The best of Virginia's largest public school baseball teams will converge on Deep Run High School in Richmond for the Class 6 state semifinals on Friday.

Friday's 10 a.m. opener pits Region 6A champion Ocean Lakes (18-6) against Region 6D champion Westfield (23-3).

Ocean Lakes toppled Region 6B runner-up Colonial Forge 2-0 in Tuesday's state quarterfinals behind a complete-game four-hit shutout by senior right-hander Micah Singer. The Christopher Newport target walked three and struck out three in an efficient 83-pitch effort that made first baseman Scott Hinds' two-run home run in the first inning stand up. The win was the Dolphins' sixth in a row.

Westfield, meanwhile, overcame a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate defending state champion West Springfield 5-4. Jake Hockett hit a one-out RBI triple to tie the score, and raced home two batters later on a wild pitch to send the Bulldogs to the dramatic walk-off victory.

Westfield has posted a VHSL record 16 shutouts while outscoring its opponents by a combined 176-46 this season. Senior staff ace Joe Clancy threw 69 pitches in just a three-inning start against West Springfield, which means that Bulldogs head coach Rob Hahne could start the righty again on Friday. A UMBC recruit, Clancy is 9-0 and entered the state tournament with 111 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched and a miniscule 0.24 ERA.

Sophomore first baseman Kevin Mackmin and sophomore center fielder Nick Lottchea pace the Westfield offense. Lottchea, who was named the Concorde District player of the year, collected two doubles and an RBI single against West Springfield, while Mackmin was walked three times by Spartans pitchers. Mackmin entered the state tournament leading the Bulldogs in batting average (.388), on-base percentage (.512) and runs batted in (25).

Westfield has won its last 12 games, dating back to a loss to Freedom-South Riding on April 22.

Ocean Lakes is led by sophomore shortstop Carson DeMartini, who's already committed to play his college baseball at Virginia Tech. DeMartini drove in four of the Dolphins' five runs in their 5-0 win over Cox in the Region 6A title game last Friday, and has also stolen 26 bases this season.

Ocean Lakes is expected to send either senior Elias Negron or junior Noah Nass to the mound against Westfield.

Prediction: Westfield 5, Ocean Lakes 1









The second game of the day features Region 6B champion James River (20-3) against Region 6C champion Lake Braddock (24-3) in a 2 p.m. tilt.

Like Westfield, James River also has a lengthy winning streak, having won its past 10 contests. The Rapids held off a seventh-inning Cox rally for a 4-3 win in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Third baseman Ryan Plonski collected two hits and two RBIs in the game, while VMI commit shortstop Ty Swaim added two hits and an RBI and catcher Dean Vencil smacked a solo homer.

Connelly Early surrendered two runs on five hits over six-plus inning of work against Cox, walking one and punching out eight. With Early racking up 95 pitches in that outing, the Rapids will likely turn to Ryan Portes to take the ball on Friday. Portes earned the victory on the mound in the Region 6B championship game against Colonial Forge, allowing three earned runs on three hits over five frames.

Lake Braddock made a five-run first inning hold up in its 5-4 quarterfinal win over Centreville. Shortstop Bobby Leitzel, second baseman Sam Grable and designated hitter Jay Cassady tallied two hits each, with Grable driving in a pair of runs and Leitzel and Cassady bringing home one apiece. Catcher Connor O'Grady-Walsh also added an RBI of his own.

George Mason commit Lyle Miller-Green notched a complete game for the Bruins, scattering seven hits, allowing three earned runs, walking two and striking out eight.

Lake Braddock has lit up the scoreboard this season, scoring 227 runs (8.41 per game). The Bruins' potent lineup boasts a batting average of .326 and an on-base plus slugging of .956 and is anchored by Miller-Green, the Region 6C player of the year. He is batting .429 with a 1.598 OPS, seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 RBI. Leitzel isn't far behind, batting .417/1.107 with four doubles, a home run and eye-popping team-highs of seven triples, 30 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Other standouts for Lake Braddock are Grable (.355/.890, 6 2B, 14 RBI, 13 SB), Cassady (.321/.849, 5 2B, 3B, HR, 22 RBI), left fielder Andrew Schaeb (.319/.921, 4 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 18 RBI), first baseman Mike Weidinger .311/.877, 5 2B, HR, 23 RBI) and center fielder Ryan Cuadros (.298/.838, 4 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBI).

Miller-Green's 6-0 record and 0.95 ERA are tops among Bruins pitchers, as is his 5-for-5 mark in save opportunities. He's fanned 84 batters in 51 2/3 innings of work. Cassady, a lefty, is 6-1 with a 1.65 ERA and will likely get the nod for Lake Braddock on Friday.

Prediction: Lake Braddock 7, James River 3

The winners of Friday's semifinal matchups will meet for the state championship on the same field at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.



















