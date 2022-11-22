CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces the 2022 Class 3 All-State Volleyball team. In addition, Hidden Valley sophomore Caleigh Ponn is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and York Head Coach Jonathan Amaral is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

Ponn led the state and finished 12th in the nation with 716 kills in 2022. The Class 3 Region D Player of the Year finished the year with 429 digs, 68 aces, and 25 blocks. In addition, Ponn had 1,087 career kills, 742 digs, and 184 aces after two years. Ponn led Hidden Valley to the Class 3 state finals before falling to York in five sets 3-2 (25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 11-15). She finished with 39 kills and 38 digs in the state finals.

Amaral guided York to a 26-4 record and the Class 3 state volleyball title with a 3-2 (17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11) win over Hidden Valley in the championship game. It’s York’s first State Championship.

Eight players + a Libero, + a defensive specialist are selected as First Team All-State and Second Team All-Atate. Only those players selected to the First Team All-Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).

See Full All-State Teams Here



