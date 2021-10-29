VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 29, 2021 Action
The playoff races are becoming all the more fascinating as we hit Halloween weekend, where teams are looking for more treats than tricks.
With two regular season Fridays remaining including this one, the number of unbeaten VHSL football teams is at 18. Leading the way with four apiece are Class 5, Class 4 and Class 1. Green Run, Midlothian, Mountain View and Stone Bridge represent the Class 5 contingency. For the Class 4 group, it's Warhill, Dinwiddie, King George and Varina.
Three of those teams in Class 4 reside in Region 4B. There are six one-loss teams in both Region 4C and Region 4D, making the rankings in that division as tricky as any.
In Class 1, King & Queen and Essex lead the way for Region 1A. Riverheads, which owns the state's longest winning streak at 45, hasn't suffered a loss since Central-Woodstock beat them 21-6 back on October 27, 2017.
Let's get to the rankings for each of the six classes, with some links that contain valuable info, below as well...
Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 29, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
6-1
|
W 51-13 over Nansemond River
|
2
|
3
|
Madison
|
7-1
|
W 34-0 over Westfield
|
3
|
4
|
Robinson
|
8-0
|
W 69-27 over W.T. Woodson
|
4
|
2
|
South County
|
7-1
|
L 21-36 to West Potomac
|
5
|
5
|
Thomas Dale
|
7-1
|
W 41-8 over Petersburg
|
6
|
6
|
Battlefield
|
9-0
|
W 28-7 over Gar-Field
|
7
|
7
|
Manchester
|
5-2
|
W 42-7 over Cosby
|
8
|
8
|
Freedom-PW
|
7-2
|
W 54-14 over Potomac
|
9
|
7
|
Centreville
|
6-2
|
W 27-13 over South Lakes
|
10
|
HM
|
Western Branch
|
8-1
|
W 21-14 over Deep Creek
Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (6-2)
Patriot (6-2)
West Potomac (6-2)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
9-0
|
W 42-0 over Potomac Falls
|
2
|
2
|
Maury
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Green Run
|
8-0
|
W 60-0 over Princess Anne
|
4
|
4
|
Highland Springs
|
6-2
|
Idle
|
5
|
6
|
Mountain View
|
9-0
|
W 35-21 over North Stafford
|
6
|
7
|
Midlothian
|
8-0
|
W 2-0 over George Wythe via forfeit
|
7
|
8
|
Kempsville
|
5-1
|
W 33-3 over Bayside
|
8
|
HM
|
Massaponax
|
4-1
|
W 55-26 over Stafford
|
9
|
8
|
Riverbend
|
6-2
|
W 6-0 over Colonial Forge
|
10
|
10
|
Woodgrove
|
7-2
|
W 38-22 over Independence
Honorable Mention:
Salem-VB (5-2)
Hermitage (6-2)
Douglas Freeman (7-2)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Salem
|
6-1
|
W 35-0 over Cave Spring
|
2
|
3
|
Tuscarora
|
8-1
|
W 42-7 over Lightridge
|
3
|
3
|
Dinwiddie
|
6-0
|
W 49-8 over Prince George
|
4
|
4
|
Varina
|
7-0
|
W 54-13 over Henrico
|
5
|
5
|
Broad Run
|
7-1
|
W 2-0 over Rock Ridge via forfeit
|
6
|
6
|
King George
|
8-0
|
W 37-0 over Spotsylvania
|
7
|
7
|
King's Fork
|
6-1
|
W 56-10 over Hickory
|
8
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
7-1
|
W 40-12 over Rustburg
|
9
|
9
|
Heritage-Leesburg
|
8-1
|
W 57-12 over Park View-Sterling
|
10
|
HM
|
Kettle Run
|
8-1
|
W 47-34 over Handley
Honorable Mention:
Warhill (8-0)
Loudoun County (7-1)
Matoaca (8-1)
Louisa (7-1)
Hampton (7-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
7-0
|
W 49-14 over Liberty-Bedford
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
9-0
|
W 2-0 over Gloucester via forfeit
|
3
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
6-2
|
W 61-8 over Jefferson Forest
|
4
|
4
|
Brookville
|
5-2
|
W 36-21 over Amherst
|
5
|
6
|
Lafayette
|
6-1
|
W 45-7 over Jamestown
|
6
|
7
|
York
|
7-1
|
W 42-14 over Smithfield
|
7
|
8
|
Christiansburg
|
7-1
|
W 37-14 over PH-Roanoke
|
8
|
9
|
Abingdon
|
7-1
|
W 42-12 over Ridgeview
|
9
|
10
|
Hopewell
|
4-3
|
L 15-28 to Matoaca
|
10
|
HM
|
Brentsville District
|
7-2
|
W 35-6 over Skyline
Honorable Mention:
Meridian (7-2)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
8-0
|
W 46-7 over Blacksburg
|
2
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
8-1
|
W 48-12 over William Campbell
|
3
|
3
|
King William
|
6-1
|
W 56-35 over Mechanicsville
|
4
|
4
|
Stuarts Draft
|
7-1
|
W 48-13 over Fort Defiance
|
5
|
5
|
Glenvar
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Union
|
6-2
|
W 49-27 over Richlands
|
7
|
7
|
Clarke County
|
8-1
|
W 14-0 over Luray
|
8
|
10
|
Nottoway
|
8-0
|
W 63-0 over Randolph-Henry
|
9
|
9
|
Virginia High
|
7-1
|
W 35-0 over Lebanon
|
10
|
HM
|
Central-Woodstock
|
6-1
|
W 24-14 over Charlottesville
Honorable Mention:
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-1)
Strasburg (6-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
9-0
|
W 56-7 over Staunton
|
2
|
3
|
Holston
|
8-0
|
W 42-12 over Lebanon
|
3
|
4
|
King & Queen
|
7-0
|
W 16-0 over West Point
|
4
|
5
|
Essex
|
4-0
|
W 63-0 over Lancaster
|
5
|
6
|
Galax
|
5-2
|
Idle
|
6
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
5-1
|
L 26-28 to Colonial Beach
|
7
|
9
|
Twin Springs
|
7-1
|
W 34-0 over Castlewood
|
8
|
8
|
Sussex Central
|
5-1
|
W 26-22 over Brunswick
|
9
|
6
|
Chilhowie
|
7-1
|
L 14-53 to Virginia High
|
10
|
10
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
5-2
|
W 27-21 over Honaker
Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (6-1)
Giles (6-2)
