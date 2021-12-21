VHSL Class 4 All-State Football Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 4 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Varina senior all-purpose player Anthony Fisher (6’2, 195) is the Class 4 Offensive Player of the Year, and King’s Fork senior defensive end Kyree Moyston (6'4, 225), a Virginia Tech signee, is the Class 4 Defensive Player of the Year.

Varina Head Coach Marcus Lewis is the Class 4 Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to a 12-1 record and first ever state title with a 28-21 win over Broad Run in the Finals.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class 4 All-State First and Second Team squads are also available on the VHSL site here: http://www.vhsl.org/football/



