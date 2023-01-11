CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Freedom (Woodbridge) sophomore running back Jeff Overton Jr. is the Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year, and Freedom (Woodbridge) senior defensive lineman T.J. Bush is the Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year.

Sweeping the top honors, the Eagles Head Coach from Freedom (Woodbridge), Darryl Overton, is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Overton (5’10”, 150 lbs.) totaled 3,016 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 2,613 yards on 203 carries and 21 receptions for 403 yards. Additionally, he added 35 rushing touchdowns and eight receiving touchdowns receptions. Overton currently holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Duke.

Bush (6’3”, 260 lbs.) led the Eagles with an outstanding 59.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage, which included 28.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss to go along with 74 total tackles. Bush is an early enrollee at Liberty University.

Head Coach Darryl Overton guided Freedom (Woodbridge) to a 15-0 record and the school’s first state title with a 48-14 win over James Madison in the Class 6 Finals. The Eagles set a VHSL record, scoring 952 points in 2022 while holding opponents to 148 points, including six shutouts in the regular season.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).



