CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 3 All-State Baseball Team.

In addition, Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson, a First Team selection at both shortstop and pitcher, is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Liberty Christian Academy Head Coach Randy Tomlin is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

Gibson, a Virginia Tech commit, batted .478 with six home runs and 37 RBI, leading the Falcons to a Region D championship and a Class 4 state runner-up. His season stats included 44 hits, 10 doubles, and two triples. Gibson also compiled a 12-0 pitching record with a 1.041 ERA and 109 strikeouts.

Head Coach Randy Tomlin guided Liberty Christian to a 25-2 record and a walk-off 6-5 win over Abingdon in the Class 3 state championship game. It’s Liberty Christian’s second state title after winning the Class 4 championship in 2017.

Fourteen players are selected First Team All-State and Second Team All-State (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players).

Only those players selected to the First Team All- Region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).



*** See the VHSL Class 3 All-State Baseball Teams for 2021-22 Here ***



