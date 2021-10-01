VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering October 2021
There's no shortage of big matchup as the calendar turns from September to October. Up in Northern Virginia on Saturday night, it's defending Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge putting its unblemished record on the line against one of the favorites to win the Class 4 crown, Broad Run, in front of what is expected to be one of the largest crowds for a football game since the pandemic.
Beyond that, Green Run at 4-0 visiting 4-0 Ocean Lakes can almost co-sign as a Game of the Week and certainly in Tidewater as the Beach District battle is one that has been highly anticipated since the season's start.
Richmond features Dinwiddie visiting a Matoaca team that gained respect by knocking off Central District and Class 6 contender Thomas Dale a week ago. Colonial Forge also visits Highland Springs in a game where these two perennial title contenders enter with surprising 2-2 records due to very challenging schedules in the early portion of the 2021 campaign.
Out west, Salem (2-1) plays host to Christiansburg (4-0) in a game that should tell us plenty about both teams that are expecting to make deep playoff runs come November. While the are overshadowed a bit by Game of the Week matchups in their region, keep an eye on Alexandria (4-0) visiting Chantilly (4-1) as well as Indian River (2-0) taking on Chesapeake rival Oscar Smith (3-1).
Other games not to sleep on include...
Oakton (4-0) at West Springfield (4-0)
Central-Wise (2-2) at Abingdon (3-1)
Nottoway (3-0) at Central-Lunenburg (3-0)
Pulaski County (3-1) at Hidden Valley (5-0)
Wilson Memorial (3-0) at Western Albemarle (4-0)
Brooke Point (2-1) at Riverbend (4-1)
Chilhowie (4-0) at Honaker (3-1)
Below you can see the latest Top Tens across the six classes as well as a running list of statewide scores for the season and the VHSL's updated sheet of rescheduled / postponed games.
Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here
See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here
Note - This list was compiled entering Thursday. September 230 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-1
|
W 57-0 over Hickory
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
4-0
|
W 38-14 over Woodbridge
|
3
|
5
|
Manchester
|
3-1
|
W 42-7 over James River
|
4
|
6
|
Madison
|
3-1
|
W 48-0 over Langley
|
5
|
7
|
Ocean Lakes
|
4-0
|
W 31-17 over Tallwood
|
6
|
8
|
Robinson
|
5-0
|
W 49-7 over Edison
|
7
|
3
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-1
|
L 14-21 to Matoaca
|
8
|
9
|
Centreville
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
NR
|
Battlefield
|
4-0
|
W 16-0 over Osbourn
|
10
|
4
|
Freedom-PW
|
3-2
|
L 16-20 to Gar-Field
Honorable Mention:
Alexandria (4-0)
Chantilly (3-1)
Lake Braddock (3-1)
Western Branch (4-1)
Oakton (4-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
5-0
|
W 51-7 over Riverside
|
2
|
2
|
Maury
|
2-1
|
W 48-12 over Lake Taylor
|
3
|
3
|
Green Run
|
4-0
|
W 68-8 over First Colonial
|
4
|
4
|
Highland Springs
|
2-2
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
Independence
|
4-0
|
W 40-0 over Dominion
|
6
|
6
|
Mountain View
|
5-0
|
W 30-20 over Massaponax
|
7
|
7
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
W 41-18 over Nansemond River
|
8
|
9
|
Riverbend
|
4-1
|
W 28-27 over North Stafford
|
9
|
NR
|
Kempsville
|
2-1
|
W 17-8 over Salem-VB
|
10
|
8
|
North Stafford
|
2-2
|
L 27-28 to Riverbend
Honorable Mention:
Potomac Falls (4-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Salem
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Broad Run
|
5-0
|
W 44-0 over Woodgrove
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Leesburg
|
5-0
|
W 42-12 over Lightridge
|
4
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
4-1
|
W 42-8 over Briar Woods
|
5
|
5
|
Dinwiddie
|
2-0
|
W 46-0 over Colonial Heights
|
6
|
6
|
King's Fork
|
3-0
|
W 17-3 over Western Branch
|
7
|
7
|
Varina
|
3-0
|
W 52-13 over Mechanicsville
|
8
|
8
|
King George
|
3-0
|
W 41-7 over James Monroe
|
9
|
9
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
3-1
|
W 35-3 over Atlee
|
10
|
10
|
E.C. Glass
|
4-1
|
W 35-0 over Liberty-Bedford
Honorable Mention:
Matoaca (4-0)
Handley (5-0)
Western Albemarle (4-0)
Louisa (4-1)
Kettle Run (4-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
4-0
|
W 35-7 over Brookville
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
4
|
Lafayette
|
4-0
|
W 49-10 over New Kent
|
4
|
5
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
3
|
Brookville
|
3-1
|
L 7-35 to Liberty Christian
|
6
|
6
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4-1
|
W 28-14 over Rustburg
|
7
|
8
|
Hidden Valley
|
5-0
|
W 28-21 over Franklin Co.
|
8
|
9
|
Christiansburg
|
4-0
|
W 63-0 over Radford
|
9
|
10
|
York
|
3-1
|
W 34-0 over Grafton
|
10
|
7
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-2
|
L 12-48 to Maury
Honorable Mention:
Abingdon (3-1)
Wilson Memorial (3-0)
Booker T. Washington (2-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
4-0
|
W 28-0 over Galax
|
2
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
3-1
|
W 63-12 over Dan River
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
3-1
|
W 54-13 over Gate City
|
4
|
5
|
Clarke County
|
4-0
|
W 22-12 over Strasburg
|
5
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
King William
|
3-1
|
W 58-19 over Washington & Lee
|
7
|
7
|
Glenvar
|
4-1
|
W 28-0 over Carroll County
|
8
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
4-0
|
W 51-7 over Lee
|
9
|
9
|
Virginia High
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
HM
|
Luray
|
4-0
|
W 45-27 over Skyline
Honorable Mention:
Nottoway (3-0)
Central-Woodstock (3-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
5-0
|
W 56-19 over Tazewell
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
7
|
Holston
|
4-0
|
W 21-12 over Eastside
|
4
|
5
|
King & Queen
|
4-0
|
Game Susp. vs. Essex
|
5
|
6
|
Essex
|
4-0
|
Game Susp. vs. K&Q
|
6
|
3
|
Galax
|
3-2
|
L 0-28 to Graham
|
7
|
8
|
Chilhowie
|
4-0
|
W 24-7 over Lebanon
|
8
|
9
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
3-0
|
W 49-8 over Randolph-Henry
|
9
|
10
|
Sussex Central
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
4
|
Rural Retreat
|
2-1
|
L 16-28 to Parry McCluer
Honorable Mention:
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (3-1)
Giles (4-1)
West Point (2-0)
Twin Springs (3-1)
Honaker (3-1)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.