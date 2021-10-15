VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 15, 2021 Action

The numbers are dwindling. That is of undefeated teams, of course. Yet, there are still 31 unbeaten squads by our count entering the third Friday of October 2021.

Class 4 the most with eight. In fact, it's the lone classification where there is at least one unbeaten team in every region. That could change with King's Fork visiting Oscar Smith. The Bulldogs and Tigers squaring off is among the many big matchups around the state.

Also in Tidewater, Green Run (6-0) visiting Bayside (5-1) in a Beach District rivalry will certainly have implications in Region 5A. Over in Region 3C, another possible playoff preview features Heritage-Lynchburg (5-1) taking on the state's top-ranked team in Class 3, Liberty Christian (5-0).

Over in Region 4D, it's Western Albemarle (6-0) trying to stay unbeaten when it hosts Louisa (6-1), a program not long removed from playing Salem in the State Championship at William & Mary.

Region 2D has a fascinating battle with Graham (5-0) hosting upstart Virginia High (5-0). No shortage of must-see matchups in Northern Virginia either with Occoquan Region 6C title hopefuls Lake Braddock (5-1) and Robinson (6-0) facing off, plus South County (6-0) visiting West Springfield (5-1) and Madison traveling to Centreville in a battle of 5-1 teams that may meet up again for the Region 6D crown.



Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here



Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 15, 2021



