VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering October 2021

There's no shortage of big matchup as the calendar turns from September to October. Up in Northern Virginia on Saturday night, it's defending Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge putting its unblemished record on the line against one of the favorites to win the Class 4 crown, Broad Run, in front of what is expected to be one of the largest crowds for a football game since the pandemic.

Beyond that, Green Run at 4-0 visiting 4-0 Ocean Lakes can almost co-sign as a Game of the Week and certainly in Tidewater as the Beach District battle is one that has been highly anticipated since the season's start.

Richmond features Dinwiddie visiting a Matoaca team that gained respect by knocking off Central District and Class 6 contender Thomas Dale a week ago. Colonial Forge also visits Highland Springs in a game where these two perennial title contenders enter with surprising 2-2 records due to very challenging schedules in the early portion of the 2021 campaign.

Out west, Salem (2-1) plays host to Christiansburg (4-0) in a game that should tell us plenty about both teams that are expecting to make deep playoff runs come November. While the are overshadowed a bit by Game of the Week matchups in their region, keep an eye on Alexandria (4-0) visiting Chantilly (4-1) as well as Indian River (2-0) taking on Chesapeake rival Oscar Smith (3-1).

Other games not to sleep on include...

Oakton (4-0) at West Springfield (4-0)

Central-Wise (2-2) at Abingdon (3-1)

Nottoway (3-0) at Central-Lunenburg (3-0)

Pulaski County (3-1) at Hidden Valley (5-0)

Wilson Memorial (3-0) at Western Albemarle (4-0)

Brooke Point (2-1) at Riverbend (4-1)

Chilhowie (4-0) at Honaker (3-1)

Below you can see the latest Top Tens across the six classes as well as a running list of statewide scores for the season and the VHSL's updated sheet of rescheduled / postponed games.

Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here





Note - This list was compiled entering Thursday. September 230 2021



