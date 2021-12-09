 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Class 5 All-State Field Hockey Teams for 2021
VHSL Class 5 All-State Field Hockey Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 5 All-State Field Hockey Team.

In addition, Frank Cox senior midfielder Zella Bailey is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Frank Cox Head Coach Taylor Rountree is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

Rountree and Bailey - who is committed to Ohio State - led Frank Cox to its fourth straight state title, and record 23rd state title, with a 2-0 win over First Colonial in the Finals.

VHSL All-State Field Hockey teams comprise 16 Individuals: (4 forwards, 4 midfielders, 4 defenders, 3 at-large, and 1 goalkeeper) for first-team and second-team selection. Only first-team all-region players are eligible for the All-State team.

Class 5 first and second-team squads are attached and are on the VHSL website Field Hockey home page: http://www.vhsl.org/field-hockey/.


*** Full Team Here ***

