VirginiaPreps - VHSL Class 4, 5, 6 State Swimming Events Postponed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due impending severe weather forecast for areas throughout the Commonwealth, the Class 4, 5, and 6 swimming events, originally scheduled for Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton have been postponed. The re-scheduling of dates and sites will be forthcoming.

At this time, the Class 3 swimming events are still scheduled for Sunday, February 14, but League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts.



