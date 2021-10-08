VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 8, 2021 Action

The action is starting to really intensify all across the Commonwealth with a host of important showdowns before the VHSL releases the first set of power ratings on Monday, October 11th.

Hampton takes on Phoebus in a rivalry showdown of two storied programs from the Peninsula District. Two teams in the Top Ten in Class 3 - Brookville and Heritage-Lynchburg - are set to square off this weekend. Another matchup of Top 10 ranked teams from the same district, but different divisions features Dinwiddie hosting Hopewell, where the victor will move to 4-0.

There are quite a few compelling matchups, though not much movement in terms of squads going up or down the rankings. In fact, only four schools - North Stafford in Class 5, Lake Taylor in Class 3, and the likes of Rural Retreat and Central-Lunenburg at the Class 1 level - drop out of the rankings altogether for this week. They make way for newcomers in Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Booker T. Washington, Buffalo Gap and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.

Additionally, nine of the 20 schools ranked in the Top Ten in Class 2 or Class 1 did not play, whether they were on bye, on a COVID pause or an opponent had to pause due to the virus.

Below you can see the latest Top Tens across the six classes as well as a running list of statewide scores for the season and the VHSL's updated sheet of rescheduled / postponed games.

Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here





Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 8, 2021



