VHSL Delays Field Hockey State Semis & Finals Due to Weather
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL Field Hockey State Semifinals and Finals scheduled for Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, at Massaponax High School and Chancellor High School have been delayed one day because of severe impending weather forecasts for areas across the Commonwealth.
The semifinals are now Saturday, November 12, and the finals are now Sunday, November 13. The decision to push the schedule back one day was made with the safety of VHSL competitors, coaches, officials, and championship management team in mind.
A decision for the VHSL State Cross Country Championships will be made by 10:00 am, Thursday, November 10.
The field hockey semifinals and finals schedule for all classifications are as follows:
Semifinals – Saturday, November 11 at Masaponax High School
Class 6 – Noon, Colonial Forge v. Fairfax
Class 6 – 2:00 pm, Yorktown v. Western Branch
Class 5 – 4:00 pm, Nansemond River v. Stafford
Class 5 – 6:00 pm, Independence v. Cox
Semifinals– Saturday, November 11 at Chancellor High School
Class 4 – Noon, Atlee v. Courtland
Class 4 – 2:00 pm, Loudoun Valley v. Great Bridge
Class 3 – 4:00 pm, James Monroe v. Poquoson
Class 3 – 6:00 pm, Tabb v. York
Finals – Sunday, November 12 at Courtland High School
Class 6 – 10:00 am
Class 3 – Noon
Class 4 – 2:00 pm
Class 5 – 4:00 pm