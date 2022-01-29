VHSL Class 6 All-State Football Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 6 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Oscar Smith dual-threat senior quarterback Ethan Vasko (6’4, 220) is the Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year, and Oscar Smith senior defensive lineman Caleb Jones (6’0, 315) is the Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year.

Oscar Smith Head Coach Chris Scott is the Class 6 Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 13-1 record and back-to-back state titles with a 42-17 win over James Madison (13-2) in the finals.

Vasko finished the season passing for 2,977 yards and 37 touchdown passes. Jones recorded six tackles and three tackles for loss in the state title game. During the season, Jones 88 tackles, 47 for loss, and 15 sacks.

Vasko is heading to Kansas and Jones to the Naval Academy.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 6 All-State First and Second Team squads are also available on the VHSL site here: http://www.vhsl.org/football/



