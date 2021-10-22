VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 22, 2021 Action

Believe it or not, there is a relatively small number of 'must-see' games on the docket this week in High School Football. Perhaps the Game of the Week in the state is in Region 4C, where Handley at 7-0, with Kent State commit Stephen Daley leading the way, travels to 7-1 Kettle Run.

Some other matchups of note include...



* Bassett (6-1) at GW-Danville (5-1), where the Eagles look to avoid falling in this series for the first time since 1963.

* Loudoun County (6-1) at Independence (6-0), as the Tigers try to stay unbeaten before key Region 5D tilts with Woodgrove and Stone Bridge.

* Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-1) at Christiansburg (6-1), in a matchup where the Patriots travel to take on a Blue Demons team that has piled up 110 points the past two weeks since a 24-7 loss to Salem.

* Phoebus (7-0) at Woodside (5-1), as the Wolverines try to halt a 37-game Peninsula District winning streak for the Phantoms. Of course, Woodside ended the 52-game VHSL record win streak of Phoebus just 10 years ago.

But the movement in terms of the rankings is very little as there are just two more weeks of regular season action to go after this weekend.



Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 22, 2021



