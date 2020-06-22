VirginiaPreps - VHSL Executive Committee to Discuss Fall Sports Options on June 25

For Immediate Release

June 22, 2020





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL Executive Committee will meet in special session Thursday, June 25 to discuss the reopening of schools under the Governor’s “Return to School” plan and those options relating to fall sports and academic activities. The meeting will also include budget issues.

The executive committee cannot create and release a working fall schedule and calendar for sports and activities until further guidelines are released.

“It’s important to note that if nothing changes between today and Thursday, definitive answers on Fall sports will be determined later. The Governor’s “Return to School Plan” outlines an action plan for Phase I, II, and III but has no specific guidelines for athletics and extracurricular activities,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

“The executive committee will discuss at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations, that would have to be resolved before implementing any schedule options for a fall sports season.

“At this point we have no idea when we will enter Phase III,” continued Haun. “It would not be reasonable to prepare a fall schedule for each sport and activity without knowing the parameters and possible restrictions.”