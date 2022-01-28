VHSL Class 2 All-State Football Teams for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2021 Class 2 All-State Football Team.

In addition, King William senior running back Demond Claiborne (5’11, 190) is the Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year, and Nottoway senior defensive end Tyler Banks (6’3, 235) is the Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year.

Banks, who will play his College Football in the SEC at Ole Miss, also earned First Team honors as a punter.

King William Head Coach Scott Moore is the Class 2 Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a 13-1 record and the state title with a 48-21 win over Graham (13-1) in the finals.

Signed to play at Wake Forest in the ACC, Claiborne accounted for 349 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the State Championship game. He rushed for 240 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns and added three receptions for 109 yards and one score.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the First Team and Second Team All-State (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).

The Class2 All-State First and Second Team squads are also available on the VHSL site here: http://www.vhsl.org/football/



