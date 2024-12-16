Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 16, 2024
2027 ATH Carter Jones talks Syracuse offer: 'Truly a blessing'
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In