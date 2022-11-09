CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL Field Hockey State Semifinals and Finals scheduled for Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, at Massaponax High School and Chancellor High School have been delayed one day because of severe impending weather forecasts for areas across the Commonwealth.

The semifinals are now Saturday, November 12, and the finals are now Sunday, November 13. The decision to push the schedule back one day was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, and championship management team in mind.





A decision for the VHSL State Cross Country Championships will be made by 10:00 am, Thursday, November 10.





The field hockey semifinals and finals schedule for all classifications are as follows:





Semifinals – Saturday, November 11 at Masaponax High School

Class 6 – Noon, Colonial Forge v. Fairfax

Class 6 – 2:00 pm, Yorktown v. Western Branch

Class 5 – 4:00 pm, Nansemond River v. Stafford

Class 5 – 6:00 pm, Independence v. Cox





Semifinals– Saturday, November 11 at Chancellor High School

Class 4 – Noon, Atlee v. Courtland

Class 4 – 2:00 pm, Loudoun Valley v. Great Bridge

Class 3 – 4:00 pm, James Monroe v. Poquoson

Class 3 – 6:00 pm, Tabb v. York





Finals – Sunday, November 12 at Courtland High School

Class 6 – 10:00 am

Class 3 – Noon

Class 4 – 2:00 pm

Class 5 – 4:00 pm