VHSL partners with local food banks and MSP Design Group at all state football championship game locations





CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League is asking all fans attending a VHSL state championship football game this Saturday to donate non-perishable food items (list below) benefitting local area food banks at each site. Donation drop points will be set up at each ticket entrance. MSP Design Group, official VHSL apparel provider, will give each fan bringing a food donation a $1.00 off coupon on their state merchandise purchase.





2019 VHSL State Football Food Drive Points of Contact

Salem Stadium (Class 1 & 2)

Benefitting the Southwestern Second Harvest Food Bank

Contact: Kitty Tabor (ktabor@faswva.org)

540-342-3011





Liberty University (Class 3 & 4)

Benefitting the Lynchburg Daily Bread

Contact: Tracey Dixon

434-845-5703





Hampton University (Class 5 & 6)

Benefitting the Peninsula Food Bank

Contact: Donna Tighe (dtighe@hrfoodbank.org)

757-596-7188





Most Needed Nutritious Items:

* Canned tuna, chicken or ham

* Canned vegetables

* Pasta meals and sauces

* Canned Fruit or Fruit Cups

* Hearty meaty soups

* Whole Wheat Crackers

* Cereal, Breakfast Bars, Oatmeal

* Box Rice, Whole Wheat Pasta

* 100% Fruit Juices

* Peanut Butter and Jelly



