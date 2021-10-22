 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 22, 2021 Action
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-22 16:10:24 -0500') }} football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 22, 2021 Action

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Believe it or not, there is a relatively small number of 'must-see' games on the docket this week in High School Football. Perhaps the Game of the Week in the state is in Region 4C, where Handley at 7-0, with Kent State commit Stephen Daley leading the way, travels to 7-1 Kettle Run.

Some other matchups of note include...

* Bassett (6-1) at GW-Danville (5-1), where the Eagles look to avoid falling in this series for the first time since 1963.

* Loudoun County (6-1) at Independence (6-0), as the Tigers try to stay unbeaten before key Region 5D tilts with Woodgrove and Stone Bridge.

* Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-1) at Christiansburg (6-1), in a matchup where the Patriots travel to take on a Blue Demons team that has piled up 110 points the past two weeks since a 24-7 loss to Salem.

* Phoebus (7-0) at Woodside (5-1), as the Wolverines try to halt a 37-game Peninsula District winning streak for the Phantoms. Of course, Woodside ended the 52-game VHSL record win streak of Phoebus just 10 years ago.

But the movement in terms of the rankings is very little as there are just two more weeks of regular season action to go after this weekend.


Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here

VHSL's Latest Power Rankings Release Here


Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 22, 2021


South County is one of four unbeaten squads left in Class 6 along with Robinson, Fairfax and Battlefield
South County is one of four unbeaten squads left in Class 6 along with Robinson, Fairfax and Battlefield (Aldo Razo of AldoRazo.SmugMug.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

5-1

W 49-7 over King's Fork

2

2

South County

7-0

W 41-3 over West Springfield

3

4

Madison

6-1

W 21-17 over Centreville

4

5

Robinson

7-0

W 35-31 over Lake Braddock

5

6

Thomas Dale

6-1

W 39-21 over Hopewell

6

8

Battlefield

7-0

W 38-0 over Unity Reed

7

3

Manchester

4-2

L 35-42 to Midlothian

8

9

Freedom-PW

6-2

W 55-0 over Woodbridge

9

7

Centreville

5-2

L 17-21 to Madison

10

HM

Fairfax

6-0

W 41-3 over West Springfield
Dropped Out: #10 Lake Braddock (5-2) fell to #5 Robinson 35-31

Honorable Mention:
Western Branch (7-1)
West Springfield (5-2)
Patriot (5-2)
Westfield (4-3)


Eli Mason and the Bulldogs still have work to do to secure the No. 1 seed in a deep Region 5D field
Eli Mason and the Bulldogs still have work to do to secure the No. 1 seed in a deep Region 5D field (Steven Holland Sports Images)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Stone Bridge

7-0

Idle

2

2

Maury

3-1

Idle

3

3

Green Run

7-0

W 35-0 over Bayside

4

4

Highland Springs

6-2

W 32-6 over Hanover

5

5

Independence

6-0

W 29-6 over Briar Woods

6

6

Mountain View

7-0

W 47-19 over Colonial Forge

7

10

Midlothian

7-0

W 42-35 over Manchester

8

8

Kempsville

4-1

Idle

9

8

PH-Roanoke

6-1

W 35-0 over Cave Spring

10

HM

Woodgrove

6-1

W 16-14 over Potomac Falls
Dropped Out: #9 Bayside (5-2) fell to #3 Green Run 35-0

Honorable Mention:
Woodside (5-1)
Massaponax (3-1)
Douglas Freeman (6-2)

Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Salem

5-1

W 49-7 over Franklin County

2

3

Tuscarora

6-1

Idle

3

4

Dinwiddie

5-0

W 49-6 over Petersburg

4

5

Varina

7-0

W 54-13 over Henrico

5

6

Broad Run

6-1

Idle

6

7

King George

6-0

W 37-0 over Chancellor

7

4

King's Fork

5-1

L 7-49 to Oscar Smith

8

8

E.C. Glass

6-1

W 48-7 over Jefferson Forest

9

9

Heritage-Leesburg

7-1

W 56-14 over Dominion

10

HM

Handley

7-0

W 34-7 over Sherando

Honorable Mention:
Kettle Run (7-1)
Matoaca (6-1)
Hampton (7-1)
Warhill (7-0)
Louisa (7-1)


North Carolina commit and 5-Star offensive lineman Zach Rice anchors the o-line for an unbeaten Liberty Christian squad
North Carolina commit and 5-Star offensive lineman Zach Rice anchors the o-line for an unbeaten Liberty Christian squad
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Liberty Christian

6-0

W 49-10 over Heritage-Lynchburg

2

2

Phoebus

7-0

W 42-15 over Kecoughtan

3

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-2

L 10-49 to Liberty Christian

4

5

Brookville

4-2

W 38-0 over Liberty-Bedford

5

6

Hopewell

3-2

L 21-39 to Thomas Dale

6

3

Lafayette

5-1

L 42-61 to King William

7

7

York

7-1

W 42-14 over Smithfield

8

9

Christiansburg

6-1

W 61-20 over Hidden Valley

9

10

Abingdon

6-1

Idle

10

HM

Bassett

6-1

W 62-0 over Tunstall
Dropped Out: #8 Booker T. Washington (4-2) fell to Norcom 21-18

Honorable Mention:
Goochland (5-2)
Brentsville District (5-2)


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Graham

6-0

W 56-23 over Virginia High

2

2

Appomattox

6-1

W 71-0 over Nelson County

3

6

King William

5-1

W 61-42 over Lafayette

4

5

Stuarts Draft

4-1

W 28-14 over Buffalo Gap

5

7

Glenvar

7-1

W 24-21 over James River-B

6

3

Union

5-2

L 7-31 to Central-Wise

7

4

Clarke County

6-1

L 7-14 to Meridian

8

10

Ridgeview

6-1

W 50-0 over John Battle

9

8

Virginia High

5-1

L 23-56 to Graham

10

HM

Nottoway

6-0

W 26-8 over Buckingham
Dropped Out: #9 Luray (4-1) fell to East Rockingham 37-20

Honorable Mention:
Central-Woodstock (5-1)
Amelia (6-1)
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-1)
Strasburg (5-1)


Galax and Holston met in the State Semis in Class 1 back in the spring and it's not out of the realm of possibility they meet again come December
Galax and Holston met in the State Semis in Class 1 back in the spring and it's not out of the realm of possibility they meet again come December (Bob Lanum of BobLimages.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

7-0

W 56-14 over Wilson Memorial

2

2

Northumberland

5-0

Idle

3

3

Holston

8-0

W 42-12 over Lebanon

4

4

King & Queen

6-0

Idle

5

5

Essex

3-0

Idle

6

6

Chilhowie

7-0

W 7-0 over Northwood

7

7

Galax

5-2

W 35-0 over George Wythe

8

8

Sussex Central

3-1

Idle

9

9

Twin Springs

5-1

W 48-33 over Eastside

10

10

Patrick Henry-GS

4-2

Idle

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (5-1)
Giles (5-2)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}