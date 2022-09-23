News More News
VHSL Executive Committee Adopts 4-Year Alignment Plan for 2023-27

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 23, 2022


CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – During its September Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 21, the VHSL Executive Committee (EC) approved the next four-year alignment plan (2023-24/2026-27).

The final alignment plan included appeals granted to:

Lebanon move from the Hogoheegee District to the Southwest District

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) move from Class 6 Region A to Class 5 Region C

Grayson County move from Class 2 Region C to Class 1 Region C

In other highlights, the Executive Committee voted to approve girls wrestling as an emerging sport beginning in 2022-23 for a three-year period.


Document Attachments:

2023-24 thru 2026-27 Adopted District Alignment Plan - Click Here

2023-24 thru 2026-27 Adopted Region Alignment Plan - Click Here

Executive Committee Appeal Results - Click Here


{{ article.author_name }}