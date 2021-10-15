VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 15, 2021 Action
The numbers are dwindling. That is of undefeated teams, of course. Yet, there are still 31 unbeaten squads by our count entering the third Friday of October 2021.
Class 4 the most with eight. In fact, it's the lone classification where there is at least one unbeaten team in every region. That could change with King's Fork visiting Oscar Smith. The Bulldogs and Tigers squaring off is among the many big matchups around the state.
Also in Tidewater, Green Run (6-0) visiting Bayside (5-1) in a Beach District rivalry will certainly have implications in Region 5A. Over in Region 3C, another possible playoff preview features Heritage-Lynchburg (5-1) taking on the state's top-ranked team in Class 3, Liberty Christian (5-0).
Over in Region 4D, it's Western Albemarle (6-0) trying to stay unbeaten when it hosts Louisa (6-1), a program not long removed from playing Salem in the State Championship at William & Mary.
Region 2D has a fascinating battle with Graham (5-0) hosting upstart Virginia High (5-0). No shortage of must-see matchups in Northern Virginia either with Occoquan Region 6C title hopefuls Lake Braddock (5-1) and Robinson (6-0) facing off, plus South County (6-0) visiting West Springfield (5-1) and Madison traveling to Centreville in a battle of 5-1 teams that may meet up again for the Region 6D crown.
Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 15, 2021
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Oscar Smith
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
South County
|
6-0
|
W 62-0 over W.T. Woodson
|
3
|
3
|
Manchester
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
4
|
Madison
|
5-1
|
W 46-0 over Oakton
|
5
|
5
|
Robinson
|
6-0
|
W 44-29 over West Springfield
|
6
|
6
|
Thomas Dale
|
5-1
|
W 46-13 over Henrico
|
7
|
7
|
Centreville
|
5-1
|
W 21-7 over Chantilly
|
8
|
8
|
Battlefield
|
6-0
|
W 27-24 over John Champe
|
9
|
10
|
Freedom-PW
|
5-2
|
W 84-20 over Colgan
|
10
|
HM
|
Lake Braddock
|
5-1
|
W 21-6 over Alexandria City
Honorable Mention:
Western Branch (6-1)
Fairfax (5-0)
West Springfield (5-1)
Chantilly (4-2)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Stone Bridge
|
7-0
|
W 57-20 over Briar Woods
|
2
|
2
|
Maury
|
3-1
|
W 48-13 over Churchland
|
3
|
3
|
Green Run
|
6-0
|
W 34-7 over Kellam
|
4
|
4
|
Highland Springs
|
3-2
|
W 35-0 over Henrico
|
5
|
5
|
Independence
|
5-0
|
W 22-0 over Potomac Falls
|
6
|
6
|
Mountain View
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
8
|
Kempsville
|
4-1
|
W 36-21 over Ocean Lakes
|
8
|
9
|
PH-Roanoke
|
5-1
|
W 44-7 over Hidden Valley
|
9
|
HM
|
Bayside
|
5-1
|
W 29-13 over Tallwood
|
10
|
HM
|
Midlothian
|
5-0
|
W 2-0 over Huguenot (forf.)
Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (6-1)
Woodgrove (5-1)
Woodside (5-1)
Massaponax (2-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Salem
|
4-1
|
W 55-6 over Pulaski County
|
2
|
3
|
Tuscarora
|
6-1
|
W 40-9 over Loudoun Valley
|
3
|
4
|
Dinwiddie
|
4-0
|
W 35-20 over Hopewell
|
4
|
5
|
King's Fork
|
5-0
|
W 31-16 over Deep Creek
|
5
|
6
|
Varina
|
5-0
|
W 42-0 over Armstrong
|
6
|
7
|
Broad Run
|
6-1
|
W 28-0 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
7
|
8
|
King George
|
5-0
|
W 2-0 over Caroline (forf.)
|
8
|
10
|
E.C. Glass
|
5-1
|
W 44-6 over Amherst
|
9
|
2
|
Heritage-Leesburg
|
6-1
|
L 0-28 to Broad Run
|
10
|
HM
|
Handley
|
6-0
|
W 36-18 over Millbrook
Honorable Mention:
Matoaca (5-1)
Hampton (5-1)
Western Albemarle (6-0)
Warhill (7-0)
Louisa (6-1)
Halifax County (5-0)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Liberty Christian
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
6-0
|
W 14-7 over Hampton
|
3
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
5-0
|
W 35-0 over Smithfield
|
4
|
6
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
5-1
|
W 30-23 over Brookville (2OT)
|
5
|
5
|
Brookville
|
3-2
|
L 23-30 to Heritage-Lynchburg (2OT)
|
6
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
3-2
|
L 20-35 to Dinwiddie
|
7
|
8
|
York
|
5-1
|
W 36-21 over New Kent
|
8
|
9
|
Booker T.
|
4-1
|
W 16-6 over Norview
|
9
|
10
|
Christiansburg
|
5-1
|
W 49-0 over Blacksburg
|
10
|
HM
|
Abingdon
|
6-1
|
W 63-39 over Gate City
Honorable Mention:
Goochland (4-2)
Bassett (5-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Graham
|
5-0
|
W 31-6 over Bluefield, WV
|
2
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
5-1
|
W 56-18 over Gretna
|
3
|
3
|
Union
|
5-1
|
W 28-21 over Ridgeview
|
4
|
4
|
Clarke County
|
6-0
|
W 42-6 over Madison County
|
5
|
5
|
Stuarts Draft
|
2-1
|
W 42-20 over Staunton
|
6
|
6
|
King William
|
4-1
|
W 37-12 over Norcom
|
7
|
7
|
Glenvar
|
5-1
|
W 54-0 over Floyd County
|
8
|
9
|
Virginia High
|
5-0
|
W 63-30 over Honaker
|
9
|
10
|
Luray
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
5-1
|
L 21-28 to Union
Honorable Mention:
Nottoway (5-0)
Central-Woodstock (4-1)
Amelia (5-1)
|Rank
|LW
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
6-0
|
W 42-0 over Buffalo Gap
|
2
|
2
|
Northumberland
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3
|
Holston
|
7-0
|
W 44-0 over Northwood
|
4
|
4
|
King & Queen
|
5-0
|
W 60-0 over Mathews
|
5
|
5
|
Essex
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6
|
Chilhowie
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
7
|
Galax
|
4-2
|
W 41-13 over Fort Chiswell
|
8
|
10
|
Sussex Central
|
3-1
|
W 52-6 over Windsor
|
9
|
HM
|
Twin Springs
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
8
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
4-2
|
L 7-19 to Holston
Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (4-1)
Northampton (5-1)
