-13 over Poquoson
|
9
|
NR
|
Magna Vista
|
2-1
|
W 43-6 over Gretna
|
10
|
6
|
Brentsville District
|
2-1
|
L 14-35 to Kettle Run
Honorable Mention:
Turner Ashby (2-1)
Booker T. Washington (2-0)
Christiansburg (2-0)
Goochland (1-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2
|
Graham
|
2-0
|
W 35-0 over Richlands
|
2
|
3
|
Union
|
2-0
|
W 50-20 over J.I. Burton
|
3
|
1
|
Appomattox
|
1-1
|
L 13-56 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
Clarke County
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
8
|
Glenvar
|
3-0
|
W 28-14 over Cave Spring
|
7
|
7
|
King William
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
9
|
Ridgeview
|
2-0
|
W 12-0 over Central-Wise
|
9
|
NR
|
Virginia High
|
3-0
|
W 66-40 over Patrick Henry-GS
|
10
|
5
|
Central-Wise
|
2-1
|
L 0-12 to Ridgeview
Honorable Mention:
Central-Woodstock (3-0)
Radford (3-0)
Strasburg (3-0)
Luray (2-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
3-0
|
W 62-38 over Lord Botetourt
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Galax
|
2-1
|
W 7-6 over Carroll County
|
4
|
4
|
Rural Retreat
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
King & Queen
|
3-0
|
W 44-0 over Cumberland
|
6
|
6
|
Essex
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Holston
|
3-0
|
W 41-6 over Twin Springs
|
8
|
10
|
Chilhowie
|
3-0
|
W 32-18 over Narrows
|
9
|
NR
|
Grundy
|
1-0
|
W 20-19 over Blacksburg
|
10
|
8
|
Narrows
|
2-1
|
L 18-32 to Chilhowie
Honorable Mention:
West Point (1-0)
