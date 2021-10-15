 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 15, 2021 Action
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-15 15:13:56 -0500') }} football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Entering Oct. 15, 2021 Action

Isaiah Ragland and the Wildcats of Centreville take on Concorde District rival Madison in a key matchup of Class 6 Top Ten teams
Isaiah Ragland and the Wildcats of Centreville take on Concorde District rival Madison in a key matchup of Class 6 Top Ten teams (Instagram)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The numbers are dwindling. That is of undefeated teams, of course. Yet, there are still 31 unbeaten squads by our count entering the third Friday of October 2021.

Class 4 the most with eight. In fact, it's the lone classification where there is at least one unbeaten team in every region. That could change with King's Fork visiting Oscar Smith. The Bulldogs and Tigers squaring off is among the many big matchups around the state.

Also in Tidewater, Green Run (6-0) visiting Bayside (5-1) in a Beach District rivalry will certainly have implications in Region 5A. Over in Region 3C, another possible playoff preview features Heritage-Lynchburg (5-1) taking on the state's top-ranked team in Class 3, Liberty Christian (5-0).

Over in Region 4D, it's Western Albemarle (6-0) trying to stay unbeaten when it hosts Louisa (6-1), a program not long removed from playing Salem in the State Championship at William & Mary.

Region 2D has a fascinating battle with Graham (5-0) hosting upstart Virginia High (5-0). No shortage of must-see matchups in Northern Virginia either with Occoquan Region 6C title hopefuls Lake Braddock (5-1) and Robinson (6-0) facing off, plus South County (6-0) visiting West Springfield (5-1) and Madison traveling to Centreville in a battle of 5-1 teams that may meet up again for the Region 6D crown.


Follow Virginia High School Football Scores for 2021 Here

See Status of Rescheduled / Postponed Football Games Here


Note - This list was compiled entering Friday, October 15, 2021


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Oscar Smith

4-1

Idle

2

2

South County

6-0

W 62-0 over W.T. Woodson

3

3

Manchester

4-1

Idle

4

4

Madison

5-1

W 46-0 over Oakton

5

5

Robinson

6-0

W 44-29 over West Springfield

6

6

Thomas Dale

5-1

W 46-13 over Henrico

7

7

Centreville

5-1

W 21-7 over Chantilly

8

8

Battlefield

6-0

W 27-24 over John Champe

9

10

Freedom-PW

5-2

W 84-20 over Colgan

10

HM

Lake Braddock

5-1

W 21-6 over Alexandria City
Dropped Out: #9 Ocean Lakes (4-2) fell to #8 Kempsville 36-21

Honorable Mention:
Western Branch (6-1)
Fairfax (5-0)
West Springfield (5-1)
Chantilly (4-2)


Xavier Davis has been spotless for the Stallions with a 23-0 TD/Int. ratio through six games entering their matchup at city rival Bayside (5-1)
Xavier Davis has been spotless for the Stallions with a 23-0 TD/Int. ratio through six games entering their matchup at city rival Bayside (5-1) (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Stone Bridge

7-0

W 57-20 over Briar Woods

2

2

Maury

3-1

W 48-13 over Churchland

3

3

Green Run

6-0

W 34-7 over Kellam

4

4

Highland Springs

3-2

W 35-0 over Henrico

5

5

Independence

5-0

W 22-0 over Potomac Falls

6

6

Mountain View

6-0

Idle

7

8

Kempsville

4-1

W 36-21 over Ocean Lakes

8

9

PH-Roanoke

5-1

W 44-7 over Hidden Valley

9

HM

Bayside

5-1

W 29-13 over Tallwood

10

HM

Midlothian

5-0

W 2-0 over Huguenot (forf.)
Dropped Out: #7 Riverbend (5-2) fell to Massaponax 34-28 and #10 Indian River (2-2) fell to Western Branch 14-7

Honorable Mention:
Douglas Freeman (6-1)
Woodgrove (5-1)
Woodside (5-1)
Massaponax (2-1)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Salem

4-1

W 55-6 over Pulaski County

2

3

Tuscarora

6-1

W 40-9 over Loudoun Valley

3

4

Dinwiddie

4-0

W 35-20 over Hopewell

4

5

King's Fork

5-0

W 31-16 over Deep Creek

5

6

Varina

5-0

W 42-0 over Armstrong

6

7

Broad Run

6-1

W 28-0 over Heritage-Leesburg

7

8

King George

5-0

W 2-0 over Caroline (forf.)

8

10

E.C. Glass

5-1

W 44-6 over Amherst

9

2

Heritage-Leesburg

6-1

L 0-28 to Broad Run

10

HM

Handley

6-0

W 36-18 over Millbrook
Dropped Out: #9 Patrick Henry-Ashland (4-2) fell to #4 Highland Springs 41-28

Honorable Mention:
Matoaca (5-1)
Hampton (5-1)
Western Albemarle (6-0)
Warhill (7-0)
Louisa (6-1)
Halifax County (5-0)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Liberty Christian

5-0

Idle

2

2

Phoebus

6-0

W 14-7 over Hampton

3

3

Lafayette

5-0

W 35-0 over Smithfield

4

6

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-1

W 30-23 over Brookville (2OT)

5

5

Brookville

3-2

L 23-30 to Heritage-Lynchburg (2OT)

6

4

Hopewell

3-2

L 20-35 to Dinwiddie

7

8

York

5-1

W 36-21 over New Kent

8

9

Booker T.

4-1

W 16-6 over Norview

9

10

Christiansburg

5-1

W 49-0 over Blacksburg

10

HM

Abingdon

6-1

W 63-39 over Gate City
Dropped Out: #7 Hidden Valley (6-1) fell to #9 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44-7

Honorable Mention:
Goochland (4-2)
Bassett (5-1)


The Union Bears are one of four teams in Region 2D ranked in the Top Ten along with unbeatens Graham and Virginia High as well as Ridgeview
The Union Bears are one of four teams in Region 2D ranked in the Top Ten along with unbeatens Graham and Virginia High as well as Ridgeview (Rod Johnson, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Graham

5-0

W 31-6 over Bluefield, WV

2

2

Appomattox

5-1

W 56-18 over Gretna

3

3

Union

5-1

W 28-21 over Ridgeview

4

4

Clarke County

6-0

W 42-6 over Madison County

5

5

Stuarts Draft

2-1

W 42-20 over Staunton

6

6

King William

4-1

W 37-12 over Norcom

7

7

Glenvar

5-1

W 54-0 over Floyd County

8

9

Virginia High

5-0

W 63-30 over Honaker

9

10

Luray

4-0

Idle

10

8

Ridgeview

5-1

L 21-28 to Union

Honorable Mention:
Nottoway (5-0)
Central-Woodstock (4-1)
Amelia (5-1)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank LW Team Record Result

1

1

Riverheads

6-0

W 42-0 over Buffalo Gap

2

2

Northumberland

5-0

Idle

3

3

Holston

7-0

W 44-0 over Northwood

4

4

King & Queen

5-0

W 60-0 over Mathews

5

5

Essex

3-0

Idle

6

6

Chilhowie

5-0

Idle

7

7

Galax

4-2

W 41-13 over Fort Chiswell

8

10

Sussex Central

3-1

W 52-6 over Windsor

9

HM

Twin Springs

4-1

Idle

10

8

Patrick Henry-GS

4-2

L 7-19 to Holston
Dropped Out: #9 Buffalo Gap (4-2) fell to #1 Riverheads 42-0

Honorable Mention:
Central-Lunenburg (4-1)
Northampton (5-1)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}