VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 8, 2021 Action
The action is starting to really intensify all across the Commonwealth with a host of important showdowns before the VHSL releases the first set of power ratings on Monday, October 11th.
Hampton takes on Phoebus in a rivalry showdown of two storied programs from the Peninsula District. Two teams in the Top Ten in Class 3 - Brookville and Heritage-Lynchburg - are set to square off this weekend. Another matchup of Top 10 ranked teams from the same district, but different divisions features Dinwiddie hosting Hopewell, where the victor will move to 4-0.
There are quite a few compelling matchups, though not much movement in terms of squads going up or down the rankings. In fact, only four schools - North Stafford in Class 5, Lake Taylor in Class 3, and the likes of Rural Retreat and Central-Lunenburg at the Class 1 level - drop out of the rankings altogether for this week. They make way for newcomers in Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Booker T. Washington, Buffalo Gap and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.
Additionally, nine of the 20 schools ranked in the Top Ten in Class 2 or Class 1 did not play, whether they were on bye, on a COVID pause or an opponent had to pause due to the virus.
Below you can see the latest Top Tens across the six classes as well as a running list of statewide scores for the season and the VHSL's updated sheet of rescheduled / postponed games.
Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 8, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
4-1
|
W 42-0 over Indian River
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
5-0
|
W 52-7 over Mount Vernon
|
3
|
3
|
Manchester
|
4-1
|
W 48-6 over Clover Hill
|
4
|
4
|
Madison
|
4-1
|
W 33-7 over George Marshall
|
5
|
6
|
Robinson
|
6-0
|
W 44-29 over West Springfield
|
6
|
7
|
Thomas Dale
|
3-1
|
W 42-29 over Prince George
|
7
|
8
|
Centreville
|
4-1
|
W 43-14 over W.T. Woodson
|
8
|
9
|
Battlefield
|
5-0
|
W 42-13 over Freedom-SR
|
9
|
5
|
Ocean Lakes
|
4-1
|
L 12-27 to Green Run
|
10
|
10
|
Freedom-PW
|
4-2
|
W 49-6 over Forest Park
Honorable Mention:
Chantilly (4-1)
Western Branch (5-1)
Lake Braddock (4-1)
Fairfax (4-0)
West Springfield (5-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
6-0
|
W 64-7 over Broad Run
|
2
|
2
|
Maury
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Green Run
|
5-0
|
W 27-12 over Ocean Lakes
|
4
|
4
|
Highland Springs
|
3-2
|
W 52-7 over Colonial Forge
|
5
|
5
|
Independence
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Mountain View
|
6-0
|
W 41-6 over Stafford
|
7
|
8
|
Riverbend
|
5-1
|
W 23-20 over Brooke Point
|
8
|
8
|
Kempsville
|
3-1
|
W 55-14 over Tallwood
|
9
|
NR
|
PH-Roanoke
|
4-1
|
W 42-0 over Blacksburg
|
10
|
7
|
Indian River
|
2-1
|
L 0-42 to Oscar Smith
Honorable Mention:
Midlothian (5-0)
Potomac Falls (4-1)
Bayside (4-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Salem
|
3-1
|
W 24-7 over Christiansburg
|
2
|
3
|
Heritage-Leesburg
|
6-0
|
W 36-14 over Loudoun Valley
|
3
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
5-1
|
W 21-12 over Loudoun County
|
4
|
5
|
Dinwiddie
|
3-0
|
W 35-14 over Matoaca
|
5
|
6
|
King's Fork
|
4-0
|
W 28-0 over Grassfield
|
6
|
7
|
Varina
|
4-0
|
W 34-12 over Hanover
|
7
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
5-1
|
L 7-64 to Stone Bridge
|
8
|
8
|
King George
|
4-0
|
W 55-7 over Culpeper
|
9
|
9
|
Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
4-1
|
W 30-12 over Henrico
|
10
|
10
|
E.C. Glass
|
4-1
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Handley (5-0)
Warhill (6-0)
Western Albemarle (5-0)
Louisa (5-1)
Matoaca (4-1)
Hampton (5-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
5-0
|
W 49-13 over Rustburg
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
5-0
|
W 2-0 over Denbigh (forfeit)
|
3
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
4-0
|
W 49-10 over New Kent
|
4
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
3-0
|
W 48-8 over Col. Heights
|
5
|
5
|
Brookville
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Hidden Valley
|
6-0
|
W 28-20 over Pulaski County
|
8
|
9
|
York
|
4-1
|
W 44-18 over Tabb
|
9
|
HM
|
Booker T. Washington
|
3-1
|
W 40-18 over Lake Taylor
|
10
|
8
|
Christiansburg
|
4-1
|
L 7-24 to Salem
Honorable Mention:
Abingdon (5-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
4-1
|
W 48-10 over Altavista
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
4-1
|
W 40-29 over Thomas Walker
|
4
|
4
|
Clarke County
|
5-0
|
W 2-0 over MV-Quicksburg (forfeit)
|
5
|
5
|
Stuarts Draft
|
1-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
King William
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Glenvar
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
5-0
|
W 49-14 over Richlands
|
9
|
9
|
Virginia High
|
3-0
|
W 49-35 over Spotswood
|
10
|
HM
|
Luray
|
4-0
|
W 45-27 over Skyline
Honorable Mention:
Amelia (5-0)
Nottoway (4-0)
Central-Woodstock (4-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Holston
|
5-0
|
W 28-6 over Narrows
|
4
|
4
|
King & Queen
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
Essex
|
3-0
|
W 53-28 over Franklin
|
6
|
7
|
Chilhowie
|
5-0
|
W 37-28 over Honaker
|
7
|
6
|
Galax
|
3-2
|
Idle
|
8
|
HM
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
4-1
|
W 27-0 over Rural Retreat
|
9
|
NR
|
Buffalo Gap
|
4-1
|
W 46-7 over Waynesboro
|
10
|
9
|
Sussex Central
|
2-1
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Giles (4-1)
West Point (2-0)
Twin Springs (4-1)
Honaker (3-2)
