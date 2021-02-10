 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Class 4, 5, 6 State Swimming Events Postponed
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 12:35:43 -0600') }} other sports Edit

VHSL Class 4, 5, 6 State Swimming Events Postponed

Classic Super Publisher • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

For Immediate Release
February 10, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due impending severe weather forecast for areas throughout the Commonwealth, the Class 4, 5, and 6 swimming events, originally scheduled for Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton have been postponed. The re-scheduling of dates and sites will be forthcoming.

At this time, the Class 3 swimming events are still scheduled for Sunday, February 14, but League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}