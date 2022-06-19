CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Girls Soccer Team. In addition, Tuscarora junior midfielder Ava Marvin is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Broad Run Head Coach Lauren Brewer is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Marvin helped Tuscarora win the Region C championship and a spot in the Class 4 state title game. The William & Mary commit scored 20 goals and 11 assists this Spring.

Broad Run Head Coach Lauren Brewer guided the Spartans to a 19-4 record and the Class 4 state championship with a 3-1 win over rival Tuscarora in the finals. It was the seventh state title for the Spartans, and their first since 2015. Broad Run won four straight championships from 2008-to-2011.

Sixteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second-Team All-State (four forwards, four midfielders, four defensive players, one goalie, and three at-large from any position).

Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches (2 from each region).



*** See the VHSL Class 4 All-State Girls Soccer Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



