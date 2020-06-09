For Immediate Release

June 9 2020





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With the announcement of Governor Northam’s plan to reopen K-12 public schools in Virginia, the VHSL staff will begin the process to align his Phase II & III Plan with the work the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) has already done, then share those guidelines with the Executive Committee.

The VHSL will provide those guidelines to school divisions as local school boards develop plans for reopening.

“Once we review the documents provided by the Governor to reopen schools, we will move as quickly as possible to develop guidelines that will align with his plans,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. "It is important to say that these guidelines must also align with local school divisions and superintendents reopening plans under Phase II & III.

“Before entering Phase II or III, the public health commissioner has ordered that every public and private school in Virginia will be required to submit to the VDOE a plan outlining their strategies for mitigating public health risk of COVID-19 and comply with CDC and VDH recommendations. There is still work to be done before these guidelines can be put in place to reopen athletic activities.”





*** VDOE Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/covid-19/recover-redesign-restart.shtml ***