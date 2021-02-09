VirginiaPreps - VHSL Class 2 State Swimming Events Postponed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to Thursday's impending severe weather forecast for areas throughout the Commonwealth, the Class 2 swimming events, originally scheduled for Thursday, February 11, 2021 have been postponed until Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The event timeline will remain the same as posted on the VHSL web site - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-SE9UGMoZscWLIOhKCPgzoouvL-nj5wq/view.

“The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of our competitors, coaches, officials, and meet management team in mind,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts for potential impact on other events scheduled for this week.

Any questions, please contact Shawn Knight (sknight@vhsl.org) in the League office.