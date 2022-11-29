CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces the 2022 Class 6 All-State Field Hockey Team. In addition, Fairfax senior midfielder Halley Beaudoin is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Colonial Forge Head Coach Julie Spinelli is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

A two-time First Team VHSL All-State selection at midfield, Beaudoin scored 24 goals and 30 assists this season. She completed her Lions' career as the school's all-time points leader with 199. A Division 1 commit to Bryant University in Rhode Island, Beaudoin was named to the USA Today High School Sports Award National Player of the Year Watch List (top 50 in the nation) for 2022-23.

Additionally, Beaudoin was named to the honorable mention Max Field Hockey National Field Hockey Invitational All-Tournament Team 2022 and was a Washington Post All-Met midfielder in 2021.

Spinelli guided Colonial Forge to a 15-9 record and the Region B title with a 2-1 win over Patriot in the finals. She reached the Class 6 State Semifinals after defeating Floyd E. Kellam, 1-0, in the State Quarterfinals before dropping a 2-0 decision to eventual Class 6 state champions, Fairfax.

Class 6 First and Second Team squads can be seen below:

16 Individuals: (four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, three at-large, and one goalkeeper) are selected as First Team All-State and Second Team All-State. Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (4 from each region).



