News More News
ago football Edit

VHSL Football Top Tens - Closing Out August 2023

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The 2023 High School Football season got underway and we are now getting ready for some huge matchups across the Commonwealth with such as barn-burners as Phoebus visiting Oscar Smith, Manchester taking on Highland Springs, plus some out-of-state teams facing some of the best from Virginia.


Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule


Let's take a look at the latest rankings as we get ready to turn the calendar from August to September with plenty of intriguing matchups to get us juiced up for what's happening on the gridiron...


Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for front page photo


Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Freedom-PW

1-0

W 48-0 over Coolidge, D.C.

2 (2)

Highland Springs

1-0

W 20-14 over Miramar, FL

3 (3)

South County

11-2

W 39-0 over Robinson

4 (5)

Madison

1-0

W 28-24 over Stone Bridge

5 (4)

Manchester

0-0

Idle

6 (6)

Thomas Dale

1-0

W 35-0 over Cosby

7 (7)

Oscar Smith

1-0

W 39-25 over Hermitage

8 (8)

Western Branch

1-0

W 21-12 over Menchville

9 (9)

Battlefield

1-0

W 62-6 over Hylton

10 (10)

Fairfax

1-0

W 52-20 over Wakefield

Honorable Mention:
Colonial Forge (1-0)
Westfield (1-0)
Lake Braddock (1-0)
West Springfield (1-0)
Gainesville (1-0)


Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Maury

0-0

Idle

2 (3)

Green Run

1-0

W 34-14 W over Kempsville

3 (2)

Stone Bridge

0-1

L 24-28 to Madison

4 (4)

Warwick

1-0

W 53-7 over Grassfield

5 (5)

King's Fork

1-0

W 26-13 over Churchland

6 (6)

Briar Woods

1-0

W 27-13 over John Champe

7 (7)

Matoaca

0-0

Idle

8 (10)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

6-4

W 58-25 over Brookville

9 (HM)

L.C. Bird

1-0

W 45-12 over James River

10 (NR)

Massaponax

1-0

W 35-14 over Independence
Dropped Out: #8 Independence fell to Massaponax 35-14 and #9 Salem-VB fell to Bayside 27-21

Honorable Mention:
Nansemond River (1-0)
Douglas Freeman (1-0)


Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Phoebus

0-0

Idle

2 (2)

Dinwiddie

1-1

W 52-7 over GW-Danville

3 (4)

Varina

1-0

W 13-0 over Indian River

4 (5)

E.C. Glass

1-0

W 14-7 over Lord Botetourt

5 (3)

Salem

0-1

L 14-21 to Liberty Christian

6 (6)

King George

1-0

W 48-14 over Brooke Point

7 (9)

Warhill

1-0

W 49-8 over Manor

8 (10)

Tuscarora

1-0

W 9-0 over Heritage-Leesburg

9 (HM)

Eastern View

1-0

W 49-7 over Culpeper

10 (7)

John Champe

0-1

L 13-27 to Briar Woods
Dropped Out: #8 GW-Danville to #2 Dinwiddie 52-7

Honorable Mention:
Loudoun County (1-0)
Millbrook (1-0)



Lake Taylor's defense not only wrapped up the ball carrier, but forced six turnovers in their 37-18 win over Camden (NJ) on Hank Sawyer's birthday
Lake Taylor's defense not only wrapped up the ball carrier, but forced six turnovers in their 37-18 win over Camden (NJ) on Hank Sawyer's birthday (Dan Trevino, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Magna Vista

1-0

W 41-6 over Staunton River

2 (2)

Lake Taylor

1-0

W 37-18 over Camden, NJ

3 (4)

Liberty Christian

1-0

W 21-14 over Salem

4 (6)

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-0

W 24-7 over Albemarle

5 (3)

Lord Botetourt

0-1

L 7-14 to E.C. Glass

6 (7)

Brentsville District

12-3

W 28-21 over Sherando

7 (8)

Lafayette

12-2

W 43-6 over Spotsylvania

8 (5)

Brookville

0-1

L 25-58 to PH-Roanoke

9 (9)

Kettle Run

1-0

W 41-20 over Liberty-Bealeton

10 (10)

Christiansburg

1-0

W 42-0 over Floyd County

Honorable Mention:


Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Graham

1-0

W 14-9 over Bluefield, WV

2 (3)

Radford

1-0

W 42-7 over George Wythe

3 (4)

Central-Woodstock

1-0

W 8-7 over Riverheads

4 (2)

Central-Woodstock

0-1

L 7-8 to Central-Woodstock

5 (5)

Appomattox

1-0

W 23-6 over Buckingham

6 (6)

Poquoson

1-0

W 56-7 over Southampton

7 (7)

Union

1-0

W 34-0 over Lee High

8 (8)

Glenvar

1-0

W 39-21 over Galax

9 (9)

Clarke County

1-0

W 42-7 over Rock Ridge

10 (10)

King William

1-0

W 7-6 over Stuarts Draft

Honorable Mention:
Ridgeview (1-0)
Strasburg (1-0)
Central-Lunenburg (1-0)


Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank (LW) Team Record Result

1 (1)

Honaker

1-0

W 52-7 over Lebanon

2 (2)

Grayson County

1-0

W 14-12 over Alleghany

3 (4)

Essex

1-0

W 24-6 over Sussex

4 (5)

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

1-0

W 25-15 over VA High

5 (7)

Narrows

1-0

W 46-12 oveR Auburn

6 (3)

Sussex Central

0-1

L 6-24 to Essex

7 (6)

Galax

0-1

L 21-39 to Glenvar

8 (9)

Rye Cove

1-0

W 48-0 over Hancock, TN

9 (10)

Northumberland

1-0

W 49-0 over Surry

10 (HM)

Westmoreland

1-0

W 38-16 over West Point
Dropped Out: #8 George Wythe (0-1) fell to Class 2 #3 Radford 42-7

Honorable Mention:
Holston (1-0)
Brunswick (1-0)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}