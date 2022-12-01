CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces the 2022 Class 5 All-State field hockey team. In addition, Frank Cox senior defender Addie Froehlich is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Nansemond River head coach Allison Dize is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Froehlich was the top defender in the state at center back for the Falcons and had five goal-line saves this season. In addition, she scored nine goals and had 11 assists.

An NFHCA All-South Region team selection, the senior captain, saved her best for the state championships leading Frank Cox to its 24th state title. Besides another stellar performance at center back, Froehlich scored a goal and produced the game-winning assist in double overtime in the state semifinals.

Froehlich, who has over a 4.0 GPA, was the Region 5A Player of the Year. She will play for Villanova next year.

Dize guided Nansemond River to an 18-2 record and reached its first-ever state finals. Her Warriors defeated First Colonial, 1-0, in the state quarterfinals and Stafford, 1-0, in the semifinals before dropping a 2-0 decision to Frank Cox in the finals.

Class 5 First and Second Team squads are seen below and more can be found on the VHSL website Field Hockey home page: http://www.vhsl.org/field-hockey/.



* See VHSL Class 5 All-State Field Hockey Teams for 2022 Here *



16 Individuals: (four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, three at-large, and one goalkeeper) are selected as First Team All-State and Second Team All-State. Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-state team.





Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).