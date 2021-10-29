 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 29, 2021 Action
football

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 29, 2021 Action

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The playoff races are becoming all the more fascinating as we hit Halloween weekend, where teams are looking for more treats than tricks.

With two regular season Fridays remaining including this one, the number of unbeaten VHSL football teams is at 18. Leading the way with four apiece are Class 5, Class 4 and Class 1. Green Run, Midlothian, Mountain View and Stone Bridge represent the Class 5 contingency. For the Class 4 group, it's Warhill, Dinwiddie, King George and Varina.

Three of those teams in Class 4 reside in Region 4B. There are six one-loss teams in both Region 4C and Region 4D, making the rankings in that division as tricky as any.

In Class 1, King & Queen and Essex lead the way for Region 1A. Riverheads, which owns the state's longest winning streak at 45, hasn't suffered a loss since Central-Woodstock beat them 21-6 back on October 27, 2017.

Let's get to the rankings for each of the six classes, with some links that contain valuable info, below as well...


Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here

VHSL's Latest Power Rankings Release Here


Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 29, 2021



The Battlefield Bobcats have been one of the best stories in all of Class 6 this season, sitting a win over Patriot away from their first unbeaten regular season since 2009 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

6-1

W 51-13 over Nansemond River

2

3

Madison

7-1

W 34-0 over Westfield

3

4

Robinson

8-0

W 69-27 over W.T. Woodson

4

2

South County

7-1

L 21-36 to West Potomac

5

5

Thomas Dale

7-1

W 41-8 over Petersburg

6

6

Battlefield

9-0

W 28-7 over Gar-Field

7

7

Manchester

5-2

W 42-7 over Cosby

8

8

Freedom-PW

7-2

W 54-14 over Potomac

9

7

Centreville

6-2

W 27-13 over South Lakes

10

HM

Western Branch

8-1

W 21-14 over Deep Creek
Dropped Out: #10 Fairfax (7-1) fell to Lake Braddock 34-7, beat Falls Church 49-14

Honorable Mention:
Lake Braddock (6-2)
Patriot (6-2)
West Potomac (6-2)



Expected to be re-building to an extent, Massaponax has quickly founds it form following a 30-20 loss to Mountain View by winning four in a row (Bob Lanum of BobLimages.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Stone Bridge

9-0

W 42-0 over Potomac Falls

2

2

Maury

3-1

Idle

3

3

Green Run

8-0

W 60-0 over Princess Anne

4

4

Highland Springs

6-2

Idle

5

6

Mountain View

9-0

W 35-21 over North Stafford

6

7

Midlothian

8-0

W 2-0 over George Wythe via forfeit

7

8

Kempsville

5-1

W 33-3 over Bayside

8

HM

Massaponax

4-1

W 55-26 over Stafford

9

8

Riverbend

6-2

W 6-0 over Colonial Forge

10

10

Woodgrove

7-2

W 38-22 over Independence
Dropped Out: #5 Independence (6-2) fell to #10 Woodgrove 38-22 and #9 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-2) fell to #8 Christiansburg 37-14

Honorable Mention:
Salem-VB (5-2)
Hermitage (6-2)
Douglas Freeman (7-2)



The Dinwiddie Generals have won every game that they've played this season by double-figures (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Salem

6-1

W 35-0 over Cave Spring

2

3

Tuscarora

8-1

W 42-7 over Lightridge

3

3

Dinwiddie

6-0

W 49-8 over Prince George

4

4

Varina

7-0

W 54-13 over Henrico

5

5

Broad Run

7-1

W 2-0 over Rock Ridge via forfeit

6

6

King George

8-0

W 37-0 over Spotsylvania

7

7

King's Fork

6-1

W 56-10 over Hickory

8

8

E.C. Glass

7-1

W 40-12 over Rustburg

9

9

Heritage-Leesburg

8-1

W 57-12 over Park View-Sterling

10

HM

Kettle Run

8-1

W 47-34 over Handley
Dropped Out: #10 Handley (7-1) fell to Kettle Run (8-1) 47-34

Honorable Mention:
Warhill (8-0)
Loudoun County (7-1)
Matoaca (8-1)
Louisa (7-1)
Hampton (7-1)



Kymari Gray and the Phantoms have a big test against reigning Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith to close out the regular season (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Liberty Christian

7-0

W 49-14 over Liberty-Bedford

2

2

Phoebus

9-0

W 2-0 over Gloucester via forfeit

3

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-2

W 61-8 over Jefferson Forest

4

4

Brookville

5-2

W 36-21 over Amherst

5

6

Lafayette

6-1

W 45-7 over Jamestown

6

7

York

7-1

W 42-14 over Smithfield

7

8

Christiansburg

7-1

W 37-14 over PH-Roanoke

8

9

Abingdon

7-1

W 42-12 over Ridgeview

9

10

Hopewell

4-3

L 15-28 to Matoaca

10

HM

Brentsville District

7-2

W 35-6 over Skyline
Dropped Out: #10 Bassett (6-2) fell to GW-Danville 21-7

Honorable Mention:
Meridian (7-2)



No stranger to making deep playoff runs, Stuarts Draft beat Fort Defiance 48-13 on October 28th as they close in on the top seed for Region 2B
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Graham

8-0

W 46-7 over Blacksburg

2

2

Appomattox

8-1

W 48-12 over William Campbell

3

3

King William

6-1

W 56-35 over Mechanicsville

4

4

Stuarts Draft

7-1

W 48-13 over Fort Defiance

5

5

Glenvar

7-1

Idle

6

6

Union

6-2

W 49-27 over Richlands

7

7

Clarke County

8-1

W 14-0 over Luray

8

10

Nottoway

8-0

W 63-0 over Randolph-Henry

9

9

Virginia High

7-1

W 35-0 over Lebanon

10

HM

Central-Woodstock

6-1

W 24-14 over Charlottesville
Dropped Out: #10 Ridgeview (6-2) fell to #9 Abingdon 42-12

Honorable Mention:
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-1)
Strasburg (6-1)




Essex has the inside track on gaining the top seed for the Region 1A playoffs (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

9-0

W 56-7 over Staunton

2

3

Holston

8-0

W 42-12 over Lebanon

3

4

King & Queen

7-0

W 16-0 over West Point

4

5

Essex

4-0

W 63-0 over Lancaster

5

6

Galax

5-2

Idle

6

2

Northumberland

5-1

L 26-28 to Colonial Beach

7

9

Twin Springs

7-1

W 34-0 over Castlewood

8

8

Sussex Central

5-1

W 26-22 over Brunswick

9

6

Chilhowie

7-1

L 14-53 to Virginia High

10

10

Patrick Henry-GS

5-2

W 27-21 over Honaker

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (6-1)
Giles (6-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


