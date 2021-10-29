VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 29, 2021 Action

The playoff races are becoming all the more fascinating as we hit Halloween weekend, where teams are looking for more treats than tricks.

With two regular season Fridays remaining including this one, the number of unbeaten VHSL football teams is at 18. Leading the way with four apiece are Class 5, Class 4 and Class 1. Green Run, Midlothian, Mountain View and Stone Bridge represent the Class 5 contingency. For the Class 4 group, it's Warhill, Dinwiddie, King George and Varina.

Three of those teams in Class 4 reside in Region 4B. There are six one-loss teams in both Region 4C and Region 4D, making the rankings in that division as tricky as any.

In Class 1, King & Queen and Essex lead the way for Region 1A. Riverheads, which owns the state's longest winning streak at 45, hasn't suffered a loss since Central-Woodstock beat them 21-6 back on October 27, 2017.

Let's get to the rankings for each of the six classes, with some links that contain valuable info, below as well...





Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here

VHSL's Latest Power Rankings Release Here



Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 29, 2021



