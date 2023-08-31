The 2023 High School Football season got underway and we are now getting ready for some huge matchups across the Commonwealth with such as barn-burners as Phoebus visiting Oscar Smith, Manchester taking on Highland Springs, plus some out-of-state teams facing some of the best from Virginia.





Follow 2023 Virginia High School Football Scores Here

Master VHSL 2023 Football Schedule





Let's take a look at the latest rankings as we get ready to turn the calendar from August to September with plenty of intriguing matchups to get us juiced up for what's happening on the gridiron...





Note - This list was published prior to games on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Special Thanks to Dan Trevino for front page photo



