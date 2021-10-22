VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 22, 2021 Action
Believe it or not, there is a relatively small number of 'must-see' games on the docket this week in High School Football. Perhaps the Game of the Week in the state is in Region 4C, where Handley at 7-0, with Kent State commit Stephen Daley leading the way, travels to 7-1 Kettle Run.
Some other matchups of note include...
* Bassett (6-1) at GW-Danville (5-1), where the Eagles look to avoid falling in this series for the first time since 1963.
* Loudoun County (6-1) at Independence (6-0), as the Tigers try to stay unbeaten before key Region 5D tilts with Woodgrove and Stone Bridge.
* Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-1) at Christiansburg (6-1), in a matchup where the Patriots travel to take on a Blue Demons team that has piled up 110 points the past two weeks since a 24-7 loss to Salem.
* Phoebus (7-0) at Woodside (5-1), as the Wolverines try to halt a 37-game Peninsula District winning streak for the Phantoms. Of course, Woodside ended the 52-game VHSL record win streak of Phoebus just 10 years ago.
But the movement in terms of the rankings is very little as there are just two more weeks of regular season action to go after this weekend.
Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here
See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here
VHSL's Latest Power Rankings Release Here
Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 22, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
5-1
|
W 49-7 over King's Fork
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
7-0
|
W 41-3 over West Springfield
|
3
|
4
|
Madison
|
6-1
|
W 21-17 over Centreville
|
4
|
5
|
Robinson
|
7-0
|
W 35-31 over Lake Braddock
|
5
|
6
|
Thomas Dale
|
6-1
|
W 39-21 over Hopewell
|
6
|
8
|
Battlefield
|
7-0
|
W 38-0 over Unity Reed
|
7
|
3
|
Manchester
|
4-2
|
L 35-42 to Midlothian
|
8
|
9
|
Freedom-PW
|
6-2
|
W 55-0 over Woodbridge
|
9
|
7
|
Centreville
|
5-2
|
L 17-21 to Madison
|
10
|
HM
|
Fairfax
|
6-0
|
W 41-3 over West Springfield
Honorable Mention:
Western Branch (7-1)
West Springfield (5-2)
Patriot (5-2)
Westfield (4-3)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Maury
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Green Run
|
7-0
|
W 35-0 over Bayside
|
4
|
4
|
Highland Springs
|
6-2
|
W 32-6 over Hanover
|
5
|
5
|
Independence
|
6-0
|
W 29-6 over Briar Woods
|
6
|
6
|
Mountain View
|
7-0
|
W 47-19 over Colonial Forge
|
7
|
10
|
Midlothian
|
7-0
|
W 42-35 over Manchester
|
8
|
8
|
Kempsville
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
8
|
PH-Roanoke
|
6-1
|
W 35-0 over Cave Spring
|
10
|
HM
|
Woodgrove
|
6-1
|
W 16-14 over Potomac Falls
Honorable Mention:
Woodside (5-1)
Massaponax (3-1)
Douglas Freeman (6-2)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Salem
|
5-1
|
W 49-7 over Franklin County
|
2
|
3
|
Tuscarora
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
4
|
Dinwiddie
|
5-0
|
W 49-6 over Petersburg
|
4
|
5
|
Varina
|
7-0
|
W 54-13 over Henrico
|
5
|
6
|
Broad Run
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
7
|
King George
|
6-0
|
W 37-0 over Chancellor
|
7
|
4
|
King's Fork
|
5-1
|
L 7-49 to Oscar Smith
|
8
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
6-1
|
W 48-7 over Jefferson Forest
|
9
|
9
|
Heritage-Leesburg
|
7-1
|
W 56-14 over Dominion
|
10
|
HM
|
Handley
|
7-0
|
W 34-7 over Sherando
Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (7-1)
Matoaca (6-1)
Hampton (7-1)
Warhill (7-0)
Louisa (7-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
6-0
|
W 49-10 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
7-0
|
W 42-15 over Kecoughtan
|
3
|
4
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
5-2
|
L 10-49 to Liberty Christian
|
4
|
5
|
Brookville
|
4-2
|
W 38-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
5
|
6
|
Hopewell
|
3-2
|
L 21-39 to Thomas Dale
|
6
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
5-1
|
L 42-61 to King William
|
7
|
7
|
York
|
7-1
|
W 42-14 over Smithfield
|
8
|
9
|
Christiansburg
|
6-1
|
W 61-20 over Hidden Valley
|
9
|
10
|
Abingdon
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
HM
|
Bassett
|
6-1
|
W 62-0 over Tunstall
Honorable Mention:
Goochland (5-2)
Brentsville District (5-2)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
6-0
|
W 56-23 over Virginia High
|
2
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
6-1
|
W 71-0 over Nelson County
|
3
|
6
|
King William
|
5-1
|
W 61-42 over Lafayette
|
4
|
5
|
Stuarts Draft
|
4-1
|
W 28-14 over Buffalo Gap
|
5
|
7
|
Glenvar
|
7-1
|
W 24-21 over James River-B
|
6
|
3
|
Union
|
5-2
|
L 7-31 to Central-Wise
|
7
|
4
|
Clarke County
|
6-1
|
L 7-14 to Meridian
|
8
|
10
|
Ridgeview
|
6-1
|
W 50-0 over John Battle
|
9
|
8
|
Virginia High
|
5-1
|
L 23-56 to Graham
|
10
|
HM
|
Nottoway
|
6-0
|
W 26-8 over Buckingham
Honorable Mention:
Central-Woodstock (5-1)
Amelia (6-1)
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-1)
Strasburg (5-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
7-0
|
W 56-14 over Wilson Memorial
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Holston
|
8-0
|
W 42-12 over Lebanon
|
4
|
4
|
King & Queen
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
5
|
Essex
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Chilhowie
|
7-0
|
W 7-0 over Northwood
|
7
|
7
|
Galax
|
5-2
|
W 35-0 over George Wythe
|
8
|
8
|
Sussex Central
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
9
|
Twin Springs
|
5-1
|
W 48-33 over Eastside
|
10
|
10
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
4-2
|
Idle
Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (5-1)
Giles (5-2)
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.