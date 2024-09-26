Virginia High School League (VHSL) Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun, Ed.D., announced to the VHSL Executive Committee (EC) at its September 18 EC meeting that he will step down from his role as Executive Director effective July 1, 2025.





“My retirement isn’t about a career winding down or an ending,” said Haun. “It’s about looking forward to spending more time with my family. I love my job. I love serving the 170,000 students participating yearly in VHSL athletics and activities. I love working with our member school principals, athletic directors, and school division superintendents. I still enjoy coming to the VHSL office daily and working with a great staff. We still have plenty to do and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities to strengthen the VHSL even more.”





“Dr. Billy Haun has provided leadership to the Virginia High School League with gratitude and grace for almost ten years,” said VHSL Executive Committee Chairman David Spage. “His strong advocacy for High School activities and focus on relationships with all stakeholders will be missed. I also look forward to working with Dr. Haun throughout the rest of this academic year to continue strengthening the VHSL. We all wish him the best with his family in retirement.”





Haun began his duties as the VHSL Executive Director on July 1, 2016. He led the VHSL through unprecedented times during the COVID pandemic. His leadership provided a blueprint for member schools to continue participating in athletics and activities. His lasting legacy is creating a new era of transparency with member schools and the public.





Following extensive experience at the school, division, and state levels before joining the VHSL, Haun served as the chief academic officer/assistant superintendent for instruction of the Virginia Department of Education, a statewide leadership position that allowed him to work with all areas of the Commonwealth. His previous experiences include serving as an assistant superintendent, middle and High School principal, assistant High School principal, teacher, athletic director, and coach (academic and athletic).





The Executive Committee and membership will work with the Virginia School Board Association and their guidance in selecting a new Executive Director. The position announcement and online application are tentatively scheduled for December 2, and the hiring announcement will be in April/May with a start date of July 1, 2025.









*** Photo cutline: VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun speaking at the 2024 Virginia High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies held April 28, 2024, at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel. Photo by Holly Freeborn, Bornfree Photography ***