CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces the 2022 Class 4 Boys All-State Volleyball Team. In addition, Maggie Walker Governor’s School’s senior setter Christian Walsh is the Class 4 Boys Player of the Year, and York Head Coach Andy Steuart is the Class 4 Boys Coach of the Year.

The 5’7” catalyst for a Maggie Walker team that finished 21-7 overall and reached the State Finals before losing to Patrick Henry (Ashland), 3-1. As a senior, Walsh recorded 641 assists, 119 kills, 126 aces, 211 digs, and 71 blocks to cement his Player of the Year honors.

First-year Head Coach Andy Steuart led Patrick Henry to a record seventh straight boys volleyball title. Steuart guided the Patriots to a 24-2 record and the Class 4 boys state volleyball title with a 3-1 (25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22) win over Maggie Walker in the Championship game.

Eight players + a Libero, + a defensive specialist are selected as First Team All-State and Second Team All-State. Only those players selected to the First-Team All-Region Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (4 from the Eastern and 4 from the Western regions).





* See Full VHSL Class 4 All-State Boys Volleyball Teams Here *






