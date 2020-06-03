CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The VHSL has the privilege of serving and being part of a diverse community of student-athletes, coaches, school administrators, and officials. We have the unique privilege of offering opportunities for young people of color who contribute much to their school communities and who will one day make even greater contributions to this country and the world.

We hope recent tragedies will inspire all students and our membership to seek and create change with empathy and honesty about the social and racial injustices faced by people of color every day in our country.

The VHSL does not have all the answers but we embrace our obligation to empathize, sympathize, listen, encourage dialogue, and support our African American student-athletes and activity participants as we stand with them to end racial injustice in our country.



