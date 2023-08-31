VHSL Football Top Tens - Closing Out August 2023
The 2023 High School Football season got underway and we are now getting ready for some huge matchups across the Commonwealth with such as barn-burners as Phoebus visiting Oscar Smith, Manchester taking on Highland Springs, plus some out-of-state teams facing some of the best from Virginia.
Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here
Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule
Let's take a look at the latest rankings as we get ready to turn the calendar from August to September with plenty of intriguing matchups to get us juiced up for what's happening on the gridiron...
Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, August 31, 2023
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Freedom-PW
|
1-0
|
W 48-0 over Coolidge, D.C.
|
2 (2)
|
1-0
|
W 20-14 over Miramar, FL
|
3 (3)
|
11-2
|
W 39-0 over Robinson
|
4 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 28-24 over Stone Bridge
|
5 (4)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 35-0 over Cosby
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 39-25 over Hermitage
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 21-12 over Menchville
|
9 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 62-6 over Hylton
|
10 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 52-20 over Wakefield
Honorable Mention:
Colonial Forge (1-0)
Westfield (1-0)
Lake Braddock (1-0)
West Springfield (1-0)
Gainesville (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Maury
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
2 (3)
|
1-0
|
W 34-14 W over Kempsville
|
3 (2)
|
Stone Bridge
|
0-1
|
L 24-28 to Madison
|
4 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 53-7 over Grassfield
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 26-13 over Churchland
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 27-13 over John Champe
|
7 (7)
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
8 (10)
|
6-4
|
W 58-25 over Brookville
|
9 (HM)
|
L.C. Bird
|
1-0
|
W 45-12 over James River
|
10 (NR)
|
Massaponax
|
1-0
|
W 35-14 over Independence
Honorable Mention:
Nansemond River (1-0)
Douglas Freeman (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Phoebus
|
0-0
|
Idle
|
2 (2)
|
1-1
|
W 52-7 over GW-Danville
|
3 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 13-0 over Indian River
|
4 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 14-7 over Lord Botetourt
|
5 (3)
|
0-1
|
L 14-21 to Liberty Christian
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 48-14 over Brooke Point
|
7 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 49-8 over Manor
|
8 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 9-0 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
9 (HM)
|
Eastern View
|
1-0
|
W 49-7 over Culpeper
|
10 (7)
|
John Champe
|
0-1
|
L 13-27 to Briar Woods
Honorable Mention:
Loudoun County (1-0)
Millbrook (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Magna Vista
|
1-0
|
W 41-6 over Staunton River
|
2 (2)
|
Lake Taylor
|
1-0
|
W 37-18 over Camden, NJ
|
3 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 21-14 over Salem
|
4 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 24-7 over Albemarle
|
5 (3)
|
0-1
|
L 7-14 to E.C. Glass
|
6 (7)
|
12-3
|
W 28-21 over Sherando
|
7 (8)
|
12-2
|
W 43-6 over Spotsylvania
|
8 (5)
|
0-1
|
L 25-58 to PH-Roanoke
|
9 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 41-20 over Liberty-Bealeton
|
10 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 42-0 over Floyd County
Honorable Mention:
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Graham
|
1-0
|
W 14-9 over Bluefield, WV
|
2 (3)
|
Radford
|
1-0
|
W 42-7 over George Wythe
|
3 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 8-7 over Riverheads
|
4 (2)
|
0-1
|
L 7-8 to Central-Woodstock
|
5 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 23-6 over Buckingham
|
6 (6)
|
1-0
|
W 56-7 over Southampton
|
7 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 34-0 over Lee High
|
8 (8)
|
1-0
|
W 39-21 over Galax
|
9 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 42-7 over Rock Ridge
|
10 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 7-6 over Stuarts Draft
Honorable Mention:
Ridgeview (1-0)
Strasburg (1-0)
Central-Lunenburg (1-0)
|Rank (LW)
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1 (1)
|
Honaker
|
1-0
|
W 52-7 over Lebanon
|
2 (2)
|
Grayson County
|
1-0
|
W 14-12 over Alleghany
|
3 (4)
|
1-0
|
W 24-6 over Sussex
|
4 (5)
|
1-0
|
W 25-15 over VA High
|
5 (7)
|
1-0
|
W 46-12 oveR Auburn
|
6 (3)
|
Sussex Central
|
0-1
|
L 6-24 to Essex
|
7 (6)
|
0-1
|
L 21-39 to Glenvar
|
8 (9)
|
1-0
|
W 48-0 over Hancock, TN
|
9 (10)
|
1-0
|
W 49-0 over Surry
|
10 (HM)
|
Westmoreland
|
1-0
|
W 38-16 over West Point
Honorable Mention:
Holston (1-0)
Brunswick (1-0)
