CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 4 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Dinwiddie sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton is the Class 4 Offensive Player of the Year, and Dinwiddie senior linebacker William “Trey” McBride is the Class 4 Defensive Player of the Year. Also, Dinwiddie Head Coach Billy Mills is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Dalton (6’ 0”, 195 lbs.) totaled 4,000 all-purpose yards and 60 touchdowns during the 2022 season. He threw for 2,034 yards (17.8 yard avg.), 28 touchdowns, and completed 57.9 percent (114-197) of his throws with a QB rating of 111.8. Furthermore,, he added 1,966 yards rushing (131 YPG/10.1 avg.) and 32 touchdowns.

Dalton rushed for over 100 yards in 11 games. He currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, and Duke.

McBride (6’1”, 190 lbs.) completed an outstanding senior season with 138 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Additionally, he totaled 15 quarterback hurries with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four passes broken up, and one interception, and he was a stalwart on special teams. He blocked two field goals and one punt.

Head Coach Billy Mills guided Dinwiddie to a 15-0 record with a 62-20 win over Kettle Run in the Class 5 finals. As a team, the Generals totaled 6,310 total yards on offense which included 4,256 yards rushing and 2,054 yards passing. was the second title for the Generals under Mills, winning in 2013 with a 56-14 win over Sherando in the Class 4A state title game.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

