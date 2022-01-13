VHSL Class 5 All-State Football Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 5 All-State football team.

In addition, Stone Bridge senior quarterback Jacob Thomas (6’1, 205) is the Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year, and Maury senior safety Tayuon Reid (5’8, 180) is the Class 5 Defensive Player of the Year.

Stone Bridge Head Coach Mickey Thompson is the Class 5 Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 15-0 record and back-to-back state titles with a 27-21 win over Maury (8-2) in the Finals.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 5 All-State First and Second Team squads are also available on the VHSL site here: http://www.vhsl.org/football/



