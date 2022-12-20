CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 2 All-State Football Team.

In addition, Graham junior running back Ty’Drez Clements is the Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year, and Graham senior defensive lineman Connor Roberts is the Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year. Graham Head Coach Tony Palmer is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Clements (5’10”/150 lbs.) rushed for 2,825 yards on 251 carries this season while averaging 11.3 yards per carry to go along with 33 rushing touchdowns. In addition, he added 13 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Roberts (6’3”/235 lbs.) led the G-Men with 141 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback sacks. He also added four pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Palmer guided Graham to a 15-0 record and the state title with a 34-7 win over Central-Woodstock (12-3) in the Class 2 Finals. It’s Palmer’s second state title and third Xhampionship appearance since taking over the G-Men in 2015. He boasts an 86-16 record during his eight years leading the program.

Graham has now won five State Championships (2022, 2018, 1995, 1989, 1962) and finished runner-up twice (2021, 2001).

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).



